Clark Cub Scout Pack 145 ensured many children had a special holiday season by collecting toys in support of the US Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots Program. For the past 16 years, Pack 145 has collected new, unwrapped toys to support the primary goal of Marine Toys for Tots, which is through the gift of a new toy, to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children.

CLARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO