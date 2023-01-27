ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View, CA

New York Post

Leader of NYC cocaine delivery service convicted in trio of fatal overdoses

A drug dealer who headed a cocaine delivery service in Manhattan was convicted on Monday of dealing fentanyl-tainted powder that killed three people in one day.  Billy Ortega, 36, was acting as a dispatcher for the DoorDash-like drug service on March 17, 2021, and sent fellow dealer Kaylen Rainey to transport cocaine to three separate Manhattan addresses, federal prosecutors charged.  Rainey, who has pleaded not guilty, allegedly sold fentanyl-laced cocaine to first-year lawyer Julia Ghahramani, trading executive Ross Mtangi and social worker Amanda Scher.  All three of the professional New Yorkers died of overdoses that day.  According to text messages recovered by investigators, Ortega...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

Rich Dollaz Defends Daughter After Shooting Charge, Brings Up TRO

Rich Dollaz has his daughter Ashley Trowers' back after her arrest for allegedly shooting at her ex in Memphis ... insisting she's a domestic violence victim who acted in self-defense. The "Love & Hip Hop" alum hopped on "TMZ Live" Monday and emphatically claimed Ashley only fired out of fear,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Essence

Losing Both Of Her Parents Back To Back Shaped Former 'Black Ink Crew' Star Charmaine Bey As A Mother

The TV and radio personality on her daughters inspiring her new children's book, her new life in LA, and what it's been like parenting while grieving her own mom and dad. The Charmaine you met on VH1’s Black Ink Crew: Chicago in 2015 is not the Charmaine Bey of today. Her spice is still there, but she’s changed since becoming a mother–or at least her life has.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Gunman busted in execution-style NYC slaying of stage actor

The alleged gunman in the execution-style Queens slaying of a young stage actor and teacher was arrested over the weekend — 10 months after the chilling, caught-on-video crime, authorities said.  Jovan Springer, 29, was busted Saturday in connection with the March 26 suspected drug-related shooting of 26-year-old Peter Panthier on Grassmere Terrace in Far Rockaway, cops said.  Springer was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.  Panthier — who performed in several plays at the national theater in his native Dominica and also taught math — was gunned down at point-blank range while walking alongside his killer around 8:10...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bossip

Anansa Sims Supports Matt Barnes After Spitting Incident With Her Erratic Ex, Releases Receipts Alleging Harassment–‘I’m Exhausted’

Anansa Sims has come to her fiance Matt Barnes’ defense after he spat on her ex-husband David Patterson Jr. She stated that the incident happened after the bitter baby daddy baited Barnes after already harassing and threatening to kill them BOTH on multiple occasions.   As previously reported, Patterson was spotted clashing with Barnes before […]
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Tjay Arrested Again, Attorney Calls It “So Unfortunate”

Tjay’s attorney released a statement and debunked rumors. When it rains, it pours, and new reports state Lil Tjay has been arrested for the second time this month. The New York City rapper was previously detained while on his way to film a music video with Ice Spice. According to reports, Tjay was inside a vehicle with several other people when officers approached. They were said to have been in a no-idling zone, and soon, police searched the vehicle.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Young Thug Sparks Fan Concern After Looking 'Defeated' During RICO Trial

Young Thug’s “defeated” courtroom appearance has sparked concern among fans, with many praying for the YSL rapper to hang in there amidst his ongoing RICO case. In a courtroom video that circulated on Twitter on Wednesday (January 25), Thugga can be seen hunched over his desk with a mask dangling below his nose as he rests his head on the table. The video ushered in numerous reactions from fans, with many offering their prayers for the Atlanta native.
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Agrees With Young Scooter About Snitches Going On Tour

Boosie says that he agrees with Young Scooter about snitches teaming up to go on tour. Boosie agreed with Young Scooter on Twitter, Monday, saying that rappers who snitch should all go on tour together and sell cheese at the concessions. Scooter had come up with the idea on his Instagram Story, earlier in the week.
Bossip

Sunken Suck-Up Jason Whitlock Blames Tyre Nichols’ Murder On Gang Violence & Single Black Women, Twitter Drags Him By The Tattered Toupée

Giving Uncle Ruckus a run for his money, Jason Whitlock is offering a soft-shoed, tap-dancing take about Tyre Nichols’ murder by Memphis police. Shortly after Memphis officials released the footage from the fatal beating on Friday night, Whitlock appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight and with white hood heroics that would give Clayton Bigsby a run for his money, Whitlock somehow blamed police brutality on gangs and single Black women.
MEMPHIS, NY

