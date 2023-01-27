Read full article on original website
One Georgia City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Greater Beallwood Baptist Pastor Adrian Chester serves as Chaplain of the Day in Georgia House
ATLANTA (WRBL) — A Columbus pastor was the Chaplain of the Day last week for the Georgia House of Representatives. Greater Beallwood Baptist Church Pastor Andrian Chester delivered a lesson to House members at the invitation of Rep. Teddy Reese, a Columbus Democrat. He told the lawmakers how they have the opportunity to help those […]
Slim & Husky’s To Open Location At Morehouse College
Slim & Husky’s is expanding its footprint in the city of Atlanta, Georgia. This month, the popular culinary and lifestyle brand took to Instagram to let its supporters know that it would be opening a new location on the campus of Morehouse College in February. “[We are] committed to...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Newest DeKalb County commissioner sworn in
DeKalb County’s newest commissioner said she is ready to get to work for District 2, which includes parts of Atlanta, Brookhaven, and Decatur. Michelle Long Spears participated in a swearing-in ceremony Jan 18 at a new business in downtown Decatur, where she was joined by fellow commissioners, including Robert Patrick, Larry Johnson, Mereda Davis Johnson, Steve Bradshaw, Ted Terry and Lorraine Cochran-Johnson as well as Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett.
Breaking news & breaking barriers -- Jocelyn Dorsey did it all as Atlanta’s first Black news anchor
Jocelyn is Atlanta’s first African American news anchor who did so much for our station and our community throughout her 45 years at WSB-TV.
This Is Georgia's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Here's where you can find it.
allongeorgia.com
Atlanta Promoter and Entrepreneur Indicted for Paycheck Protection Program Fraud
Travis Lee Harris has been arraigned on federal charges stemming from his fraudulent acquisition of a Paycheck Protection Program loan for small businesses. Harris was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 3, 2023. “Congress established the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses, not to be easy money...
Here's how pharmacies changing hours, closing could affect you
ATLANTA — Nearly two-thirds of CVS pharmacies and 4,600 Walmart pharmacies are cutting back hours and closing several stores in response to staffing shortages worsened by the pandemic. Locally, that could mean a lot of key changes for you. First, as a patient, it could mean longer wait times,...
fox5atlanta.com
Slow down! Officials lower speed limit both directions on GA 400 highway
ATLANTA - Roadsters used to going 65 mph on Georgia State Route 400 are in for a rude awakening. The Georgia Department of Transportation has officially lowered the speed limit for both the northbound and southbound highway lanes to 55 mph. The new signs have already been posted. FOX 5...
saportareport.com
New ABL chair wants to continue to grow, scale Black-owned businesses in metro Atlanta
At 32, Ryan Wilson will be one of the youngest chairmen in the organization’s 90-year history. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Atlanta Business League (ABL) starts its 90th-anniversary celebration with a new board of directors chaired by the CEO and co-founder of The Gathering Spot Ryan Wilson. “I’m focused...
The Citizen Online
In Fayette County, one city is economic hotspot for developers
Fayetteville logs 15 annexations, 30 rezonings in past 4 years — Where is growth the hottest in Fayette County? Look no farther than the once sleepy town of Fayetteville. Now home to one of the world’s largest assembly of movie and production studios — Trilith, on the city’s west side — Fayetteville is setting records in adding new territory to its city limits via annexations and new, more dense multi-family and commercial rezonings.
Atlanta-area housing and rental market predictions for 2023
2022 was a year of escalating interest rates and plunging market activity, as the Federal Reserve attempted to calm the housing hysteria from the year before. The pandemic prompted record-low mortgage rates, converting the market into one where demand outweighed supply, and home sellers benefited over buyers. The post Atlanta-area housing and rental market predictions for 2023 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Tyre Nichols: Church interrupted as 200 men recite a Brotherhood Creed
“Shameful” is how Pastor Wilbur T. Purvis III describes the police beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, TN. Purvis was so affected that he halted worship services to lead a Brotherhood Creed accompanied by hundreds of men in the church Sunday.
saportareport.com
Small church with ‘big vision’ bringing vibrancy to downtown College Park
Tears were flowing freely on Jan. 28 at a ground-breaking ceremony for Tapestry Development’s 60 affordable housing units in downtown College Park next to the MARTA station. The tears were tears of joy — and tears of relief. College Park is finally on the cusp of realizing an...
tourcounsel.com
Camp Creek Marketplace | Shopping mall in East Point, Georgia
Camp Creek Marketplace offers you the stores you need to get out of trouble. Since, you can locate the largest department stores in the country, varied food outlets, spaces to chat and much more. Featured Shopping Stores: Ross Dress for Less, Target, TJ Maxx, Lane Bryant, Marshall, Old Navy, Rue...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley provides an update after son dies Sunday
Stetson Bennett left the detention center just a few hours after his arrest. Stacey Abrams reads newest children’s book to Clayton County school children. Stacey Abrams reads newest children’s book to Clayton County school children. Atlanta Mayor declares 2023 "Year of the Youth" Updated: 5 hours ago. Atlanta...
Protesters: 'Cop City' activist's killing doesn't make sense
ATLANTA — (AP) — Tortuguita’s cautious voice rang out from a platform amid the tall pines the first time Vienna met them: “Who goes there?” she remembers them calling. The tree-dweller, who chose the moniker Tortuguita – Spanish for “Little Turtle” – over their given...
AccessAtlanta
20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in February
If you’re looking for interesting things to see and do around Atlanta this February that won’t cost a thing, we’ve got you covered! There’s a great variety of free events and activities to explore all month long, from art shows and wellness classes to honor Black History Month and much more. Check out our list below of free Atlanta-area events that won’t break the bank.
MARTA set to suspend red line for a week as it replaces track
ATLANTA — MARTA is set to suspend its rail service of its red line service for about a week as it works on replacing the track. Raul service will be suspended south of Medical Center Station from Friday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. through the end of service on Feb. 22 . Reduced frequency Red Line service to the airport resumes Thursday, Feb. 23, with full service restored Sunday, Feb. 26.
Metro Atlanta pastor issues call to action in accountability following death of Tyre Nichols
A metro Atlanta pastor is calling for justice and action following the death of Tyre Nichols.
