The Linden Public Library is proud to continue its tradition of presenting movies celebrating Black History Month. Eight films will be shown on Tuesdays and Fridays during the month of February. The Tuesday films include three recent Hollywood releases as well as a classic film starring the late Sidney Poitier. Each Friday features one part of the recent Ken Burns’ four-part PBS documentary about Muhammed Ali. All films are shown on afternoons at 1:00 p.m. and are presented free of charge in the Columbia Bank Room at the library. The films include:

LINDEN, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO