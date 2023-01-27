Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Domestic Violence Shelter Opens Up On the Cherokee Nation Reservation
A new shelter on the Cherokee Nation reservation has opened up to house up to 10 families who are survivors of domestic violence. The 11,000-square-foot shelter in Stilwell, Oklahoma, has playrooms for children and can provide necessities including food, clothing, and an on-site laundromat, Shelter Manager Amy Edgmon told the Daily Yonder.
Northwest Medical Center in Springdale earns Pearl Award for stroke care
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) recently recognized 14 hospitals for excellence in stroke patient care. The Northwest Medical Center in Springdale received the Pearl Award for defect-free stroke care. These awards are based on stroke care performance as documented in the Arkansas Stroke Registry for...
KTUL
Eastern Oklahoma VA provides 234 permanent housing solutions to unhoused veterans
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System has provided over 234 permanent housing solutions to veterans experiencing homelessness. The housing placements provided by VA staff and community partners included apartments or houses that veterans could rent or own, often with a subsidy to help make the housing affordable, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System said.
KOKI FOX 23
Nonprofit helping formerly incarcerated women opens thrift store in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A new thrift store opened in midtown Tulsa on Saturday. It’s part of a nonprofit that aims to help formerly incarcerated women. Bianca Caampued, a cofounder of Return to Hope, outlined what the nonprofit does. “We are here for the opening of the Return to...
A New Leaf helping disabled Oklahomans during winter blast
A Green Country nonprofit is making sure its clients with disabilities enjoy a snow day instead of fearing it.
Hundreds walk in annual "NWA March for Life" rally
ROGERS, Ark. — The "NWA 7th Annual March for Life" was sponsored by NWA Respect for Life and Counteract USA organizations. "I believe that all life is precious and valuable," said Hannah Thenhaus with Counteract USA. Sunday afternoon, hundreds of others with the same belief as Thenhaus walked 1.4...
KRMG
Housing Solutions Tulsa 2023 homeless count begins
TULSA, Okla. — More than 30 teams of around 70 volunteers met Friday morning at Iron Gate in downtown Tulsa. These volunteers gathered to help Housing Solutions Tulsa conduct the city’s annual point-in-time count (PIT) of Tulsa’s homeless population. Kyle Browning, Deputy Director of Outreach with Housing...
Gov. Sanders sends National Guard to Lowell and Fort Smith to combat winter weather
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has activated Arkansas National Guard troops to support state police in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley as icy weather hits the area. On Monday, the Arkansas National Guard announced the activation starting at noon. “We’re here until Arkansas State Police...
Fayetteville Schools narrow its search for superintendent
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Public Schools are one step closer to choosing its next leader. Saturday, during a board of education meeting, the district dwindled its nearly 6-month search for a superintendent to just 6 candidates. Since August, the district has been searching for its next superintendent, after its...
news9.com
Muskogee Community Comes Together To Support Small Businesses
Small businesses in Muskogee are joining forces to do something good. In a time when it’s harder than ever to run a small business, about two dozen have come together to help keep each other afloat; and it all started with a Facebook post. Cole Teehee is one of...
Tulsa County alternative court program helps dozens avoid jail time
Two dozen men and women graduated from multiple alternative court programs in Tulsa County on Friday.
First tiny home built in City Lights Village
The first home in City Lights’ 'tiny home' Village is officially built in an effort to establish a tiny home community to address Tulsa’s homelessness and affordable housing crisis.
Firefighters 14% more likely to die from cancer, research shows
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — In 2022, the International Association of Firefighters added 469 names to their memorial wall. 348 of the names added were members who died from occupational cancer. The Firefighter Cancer Support Network says first responders are 14% more likely than the general population to die...
Pafford Medical Services to serve as new Benton County EMS provider
ROGERS, Ark. — Roughly 50,000 people in Benton County and western surrounding cities will now receive EMS services from Pafford Medical Services. The surrounding cities include Cave Springs, Centerton, Decatur, Gentry, and Highfill. Benton County announced that its four-year contract with the provider started Jan. 27, 2023. The contract...
KTUL
Oklahoma troopers rescue dog hit by passing vehicle on highway
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped rescue a dog that they say was hit by a car Monday morning. On Jan. 30, troopers responded to the call on I-40 near Peebly Road. Troopers say they found the male Great Pyrenees alive, but with several injuries. Trooper...
KOKI FOX 23
Slick roads cause traffic hazards in Tulsa area, eastern Oklahoma
Roads are slick in eastern Oklahoma as a winter weather advisory is in effect for Green Country. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said as of 5:30 a.m., road crews are reporting freezing drizzle and slick spots impacting highways in eastern Oklahoma, especially in Tulsa and along Interstate 44.
Sheriffs Across Oklahoma Refuse To Enforce New ATF Rule
Several Sheriff's offices across Oklahoma have said they refuse to enforce a new gun rule from the ATF. The new rule would require anyone who uses a "pistol brace" to register it with the federal government. Sheriffs are calling it an attack on the 2nd Amendment and something they will...
kggfradio.com
School Closings, Wind Chills to Start the Week
Wind chills are impacting the four states today, with slick conditions bringing school closings in Oklahoma and Kansas. This morning's wind chills are are around zero in Coffeyville, with colder temperatures to the north and west. In Oklahoma, slick conditions combined with the cold are prompting Tulsa area schools to close. Riverton, Galena, Baxter Springs and Joplin schools have also closed. Highs today in the area will largely stay below freezing with Coffeyville making it to 26 degrees.
NWA takes census to measure the homeless population
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Efforts are underway to assess the number of people struggling with homelessness across Northwest Arkansas. All of the numbers are combined for statewide and national counts. The University of Arkansas's social work department partnered with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care...
KTUL
Man allegedly shatters wine bottles inside store, assaults employee before being arrested
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man for allegedly breaking multiple wine bottles inside a gas station before assaulting two people. Police say the incident happened early Sunday morning at a gas station near 11th and Utica, when police were called to the scene for a disturbance.
5NEWS
Fort Smith, AR
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Fort Smith local newshttps://www.5newsonline.com/
Comments / 6