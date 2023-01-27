Read full article on original website
wpln.org
Curious Nashville: Stay back 100 feet? Here’s the truth about dump truck liability on Tennessee roads.
There’s no stress like that of driving behind a dump truck — especially if the grimy vehicle boasts signs like “Keep back 100 feet” and “Not responsible for any damage.”. So you grip the steering wheel extra tight and try to keep back. You might...
wkdzradio.com
Travel Conditions ‘Not Ideal’ In Trigg, Christian Counties
For the remainder of Tuesday — and perhaps into midday Wednesday — several roads in south western Kentucky will be difficult to navigate, as a dangerous wintry mix, overcast skies and cooler-than-expected temperatures have created unfavorable traveling conditions. Trigg County Emergency Management Director David Bryant noted that there...
clarksvillenow.com
Downtown parking passes proposed for City Council and County Commission members
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville City Council is set to vote on an ordinance that would request the City Parking Commission to reinstate free parking passes for council members and county commissioners. According to the ordinance, the Parking Commission met on Sept. 23 and voted to do...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Slick spots reported as wet roads freeze in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Roads in Montgomery County were clear Tuesday morning, though there could be patches of black ice in some areas. The Montgomery County Highway Department said there is no accumulation on the roads. “However, please use caution while driving because there could be isolated slick...
rewind943.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 crashes tie up traffic on Interstate 24 in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two crashes had traffic tied up on Interstate 24 in Clarksville on Monday night. At 8:30 p.m., Clarksville Police Department were helping Tennessee Highway Patrol with a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer on I-24 westbound near mile marker 9, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
radionwtn.com
Driver Transported To Vanderbilt After Brick Wall Crash
Paris, Tenn.–Another crash into the brick wall at the intersection of Wood Street and Tyson Avenue in Paris has resulted in serious injury to the driver, who was extricated from the vehicle by emergency workers and transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. Paris Assistant Police Chief Ean Reed said the...
I-24 EB reopens overnight in Montgomery Co. after multiple wrecks
Multiple injuries have been reported and I-24 eastbound lanes in Montgomery County are shut down Tuesday night due to a crash involving multiple semi trucks and other vehicles.
clarksvillenow.com
High-speed chase ends with suspect running red light, crashing into innocent driver
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man wanted on misdemeanor warrants was fleeing local deputies when he crashed into another driver, totaling her car. At 8:05 a.m. on Jan. 28, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to stop a vehicle on Highway 48/13 just past Zinc Plant Road, according to MCSO spokesman Bishop Delaney.
Two saved after car crashes into Hendersonville pond
According to the Hendersonville Fire Department, the car came off the ramp, side swiped another vehicle at the red light, continued through the light, hit the curb, and "went airborne" over the bushes and shrubs before it ended up in the pond.
clarksvillenow.com
ICE CLOSINGS: Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools closed Wednesday for winter weather
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Because of predicted severe winter weather, there are several closures in the area on Wednesday. Email closure notices to news@clarksvillenow.com. CMCSS. All Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools and District offices will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 1. CMCSS will use the third of five inclement weather stockpile...
Weather closures, cancellations and delays
The following weather-related closings, cancellations and postponements have been announced in the Hopkinsville area. This list will be updated as information becomes available. Schools. Christian County Public Schools, Heritage Christian Academy, Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School, University Heights Academy and Hopkinsville Community College are closed Wednesday. It is an...
2 arrested for street racing in Nashville
A man from Lebanon and another man from Murfreesboro were arrested for street racing Saturday night in Nashville.
WSMV
Several face charges as part of Metro Police’s street racing initiative
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men were charged on Saturday night as part of Metro Police’s street racer enforcement initiative. Metro Police said officers moved in to disperse a few hundred vehicles that had gathered in the rear parking lot of Woodmont Hills Church on Franklin Pike. Hijazi Bourini,...
A look back at the 1951 Great Blizzard in Nashville
It was a little more than 70 years ago when areas of Tennessee were hit by an extreme winter storm, known as "The Great Blizzard of 1951."
One dead following submerged vehicle accident in Hendersonville
A tragic accident in Hendersonville over the weekend took a woman's life, but bystanders who saw the rescue efforts are applauding first responders for their brave actions.
wkdzradio.com
Tools Stolen From Hopkinsville Business
Several tools were reported stolen from Lowe’s on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say from November 19th of 2022 and December 11th of 2022 someone altered the price of several items and used the self-checkout at the store. $4,212 in tools were taken. No arrest...
wkdzradio.com
Bentzel Discusses Decision Making Process For School Weather Closing
School officials around the region will be monitoring the weather and road conditions during the next 24 to 48 hours to decide if it is safe for students and staff to report to school Tuesday. Christian County Schools Superintendent Chris Bentzel says if the weather begins to cause road problems...
fox17.com
VIDEO: Nashville woman walking at night heard screaming when shot three times by thieves
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — *WARNING: Sound in the video attached can be sensitive for some viewers.*. A Belle Meade woman was assaulted and shot during a robbery attempt Monday night. Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) released surveillance video of the moment shots were fired at a 26-year-old woman who...
Sumner County Schools Prepares for Possible Snow Days
Potential for freezing rain on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. A Sumner County School Board member is advising parents to be aware that there is a possibility for school cancellations due to weather on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
clarksvilletoday.com
Jessica Palm charged with 2 a.m. DUI in Clarksville
30-year-old Jessica Palm was driving her 2015 Nissan Sentra on Hwy 76 just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning when police say she began to make erratic lane changes and could not stay between the lines of any particular lane as she traveled West. Deputy Acevdeo conducted a traffic stop and observed Palm to be intoxicated and with slow movements when asked to do tasks. She performed poorly on field sobriety tests and provided a blood sample at Tennova Sango before being transported to booking, where she was charged with DUI. Officers noted she has a history of DUI charge(s), but no convictions.
