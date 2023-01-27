Read full article on original website
Renna Media
Rahway Resident Michael Smanko Receives Master Tree Steward Certification
Lifelong Rahway resident Michael Smanko was certified in December as a Master Tree Steward by Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Union County. Master Tree Stewards are volunteers trained about how trees grow, how to identify them and about their importance to our environment. Each applicant receives instruction one day each week...
Renna Media
Longtime Linden resident & active member of the community Passes
Longtime Linden resident & active member of the community. Gloria Prudente Nisky, 95 of Linden, entered eternal rest on December 22nd, 2022, after living a very long and fruitful life. Relatives and friends gathered on December 30th at Leonard Lee Funeral home where they were treated to Aunt Gloria’s cream...
Renna Media
SPF Scholarship Foundation Accepting Applications – Deadline Feb. 7
Graduating High School Seniors and current college students in Scotch Plains and Fanwood are invited to apply for scholarships to support their post-high school educational endeavors. The Scotch Plains-Fanwood Scholarship Foundation is currently accepting applications for high school seniors graduating in 2023 who reside in Scotch Plains or Fanwood, and...
Renna Media
February Programs at the Clark Public Library
Feb 2nd and 16th 3-4pm The Adult Services Librarians at the Clark Public Library are available by appointment to provide in-depth, one-on-one help with any library-related questions you may have!. Open to Clark residents. From Africa to Zydeco: A Music Celebration for Black History Month. Thursday, February 2 at 7...
Renna Media
February Programs at the New Providence Memorial Library
NP Chess Club (Kids, Teens & Adults) Learn to play chess from the NP Chess Club! Weekly play every Monday night from 5:30-7:30 in the Coddington Room. Instructional Lectures & Strategy February 6 and February 27 from 4:30-5:30 in the Conti Room. Open to kids, teens and adults. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Register at least 1 day in advance online at npchessclub.org.
Renna Media
February Programs for Adults at the Scotch Plains Public Library
A gentle but effective approach to moving confidently throughout the lifespan. Registration is required for this virtual class. Monday, February 6, 10 a.m. An informal virtual discussion of what participants have recently read and enjoyed. Registration is required. A virtual presentation about Major Taylor. Wednesday, February 8, 7 p.m. The...
Renna Media
February Programs at the Berkeley Heights Public Library
For ages 3 – 5 Good Tyme String Band. Fun banjo sing-along for all ages. Have fun building with Legos. Completed projects will be displayed in the Children’s Room. “Mouse Loves Love” read aloud and signed in ASL for ages 2 – 5 Teen Book Club.
Renna Media
Clark Cub Scout Pack 145 supports Toys for Tots for 16th Year
Clark Cub Scout Pack 145 ensured many children had a special holiday season by collecting toys in support of the US Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots Program. For the past 16 years, Pack 145 has collected new, unwrapped toys to support the primary goal of Marine Toys for Tots, which is through the gift of a new toy, to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children.
Renna Media
Nationally Recognized CEO visits Warren Township Schools
The CEO of the newly merged International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) and the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD), Mr. Richard Culatta, made a special visit to Warren Township Schools on January 6, 2023, to observe Warren staff and students engaging in innovative educational practices with Superintendent of Schools Dr. Matthew Mingle.
Renna Media
Black History Month Events at the Summit Library
The Summit Free Public Library will be hosting several programs this February in commemoration of Black History Month. We have organized these events with members of our community in order to invite a better understanding and greater awareness of Black narratives, art, and history. All of these events are free and open to the public.
Renna Media
Secret Service Agent Speaks to Seniors About Identity Fraud
The first meeting of the Fanwood Seniors Club for 2023 launched Monday, January 9, 2023, with a strong message about identity fraud from the U.S. Secret Service. Special Agent Scott Keenan, invited by Fanwood Police Director Mike Bramhall, provided a detailed presentation on the many hats worn by Secret Service agents. In addition to protecting the President, Vice President, and various VIPs, the Secret Service also investigates scams against senior citizens – the theft of personal and financial information through email, texts, phone calls, regular mail, and in-person visits.
