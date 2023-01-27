Read full article on original website
Myanmar's military planning poll, raising fears of more bloodshed
Two years after a coup snuffed out Myanmar's short-lived democratic experiment, the country's military is planning elections that analysts warn could spark further bloodshed as opposition to junta rule rages on. Observers also say the planned poll cannot be free and fair under the present circumstances, with one analyst characterising...
Rohingya refugees risk death at sea to escape Bangladesh camps
In early December, a video showing Rohingyas on an overcrowded makeshift boat made the rounds on social networks. It was drifting in the Andaman Sea, between Bangladesh, Myanmar, Indonesia and Thailand, but no country came to its rescue – despite appeals from NGOs and the UN. Many boats meet the same fate, and every year Rohingyas die at sea in the hope of reaching Indonesia or Malaysia.
Two years after the coup, Myanmar's junta fights opposition with fire
It's been two years since the military junta in Myanmar seized power, ousting the country's democratically elected leaders in a coup d'état. Since February 1, 2021, widespread protests have raged around the country and a fierce opposition movement has formed. But the junta is brutally repressing dissent. One of their tools has been fire, used to burn down entire villages and cut off supplies to the resistance – and crush morale.
Russia's top prosecutor criticizes mass mobilization, telling Putin to his face that more than 9,000 were illegally sent to fight in Ukraine
Igor Krasnov told Putin there were "more than 9,000 citizens who were illegally mobilized" when Russia sent conscripts into Ukraine late last year.
'Everything that we are seeing in Haiti is the direct consequence of US and Western imperialism'
Civilian protesters and police have been marching through Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince to demonstrate against a slew of killings of police officers by armed gangs in worsening violence in the Caribbean nation. Streets were blocked with barricades the day after gangs, who control much of Haiti and regularly kidnap people for ransom, attacked police headquarters in Liancourt, a town in the north of Haiti, killing six officers. For more on the gang violence that has ripped through the country, FRANCE 24 is joined by Dr. Jean Eddy Saint-Paul, Haitian American sociologist, professor, scholar, and public intellectual who currently serves as a professor of sociology at Brooklyn College of the City University of New York (CUNY,) where he's the founding director of the CUNY Haitian Studies Institute.
Deadly strikes destroy convoy carrying ‘Iranian weapons’ into Syria
Seven people have been killed after air strikes destroyed a convoy of trucks carrying arms into eastern Syria from Iraq, a war monitor said Monday. The seven were "truck drivers and their assistants, all of them non-Syrians", the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, adding that they were "killed as a result of unidentified aircraft targeting a convoy of Iran-backed groups, last night".
Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings
ANKARA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks.
Facing Drone Strikes, Iran Warns Any U.S. Military Action Means War
"There is no doubt that Iran possesses the capability to defend its security and interests," Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations told Newsweek.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
How U.S. Abrams Compare to Russia's T-14 Armata Tanks
Russian state media lauded the T-14 Armata shortly after the U.S. announced that Kyiv would receive 31 Abrams tanks.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Israel punishes Palestinian synagogue shooter's family as violence rages
Israel on Sunday prepared to demolish the east Jerusalem family home of a Palestinian man who killed seven people near a synagogue, as part of measures to punish the relatives of attackers. The step comes as violence rages in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which also saw dozens of Palestinians killed this...
In DR Congo, a stage built for the Pope's visit collapses: 'It's a disgrace'
Pope Francis is expected in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, from January 31 to February 3. But a platform stage where he was supposed to speak collapsed in the Martyrs Stadium on January 30. Repairs were launched the same day, but some Congolese consider this episode a "shame" for their country.
Russian Host Explodes Over U.S. Help for Ukraine: 'Should Be on Fire'
Vladimir Solovyov used his radio show "Full Contact" to slam Russia's response to Western support for Ukraine.
French strikes challenge Macron's pension reform, for second time in a month
French protesters launched a new push Tuesday to pressure President Emmanuel Macron into dropping a pension reform plan, with hundreds of thousands taking to the streets and strikes disrupting transport and schools. Union-led protesters came out for mass demonstrations for the second time in less than two weeks, challenging Macron's...
Italian FM warns embassies at risk of attacks by international anarchists
Italian embassies all over the world are at risk of anarchist attacks linked to the case of the hunger-striking Alfredo Cospito, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday. Cospito, 55, is an Italian anarchist who has been on a hunger strike for more than 100 days to protest against being...
US farmers sound alarm on single-most catastrophic thing headed for corn crops
American corn farmers sound alarms over the possibility of losing their businesses and billions of dollars to Mexico's plan to ban genetically modified corn yields.
Pope Francis denounces 'poison of greed' fuelling conflict in DR Congo
Pope Francis denounced the "poison of greed" for mineral resources driving conflict in Democratic Republic of Congo as he began a visit there on Tuesday, saying the rich world could no longer ignore the tragic plight of many African nations. The 86-year-old Francis is the first pontiff to visit Congo...
Pope's Africa trip spotlights conflict, and church's future
Pope Francis is on his way to the Democratic Republic of Congo. The last time a Pontiff visited the DRC was back 1985, when the country was still known as Zaire. Reconcilation will be one of the big themes of this visit as well as the role of the Catholic church. FRANCE 24's correspondent in Kinshasa Aurélie Bazzara-Kibangula reports.
France braces for fresh strikes, protests against Macron's pension reform
France braced Monday for another day of mass protests and strikes over proposed pension overhauls being pushed by President Emmanuel Macron, with the government and its left-wing opponents trading blame for the expected disruptions. Around 1.1 million people took to the streets for the first strike day on January 19,...
