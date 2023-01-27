Read full article on original website
Tyre Nichols: Illinois Fraternal Order Of Police Says, "Don't Lump Good Cops In With Bad Cops."South Suburban NewsMemphis, TN
3 Firefighters have been fired and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
As parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union address, Tyre Nichols - live, Trump condemns a "terrible" death.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols case sees removal of seventh Memphis police officerSherif SaadMemphis, TN
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
MPD Officer Hemphill, the sixth identified in Tyre Nichols case, was part of disbanded SCORPION Unit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officer Preston Hemphill, who was relieved of duty during the investigation into Tyre Nichols death, was also part of the now-disbanded SCORPION Unit, according to court documents obtained by the University of Memphis’ Institute for Public Service Reporting. The Institute said court records shows Hemphill...
Personnel files show past disciplinary action against some officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Personnel files show past disciplinary action against four of the five Memphis Police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols died three days after a traffic stop by Memphis Police on Jan. 7. Video of the arrest was released on Jan. 27. ABC24 obtained...
Several Mid-South police departments condemn actions of former MPD officers in death of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several law enforcement agencies have condemned the actions of five former Memphis police officers following the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. In a Facebook post, Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley wrote in part, "What we witnessed in this video was simply the lack of basic humanity, something we are all taught as a child."
Shelby County D.A. not ruling out charges for Preston Hemphill, 6th officer named in Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A sixth Memphis Police officer involved in the arrest which led to the death of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7 has been relieved of duty, a spokesperson for the department confirmed with ABC24 Monday. According to Memphis Police, Officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty...
MPD searching for suspects who fired shots into a southeast Memphis home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are trying to find the gunmen caught on camera opening fire on a home in southeast Memphis not far from Wooddale Middle School. MPD officers were called to the home in the 3500 block of Marconi Cv. about 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2023. The victim told investigators he and his family were inside their home asleep when someone shot into the home. MPD did not say if anyone was injured, but said bullets did penetrate the home.
Three Memphis Fire Department employees fired as Tyre Nichols' death investigation continues
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three Memphis Fire Department employees have been fired as the investigation continues into the death of Tyre Nichols. MFD leaders said EMT-Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advanced JaMicheal Sandridge, and Lt. Michelle Whitaker, the driver of Engine 55, have been terminated for violating “numerous MFD Policies and Protocols."
What we know so far about the other MPD officers involved in the Jan. 7 traffic stop of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The identity of the sixth Memphis police officer involved in the traffic stop that led to Tyre Nichols' death has now been revealed. Preston Hemphill, the newly identified former Memphis Police Department (MPD) officer involved in Nichols' murder, first joined the department in 2018. According to...
Memphis police looking for suspects of Winchester Game Xchange burglary
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — On Saturday, a white pickup truck backed into the front door of the Game Xchange video game store on Winchester Road and about 15 people proceeded to steal laptops, gaming consoles, iPads, action figures and more, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). This all took...
MPD searching for large group of suspects who broke into South Memphis pawn shop
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are asking for help identifying the suspects who broke into a South Memphis pawn shop. MPD investigators said about 11:50 p.m., a group of more than 20 people broke into the Cash America Pawn in the 1900 block of South 3rd, near E. Belz Blvd. They said the suspects used a Ford pickup to ram the back door, then once inside, took several thousand dollars in merchandise.
Audio & video of Tyre Nichols' beating 'in its entirety' could come 'in the next few weeks', says city's chief legal officer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis’ Chief Legal Officer said a full release of audio and video footage of the confrontation between Tyre Nichols and Memphis Police could come “in the next few weeks.”. In a statement Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, Jennifer Sink said they have...
Memphis Police permanently disbands SCORPION unit in wake of Tyre Nichols' death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced Saturday they are permanently disbanding the SCORPION unit, which the five MPD officers charged with Tyre Nichols' death were assigned to. MPD said Chief C.J. Davis met with officers assigned to the SCORPION unit, and they agreed "unreservedly" with disbanding the unit, and...
Hit-and-run driver wanted after crash that killed pedestrian in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash Monday evening in Raleigh. MPD officers responded to the crash about 6:20 p.m. Jan. 30 at Austin Peay and Coleman. Investigators said a driver in an unknown white vehicle hit a pedestrian and took off.
'It hurt' | Mental health counselors provide help to protesters following Tyre Nichols' death, video of confrontation with Memphis police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Demonstrators gathered in Downtown Memphis Saturday afternoon to grieve the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, meet with mental health counselors and demand police reform in Memphis as well as across the country. Led by activists DeVante Hill and Michael Sykes, protesters marched from I Am A...
Memphis woman missing after heading to her job, but left phone and purse behind
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a missing person alert for a woman who they said left to go to her work, but didn't return. Victoria Williams, 40, has been missing since Jan. 23, 2023, from the 2300 block of Elvis Presley Blvd. MPD said her boyfriend told...
16-year-old charged with making false threats to West Collierville Middle and the Goddard School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police said a 16-year-old from Memphis is charged with making a false threat that forced students and staff at West Collierville Middle School to evacuate Monday morning. Police told ABC24 that the ATF took lead on the investigation. Police said students were taken to Collierville...
Man wanted after being caught on camera trying to rob workers at Popeye's drive-thru
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a guy caught on camera trying to rob a Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen restaurant. MPD officers responded to the attempted robbery at the store in the 1400 block of East Brooks Road about 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Investigators said a man posed as a customer at the drive-thru and placed an order.
Protests for Tyre Nichols continue in Memphis Sunday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Demonstrations across the City of Memphis peacefully continued in honor of Tyre Nichols Sunday. Many gathered at the Ridgeway Station in Hickory Hill. The group is demanding more transparency from Memphis Police and other agencies. Protest organizer Jennifer Cain said, "They gave us the 5 black...
Here's everything that led up to the release of Tyre Nichols video footage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Now that the much-anticipated, widely-demanded video footage from the arrest that led to the death of Tyre Nichols has been released, the public at large is able to see for themselves exactly what happened that caused the 29-year-old to die at the hands of Memphis Police officers.
Tennessee NAACP pushes for law enforcement reform after the death of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The memory of Tyre Nichols is sparking the demand for change in Memphis and across America. Following the release Friday of the video footage from the January 7th traffic stop, Tennessee members of the NAACP laid out their goals for law enforcement policy reform. “We are...
Memphis Fire Department says it will conclude internal investigation into Tyre Nichols' death next week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department said Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, it is currently reviewing video from the confrontation between Tyre Nichols and Memphis Police and will conclude an internal investigation early next week. The fire department confirmed with ABC24 Monday that two of its employees involved with...
