Upson County, GA

defpen

Slim & Husky’s To Open Location At Morehouse College

Slim & Husky’s is expanding its footprint in the city of Atlanta, Georgia. This month, the popular culinary and lifestyle brand took to Instagram to let its supporters know that it would be opening a new location on the campus of Morehouse College in February. “[We are] committed to...
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Newest DeKalb County commissioner sworn in

DeKalb County’s newest commissioner said she is ready to get to work for District 2, which includes parts of Atlanta, Brookhaven, and Decatur. Michelle Long Spears participated in a swearing-in ceremony Jan 18 at a new business in downtown Decatur, where she was joined by fellow commissioners, including Robert Patrick, Larry Johnson, Mereda Davis Johnson, Steve Bradshaw, Ted Terry and Lorraine Cochran-Johnson as well as Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Atlanta Promoter and Entrepreneur Indicted for Paycheck Protection Program Fraud

Travis Lee Harris has been arraigned on federal charges stemming from his fraudulent acquisition of a Paycheck Protection Program loan for small businesses. Harris was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 3, 2023. “Congress established the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses, not to be easy money...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Here's how pharmacies changing hours, closing could affect you

ATLANTA — Nearly two-thirds of CVS pharmacies and 4,600 Walmart pharmacies are cutting back hours and closing several stores in response to staffing shortages worsened by the pandemic. Locally, that could mean a lot of key changes for you. First, as a patient, it could mean longer wait times,...
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

In Fayette County, one city is economic hotspot for developers

Fayetteville logs 15 annexations, 30 rezonings in past 4 years — Where is growth the hottest in Fayette County? Look no farther than the once sleepy town of Fayetteville. Now home to one of the world’s largest assembly of movie and production studios — Trilith, on the city’s west side — Fayetteville is setting records in adding new territory to its city limits via annexations and new, more dense multi-family and commercial rezonings.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta-area housing and rental market predictions for 2023

2022 was a year of escalating interest rates and plunging market activity, as the Federal Reserve attempted to calm the housing hysteria from the year before. The pandemic prompted record-low mortgage rates, converting the market into one where demand outweighed supply, and home sellers benefited over buyers. The post Atlanta-area housing and rental market predictions for 2023 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
tourcounsel.com

Camp Creek Marketplace | Shopping mall in East Point, Georgia

Camp Creek Marketplace offers you the stores you need to get out of trouble. Since, you can locate the largest department stores in the country, varied food outlets, spaces to chat and much more. Featured Shopping Stores: Ross Dress for Less, Target, TJ Maxx, Lane Bryant, Marshall, Old Navy, Rue...
EAST POINT, GA
AccessAtlanta

20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in February

If you’re looking for interesting things to see and do around Atlanta this February that won’t cost a thing, we’ve got you covered! There’s a great variety of free events and activities to explore all month long, from art shows and wellness classes to honor Black History Month and much more. Check out our list below of free Atlanta-area events that won’t break the bank.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

MARTA set to suspend red line for a week as it replaces track

ATLANTA — MARTA is set to suspend its rail service of its red line service for about a week as it works on replacing the track. Raul service will be suspended south of Medical Center Station from Friday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. through the end of service on Feb. 22 . Reduced frequency Red Line service to the airport resumes Thursday, Feb. 23, with full service restored Sunday, Feb. 26.
ATLANTA, GA

