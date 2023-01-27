ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

France 24

Myanmar's military planning poll, raising fears of more bloodshed

Two years after a coup snuffed out Myanmar's short-lived democratic experiment, the country's military is planning elections that analysts warn could spark further bloodshed as opposition to junta rule rages on. Observers also say the planned poll cannot be free and fair under the present circumstances, with one analyst characterising...
France 24

Rohingya refugees risk death at sea to escape Bangladesh camps

In early December, a video showing Rohingyas on an overcrowded makeshift boat made the rounds on social networks. It was drifting in the Andaman Sea, between Bangladesh, Myanmar, Indonesia and Thailand, but no country came to its rescue – despite appeals from NGOs and the UN. Many boats meet the same fate, and every year Rohingyas die at sea in the hope of reaching Indonesia or Malaysia.
France 24

Two years after the coup, Myanmar's junta fights opposition with fire

It's been two years since the military junta in Myanmar seized power, ousting the country's democratically elected leaders in a coup d'état. Since February 1, 2021, widespread protests have raged around the country and a fierce opposition movement has formed. But the junta is brutally repressing dissent. One of their tools has been fire, used to burn down entire villages and cut off supplies to the resistance – and crush morale.
France 24

'Everything that we are seeing in Haiti is the direct consequence of US and Western imperialism'

Civilian protesters and police have been marching through Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince to demonstrate against a slew of killings of police officers by armed gangs in worsening violence in the Caribbean nation. Streets were blocked with barricades the day after gangs, who control much of Haiti and regularly kidnap people for ransom, attacked police headquarters in Liancourt, a town in the north of Haiti, killing six officers. For more on the gang violence that has ripped through the country, FRANCE 24 is joined by Dr. Jean Eddy Saint-Paul, Haitian American sociologist, professor, scholar, and public intellectual who currently serves as a professor of sociology at Brooklyn College of the City University of New York (CUNY,) where he's the founding director of the CUNY Haitian Studies Institute.
France 24

Deadly strikes destroy convoy carrying ‘Iranian weapons’ into Syria

Seven people have been killed after air strikes destroyed a convoy of trucks carrying arms into eastern Syria from Iraq, a war monitor said Monday. The seven were "truck drivers and their assistants, all of them non-Syrians", the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, adding that they were "killed as a result of unidentified aircraft targeting a convoy of Iran-backed groups, last night".
France 24

Israel punishes Palestinian synagogue shooter's family as violence rages

Israel on Sunday prepared to demolish the east Jerusalem family home of a Palestinian man who killed seven people near a synagogue, as part of measures to punish the relatives of attackers. The step comes as violence rages in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which also saw dozens of Palestinians killed this...
France 24

In DR Congo, a stage built for the Pope's visit collapses: 'It's a disgrace'

Pope Francis is expected in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, from January 31 to February 3. But a platform stage where he was supposed to speak collapsed in the Martyrs Stadium on January 30. Repairs were launched the same day, but some Congolese consider this episode a "shame" for their country.
France 24

French strikes challenge Macron's pension reform, for second time in a month

French protesters launched a new push Tuesday to pressure President Emmanuel Macron into dropping a pension reform plan, with hundreds of thousands taking to the streets and strikes disrupting transport and schools. Union-led protesters came out for mass demonstrations for the second time in less than two weeks, challenging Macron's...
France 24

Italian FM warns embassies at risk of attacks by international anarchists

Italian embassies all over the world are at risk of anarchist attacks linked to the case of the hunger-striking Alfredo Cospito, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday. Cospito, 55, is an Italian anarchist who has been on a hunger strike for more than 100 days to protest against being...
France 24

Pope Francis denounces 'poison of greed' fuelling conflict in DR Congo

Pope Francis denounced the "poison of greed" for mineral resources driving conflict in Democratic Republic of Congo as he began a visit there on Tuesday, saying the rich world could no longer ignore the tragic plight of many African nations. The 86-year-old Francis is the first pontiff to visit Congo...
France 24

Pope's Africa trip spotlights conflict, and church's future

Pope Francis is on his way to the Democratic Republic of Congo. The last time a Pontiff visited the DRC was back 1985, when the country was still known as Zaire. Reconcilation will be one of the big themes of this visit as well as the role of the Catholic church. FRANCE 24's correspondent in Kinshasa Aurélie Bazzara-Kibangula reports.
France 24

France braces for fresh strikes, protests against Macron's pension reform

France braced Monday for another day of mass protests and strikes over proposed pension overhauls being pushed by President Emmanuel Macron, with the government and its left-wing opponents trading blame for the expected disruptions. Around 1.1 million people took to the streets for the first strike day on January 19,...

