Muskogee, OK

KTUL

Eastern Oklahoma VA provides 234 permanent housing solutions to unhoused veterans

The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System has provided over 234 permanent housing solutions to veterans experiencing homelessness. The housing placements provided by VA staff and community partners included apartments or houses that veterans could rent or own, often with a subsidy to help make the housing affordable, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System said.
TULSA, OK
5NEWS

Hundreds walk in annual "NWA March for Life" rally

ROGERS, Ark. — The "NWA 7th Annual March for Life" was sponsored by NWA Respect for Life and Counteract USA organizations. "I believe that all life is precious and valuable," said Hannah Thenhaus with Counteract USA. Sunday afternoon, hundreds of others with the same belief as Thenhaus walked 1.4...
ROGERS, AR
KRMG

Housing Solutions Tulsa 2023 homeless count begins

TULSA, Okla. — More than 30 teams of around 70 volunteers met Friday morning at Iron Gate in downtown Tulsa. These volunteers gathered to help Housing Solutions Tulsa conduct the city’s annual point-in-time count (PIT) of Tulsa’s homeless population. Kyle Browning, Deputy Director of Outreach with Housing...
TULSA, OK
5NEWS

Fayetteville Schools narrow its search for superintendent

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Public Schools are one step closer to choosing its next leader. Saturday, during a board of education meeting, the district dwindled its nearly 6-month search for a superintendent to just 6 candidates. Since August, the district has been searching for its next superintendent, after its...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
news9.com

Muskogee Community Comes Together To Support Small Businesses

Small businesses in Muskogee are joining forces to do something good. In a time when it’s harder than ever to run a small business, about two dozen have come together to help keep each other afloat; and it all started with a Facebook post. Cole Teehee is one of...
MUSKOGEE, OK
5NEWS

Firefighters 14% more likely to die from cancer, research shows

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — In 2022, the International Association of Firefighters added 469 names to their memorial wall. 348 of the names added were members who died from occupational cancer. The Firefighter Cancer Support Network says first responders are 14% more likely than the general population to die...
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Pafford Medical Services to serve as new Benton County EMS provider

ROGERS, Ark. — Roughly 50,000 people in Benton County and western surrounding cities will now receive EMS services from Pafford Medical Services. The surrounding cities include Cave Springs, Centerton, Decatur, Gentry, and Highfill. Benton County announced that its four-year contract with the provider started Jan. 27, 2023. The contract...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KTUL

Oklahoma troopers rescue dog hit by passing vehicle on highway

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped rescue a dog that they say was hit by a car Monday morning. On Jan. 30, troopers responded to the call on I-40 near Peebly Road. Troopers say they found the male Great Pyrenees alive, but with several injuries. Trooper...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Slick roads cause traffic hazards in Tulsa area, eastern Oklahoma

Roads are slick in eastern Oklahoma as a winter weather advisory is in effect for Green Country. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said as of 5:30 a.m., road crews are reporting freezing drizzle and slick spots impacting highways in eastern Oklahoma, especially in Tulsa and along Interstate 44.
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

School Closings, Wind Chills to Start the Week

Wind chills are impacting the four states today, with slick conditions bringing school closings in Oklahoma and Kansas. This morning's wind chills are are around zero in Coffeyville, with colder temperatures to the north and west. In Oklahoma, slick conditions combined with the cold are prompting Tulsa area schools to close. Riverton, Galena, Baxter Springs and Joplin schools have also closed. Highs today in the area will largely stay below freezing with Coffeyville making it to 26 degrees.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
5NEWS

NWA takes census to measure the homeless population

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Efforts are underway to assess the number of people struggling with homelessness across Northwest Arkansas. All of the numbers are combined for statewide and national counts. The University of Arkansas's social work department partnered with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/

