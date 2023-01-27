The alleged gunman in the execution-style Queens slaying of a young stage actor and teacher was arrested over the weekend — 10 months after the chilling, caught-on-video crime, authorities said. Jovan Springer, 29, was busted Saturday in connection with the March 26 suspected drug-related shooting of 26-year-old Peter Panthier on Grassmere Terrace in Far Rockaway, cops said. Springer was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said. Panthier — who performed in several plays at the national theater in his native Dominica and also taught math — was gunned down at point-blank range while walking alongside his killer around 8:10...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO