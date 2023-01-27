ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

wkdzradio.com

Travel Conditions ‘Not Ideal’ In Trigg, Christian Counties

For the remainder of Tuesday — and perhaps into midday Wednesday — several roads in south western Kentucky will be difficult to navigate, as a dangerous wintry mix, overcast skies and cooler-than-expected temperatures have created unfavorable traveling conditions. Trigg County Emergency Management Director David Bryant noted that there...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Slick spots reported as wet roads freeze in Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Roads in Montgomery County were clear Tuesday morning, though there could be patches of black ice in some areas. The Montgomery County Highway Department said there is no accumulation on the roads. “However, please use caution while driving because there could be isolated slick...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
rewind943.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 crashes tie up traffic on Interstate 24 in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two crashes had traffic tied up on Interstate 24 in Clarksville on Monday night. At 8:30 p.m., Clarksville Police Department were helping Tennessee Highway Patrol with a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer on I-24 westbound near mile marker 9, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Driver Transported To Vanderbilt After Brick Wall Crash

Paris, Tenn.–Another crash into the brick wall at the intersection of Wood Street and Tyson Avenue in Paris has resulted in serious injury to the driver, who was extricated from the vehicle by emergency workers and transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. Paris Assistant Police Chief Ean Reed said the...
PARIS, TN
Hoptown Chronicle

Weather closures, cancellations and delays

The following weather-related closings, cancellations and postponements have been announced in the Hopkinsville area. This list will be updated as information becomes available. Schools. Christian County Public Schools, Heritage Christian Academy, Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School, University Heights Academy and Hopkinsville Community College are closed Wednesday. It is an...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Tools Stolen From Hopkinsville Business

Several tools were reported stolen from Lowe’s on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say from November 19th of 2022 and December 11th of 2022 someone altered the price of several items and used the self-checkout at the store. $4,212 in tools were taken. No arrest...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Bentzel Discusses Decision Making Process For School Weather Closing

School officials around the region will be monitoring the weather and road conditions during the next 24 to 48 hours to decide if it is safe for students and staff to report to school Tuesday. Christian County Schools Superintendent Chris Bentzel says if the weather begins to cause road problems...
clarksvilletoday.com

Jessica Palm charged with 2 a.m. DUI in Clarksville

30-year-old Jessica Palm was driving her 2015 Nissan Sentra on Hwy 76 just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning when police say she began to make erratic lane changes and could not stay between the lines of any particular lane as she traveled West. Deputy Acevdeo conducted a traffic stop and observed Palm to be intoxicated and with slow movements when asked to do tasks. She performed poorly on field sobriety tests and provided a blood sample at Tennova Sango before being transported to booking, where she was charged with DUI. Officers noted she has a history of DUI charge(s), but no convictions.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

