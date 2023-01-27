ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC30 Fresno

49ers No. 2 RB Elijah Mitchell inactive for NFC title game

San Francisco 49ersrunning back Elijah Mitchell is inactive for Sunday's NFC Championship Game because of a groin injury. Mitchell, who had been listed as questionable for the game, did not practice last week because of the injury. He led the 49ers with 51 rushing yards on 14 carries in their 19-12 divisional-round victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Patrick Mahomes joins best performances in wake of injury, illness

The sports world is full of stories of athletes pulling off remarkable feats while injured or ill. The list got a little longer after Patrick Mahomes' performance in the AFC Championship Game. The Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback suffered a high ankle sprain against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round....
KANSAS CITY, MO
ABC30 Fresno

49ers-Eagles live: Best moments from the NFC Championship Game

The NFC came down to the top two seeds in the conference as the No. 2-seededSan Francisco 49ers visited the No. 1-seededPhiladelphia Eagles. The home team Eagles punched their ticket to the Super Bowl with a convincing 31-7 victory. Philadelphia's lopsided win marked just the second postseason meeting between the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABC30 Fresno

Inside the often-chaotic NFL challenge process

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, while in the grasp of two Cincinnati Bengals defenders Sunday, extended his right arm while holding the ball in hopes of gaining the extra half-yard necessary for a key first down. There was 6:07 remaining in the third quarter of a tied AFC Championship...
ABC30 Fresno

49ers QBs Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson go down in loss vs. Eagles

PHILADELPHIA -- As the San Francisco 49ers watched quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson head to the sideline with injuries Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, they couldn't help but feel like their hopes of a trip to Super Bowl LVII went with them. They also couldn't help but feel like they, too, had just taken a season-ending blow.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABC30 Fresno

NFL playoff officiating decisions: What happened on controversial calls

The Super Bowl LVII pairing is on the line during the NFL's championship Sunday. With two matchups of elite teams, every play could decide which team advances. Everything counts -- every call, every non-call, every decision, every replay and every yard. To that end, let's review the major decisions --...
CINCINNATI, OH
ABC30 Fresno

Texans hire 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans as head coach

HOUSTON -- The Texans have hired San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach, the team announced Tuesday. The deal is for six years, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Ryans will be officially introduced as the franchise's sixth full-time coach on Thursday. The Texans, meanwhile, become...
HOUSTON, TX

