Sons Of Anarchy's Maggie Siff Was On The Same Page As Fans When Jax Cheated On Tara
Motorcycles, guns, and a rocking bluesy soundtrack are just some of the main elements that make "Sons of Anarchy" the best biker-themed "Hamlet" adaptation on television. Themes of betrayal, loss, and ambition are prevalent throughout the series as Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) goes from Vice President to President of the SAMCRO, all while trying to retain his soul.
Why Family Guy's Seth MacFarlane Usually Gets His Way When Dealing With Network Executives
While many would agree that the show "Family Guy" is known for its hilarious characters and side-splitting cutaways, there is no denying that the animated series is not afraid to push the limits of comedy. Despite putting out jokes that may potentially rub people the wrong way, the cartoon's creator Seth MacFarlane rarely receives any interference from those above his pay grade.
How Yellowstone's Mo Brings Plenty's Character Got His Name
Season 5 of "Yellowstone" is a big one for Native actor Mo Brings Plenty — it's his first as an official series regular, thanks to a major cast shakeup. Something else that viewers may not be aware of is the reported backstory behind his character's very familiar first name. Working as Thomas Rainwater's (Gil Birmingham) right-hand man and driver since Season 1, Mo has been a mainstay on Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ show for nearly half a decade now. The character blossomed into a regular thanks to his captivating presence, becoming a fan favorite. "If they made a whole spinoff that centered on Mo Brings Plenty, I would watch the *hell* out of that," said Twitter user @widowwinchester, while @jCarrig14 said: "Mo is the most underrated character on YS."
Breaking Bad's Krysten Ritter Says Working With Aaron Paul Was Her Favorite Part Of The Show
Krysten Ritter only appeared in nine episodes over two seasons in "Breaking Bad," but she quickly became one of the show's most important — and eventually consequential — characters. Ritter portrayed Jane Margolis, who becomes a problem for Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and his meth operation when she...
Tulsa King Star Andrea Savage Says Stacy's Attraction To Dwight Comes Down To Loneliness
ATF agent Stacy Beale (Andrea Savage) is one of the most complicated characters in "Tulsa King." She is both a love interest for main character Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) and a nemesis to him: She's part of the team investigating the ex-con, making her relationship with him a pretty messy one. On social media, fans have posted about the tension created by her situation and the complications that she brings into Manfredi's life.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Cindy Williams’ Husband: All About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Marriage To Goldie Hawn’s Ex, Bill Hudson
Cindy Williams was a successful actress known for her work on Laverne & Shirley. She was only married once, to Bill Hudson. Bill is notably also the ex-husband to actress Goldie Hawn. On Jan. 30, 2023, news broke that Cindy had died just five days prior at the age of...
Every Movie James Gunn And Peter Safran Announced For Their DC Universe Reboot
It's no secret that for several years, the DC film and television offerings have been a mixed bag. For every great triumph like "The Batman" and "Peacemaker," there have been misfires such as "Black Adam" and "Wonder Woman 1984." Not to mention, the shared universe known as the DC Extended Universe has become a convoluted mess of retcons and contradictions, making keeping track of it a chore. Thankfully, it seems that DC media is about to turn a new leaf under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, the bosses of DC Studios.
CSI's Showrunners Thought Laurence Fishburne Was The 'Perfect Fit' To Play Dr. Ray Langston
"CSI" fans had a hard time parting with the beloved Gil Grissom (William Petersen) after Season 9 of the procedural drama. A number of stars, including Laurence Fishburne and Ted Danson, stepped in during the show's later seasons to try to fill the leading man void left by Petersen. Fishburne perhaps had the tallest order, following immediately after Petersen's departure. Working in his favor, however, was beginning his run on the show while Petersen was still playing Grissom, allowing for a passing-the-torch moment. Fishburne met the challenge, and despite limited returns on viewership upon his arrival, he stuck with the show for two full seasons.
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of Laverne & Shirley Star Cindy Williams
The entertainment industry is grieving the death of actress Cindy Williams who played one-half of the dynamic TV duo "Laverne & Shirley." According to a family statement, Williams died on January 25, 2023, at 75 years old (via AP News). Williams first started playing the role of sweet and spunky...
Craig Mazin Explains The Final Shot Of The Last Of Us Episode 3
Get in your Chevy and crank Linda Ronstadt — Episode 3 of "The Last of Us" is a real tear-jerker. In an interesting break from Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) story, this episode follows the tertiary character, Bill (Nick Offerman). Joel and Tess (Anna Torv) often spoke of the reclusive survivalist miles outside of Boston who they hope will take Ellie off their hands. Instead of a breakneck race for our (anti) heroes to find refuge, this is a tender and emotional episode about Bill's life.
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.?
Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." debuted on ABC following 2012's "The Avengers," with the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division — or S.H.I.E.L.D. — and Agent Phil Coulson connecting the series to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Clark Gregg had already established his newly resurrected character on the big screen through his roles in "Iron Man 2" and "Thor," as well as the superhero ensemble film. Season 1 also welcomed mainstays like Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Iain De Caestecker.
Game Of Thrones' Kit Harington Knew Rose Leslie Was 'The One' During A Costume Fitting
Many couples came and went on HBO's "Game of Thrones", being that the 'went' part was usually attributed to an untimely and often devastating demise of one or both lovers. Among these, one stands out as having the most palpable chemistry, due to the fact that the actors were falling in love with each other in real life before our very eyes. These two actors are Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who respectively portrayed the honorable Jon Snow and the feisty wildling Ygritte.
Brian Dietzen Couldn't Escape His From Justin To Kelly Role On The NCIS Set
For many fans of "NCIS," actor Brian Dietzen is best known for portraying the series' resident medical examiner, Jimmy Palmer. The character initially started as a temporary assistant to Ducky Mallard (David McCallum) during Season 1. Yet his recurring role on the show turned into a full-time gig, and as "NCIS" continues to air its 20th season, Dietzen's character remains one of the few longtime familiar faces left on the series. Having been on "NCIS" for so long, it's clear the show has served as Dietzen's most consistent role. However, it definitely hasn't been his only notable one.
Dave Bautista Says James Gunn's DCU Will Be A Complete Reboot
With writer-director James Gunn's final movie for the Marvel Cinematic Universe — "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3" — soon on the horizon, one of the film's stars, Dave Bautista, is shedding some light on the filmmaker's upcoming plans for the DC Universe and the prospects of the actor's participation in it.
Austin Butler Recalls Moment In Elvis' Bedroom After Filming That He Will 'Treasure Forever'
Several months after its release, Austin Butler is still riding the Baz Luhrmann "Elvis" wave across the Hollywood stratosphere — with him and the film scoring recent Academy Award nominations for Best Actor and Best Picture (per IMDb). As Butler begins to make his Oscar media rounds, "Elvis" fans have been learning more and more about what went into his critically-acclaimed performance and what he got out of it, both literally and emotionally.
The Office Fans Are Still Questioning Jim's Decision To Room With Cathy
A group of zany characters, outrageous stunts, and cubicles. Put it all together and you get "The Office." NBC's hit sitcom follows a group of people working at Dunder Mifflin, a paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. While the office antics left viewers in stitches, Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Pam Beesly's (Jenna Fischer) romance became the heart of the show. In Season 1, Pam is engaged to Roy Anderson (David Denman) but later calls it off. Jim goes through a few relationships before finding true happiness with Pam. The couple would finally tie the knot in Season 6, Episode 4, "Niagara Part 1" and Episode 5, "Niagara Part 2."
Stephen King Joins The Last Of Us Fans In Calling Bluff Over This Episode 3 Geography Detail
No one seemed to be prepared when "The Last of Us" Episode 3 blindsided us with what is arguably the most beautiful love story known to man. What seemed to start as a normal trek in the woods for Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) quickly evolves into watching a 20-year relationship develop between reclusive Bill (Nick Offerman) and outgoing Frank (Murray Bartlett). We watch the two meet, play heartbreaking love songs, and grow strawberries together. The end of their story isn't for the faint of heart but does tell a moving story about the perseverance of love. Take that, Infected.
The Last Of Us: Episode 3 Recap - Bill & Frank Swanson(g)
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Episode 3 – "Long Long Time" We don't want to call it too soon, but HBO's "The Last of Us" may have just reached its pinnacle. The critically-acclaimed show's third episode is not only the best of the series so far — it's arguably also the best bit of standalone television that we've seen to date in 2023. The most impressive thing is that the strength of this episode doesn't come from our leading pair of Joel and Ellie (Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey). Instead, "Long Long Time" plunges viewers into the world of two crucial characters from the game that the TV show's version of Ellie never even gets to meet. In a whopping 75-minute episode, we are finally introduced to Bill and Frank (Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett), and we spend most of that runtime watching them find second chances in each other in a world gone to hell.
