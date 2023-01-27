Read full article on original website
What neighborhood should you move to in Mountain ViewValerie A. BowersMountain View, CA
Stanford “not investigating” law professor’s harassment and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
Why there has been a huge increase in mass shootings in the USSherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
Aspiring rapper, two mothers killed in Benedict Canyon shooting. Families ask why
Two moms, aspiring female rapper killed in Benedict Canyon. Why?
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Leader of NYC cocaine delivery service convicted in trio of fatal overdoses
A drug dealer who headed a cocaine delivery service in Manhattan was convicted on Monday of dealing fentanyl-tainted powder that killed three people in one day. Billy Ortega, 36, was acting as a dispatcher for the DoorDash-like drug service on March 17, 2021, and sent fellow dealer Kaylen Rainey to transport cocaine to three separate Manhattan addresses, federal prosecutors charged. Rainey, who has pleaded not guilty, allegedly sold fentanyl-laced cocaine to first-year lawyer Julia Ghahramani, trading executive Ross Mtangi and social worker Amanda Scher. All three of the professional New Yorkers died of overdoses that day. According to text messages recovered by investigators, Ortega...
Rodney King's Ex-Attorney Says Tyre Nichols Officers Like 'Pack of Wolves'
John Burris, Rodney King's former attorney, compared the police beating Tyre got to that received by King.
Connecticut man who jumped to death from rooftop bar had been arrested days earlier, report reveals
Dale Cheney, who fell dozens of stories from a rooftop bar to his death last week, had been arrested just days earlier on domestic violence charges, records show.
TMZ.com
Rich Dollaz Defends Daughter After Shooting Charge, Brings Up TRO
Rich Dollaz has his daughter Ashley Trowers' back after her arrest for allegedly shooting at her ex in Memphis ... insisting she's a domestic violence victim who acted in self-defense. The "Love & Hip Hop" alum hopped on "TMZ Live" Monday and emphatically claimed Ashley only fired out of fear,...
Black Parents Whose 9-Month-Old Died at Florida Daycare Center Win $5M Settlement
The parents of Tayvon Tomlin, a 9-month-old baby who died after he was found unresponsive at Lincoln-Marti daycare center in Miami, Florida, have reached a $5 million settlement with the owners of the business. The settlement happened nearly 7 months after Tayvon died. Since then, the official cause of death...
Essence
Losing Both Of Her Parents Back To Back Shaped Former 'Black Ink Crew' Star Charmaine Bey As A Mother
The TV and radio personality on her daughters inspiring her new children's book, her new life in LA, and what it's been like parenting while grieving her own mom and dad. The Charmaine you met on VH1’s Black Ink Crew: Chicago in 2015 is not the Charmaine Bey of today. Her spice is still there, but she’s changed since becoming a mother–or at least her life has.
They thought their daughter was dead. Instead, she's in jail, accused of killing her doppelganger.
Parents in Germany thought they discovered their daughter's dead body but police say their daughter is a murder suspect in her doppelganger's death.
Gunman busted in execution-style NYC slaying of stage actor
The alleged gunman in the execution-style Queens slaying of a young stage actor and teacher was arrested over the weekend — 10 months after the chilling, caught-on-video crime, authorities said. Jovan Springer, 29, was busted Saturday in connection with the March 26 suspected drug-related shooting of 26-year-old Peter Panthier on Grassmere Terrace in Far Rockaway, cops said. Springer was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said. Panthier — who performed in several plays at the national theater in his native Dominica and also taught math — was gunned down at point-blank range while walking alongside his killer around 8:10...
Anansa Sims Supports Matt Barnes After Spitting Incident With Her Erratic Ex, Releases Receipts Alleging Harassment–‘I’m Exhausted’
Anansa Sims has come to her fiance Matt Barnes’ defense after he spat on her ex-husband David Patterson Jr. She stated that the incident happened after the bitter baby daddy baited Barnes after already harassing and threatening to kill them BOTH on multiple occasions. As previously reported, Patterson was spotted clashing with Barnes before […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Tjay Arrested Again, Attorney Calls It “So Unfortunate”
Tjay’s attorney released a statement and debunked rumors. When it rains, it pours, and new reports state Lil Tjay has been arrested for the second time this month. The New York City rapper was previously detained while on his way to film a music video with Ice Spice. According to reports, Tjay was inside a vehicle with several other people when officers approached. They were said to have been in a no-idling zone, and soon, police searched the vehicle.
38-Year-Old Shot, Killed After Taking Picture During Vacation In Chile
The family of a 38-year-old man is hoping for justice after their loved one was shot and killed while vacationing in Chile. Eric Garvin was gunned down in the capital city of Santiago. “This is the darkest chapter of our lives because we are living every parent’s worst nightmare,” Garvin’s...
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug Sparks Fan Concern After Looking 'Defeated' During RICO Trial
Young Thug’s “defeated” courtroom appearance has sparked concern among fans, with many praying for the YSL rapper to hang in there amidst his ongoing RICO case. In a courtroom video that circulated on Twitter on Wednesday (January 25), Thugga can be seen hunched over his desk with a mask dangling below his nose as he rests his head on the table. The video ushered in numerous reactions from fans, with many offering their prayers for the Atlanta native.
The daughter of Eric Garner, who was fatally choked by an NYPD officer in 2014, says the Tyre Nichols footage was treated like 'a public lynching'
In a new interview, Emerald Garner said it "boils my blood" that the public had to wait to view Nichols' footage "like it was an exclusive movie."
Video adds to questions about police shooting of a double amputee holding a knife
As they do every week during football season, the Lowe family gathered Sunday morning to watch the NFL games on two big flat screens in the South Los Angeles home of the family matriarch.
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Agrees With Young Scooter About Snitches Going On Tour
Boosie says that he agrees with Young Scooter about snitches teaming up to go on tour. Boosie agreed with Young Scooter on Twitter, Monday, saying that rappers who snitch should all go on tour together and sell cheese at the concessions. Scooter had come up with the idea on his Instagram Story, earlier in the week.
Sunken Suck-Up Jason Whitlock Blames Tyre Nichols’ Murder On Gang Violence & Single Black Women, Twitter Drags Him By The Tattered Toupée
Giving Uncle Ruckus a run for his money, Jason Whitlock is offering a soft-shoed, tap-dancing take about Tyre Nichols’ murder by Memphis police. Shortly after Memphis officials released the footage from the fatal beating on Friday night, Whitlock appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight and with white hood heroics that would give Clayton Bigsby a run for his money, Whitlock somehow blamed police brutality on gangs and single Black women.
thesource.com
Lil Tjay Arrested For The Second Time In 2023 In Connection To Gun Charge
According to several confirmed reports, Bronx drill rapper Lil Tjay has been arrested for the second time in two weeks for failure to appear in court about his felony gun possession charge that he caught at the Ice Spice video shoot earlier this month. Dawn Florio, attorney for Lil Tjay,...
