4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
Chicopee Committee deadlocks in effort to name Chicopee School superintendent
CHICOPEE — The School Committee deadlocked in an attempt to select a superintendent Tuesday night, debating between the current interim superintendent and the executive director for a Connecticut school district. After a long and sometimes contentious debate, six members of the School Committee voted to hire Marcus Ware, the...
Westfield high schools, Chamber seeking businesses to sign up for March career fair
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Education to Business Alliance (WE2BA) is currently seeking area businesses and employers to sign up for the Career Expo and Job Fair sponsored by Westfield Public Schools, the Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce, MassHire and Westfield State University. The fair will be attended by more...
Hot lunch program for Springfield’s older adults returns
SPRINGFIELD — The city’s hot lunch program for older adults in Springfield will resume Wednesday. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program was discontinued when senior centers were forced to close. In response to the closing of the senior centers, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno developed a meal distribution program for older adults who were registered with the Department of Elder Affairs.
spectrumnews1.com
Chicopee to announce next superintendent of schools Tuesday
CHICOPEE, Mass. - The city of Chicopee is set to announce its new superintendent of schools Tuesday and school leaders are hopeful the new permanent leader will address the district’s academic needs. The city has had an interim superintendent since last spring. Former superintendent Lynn Clarke was charged with...
thereminder.com
New Community Behavioral Health Center opens in Chicopee
CHICOPEE – The Center for Human Development opened a new Community Behavioral Health Center (CBHC) called Gateway on Jan. 3. Located at 1109 Granby Rd., the Gateway CBHC provides extensive resources in treating mental health. The Gateway service hub is one of 25 behavioral health and substance use providers...
Department of Labor Relations will hear teachers union’s complaint against Amherst school district
AMHERST — The Amherst-Pelham Education Association said the Massachusetts Department of Labor Relations will hold a full hearing regarding its allegations that the School Committee unlawfully transferred work to non-bargaining unit employees and retaliated against a union representative during the 2021-2022 academic year. According to the union which is...
Co-op Corner: Westfield Tech students learning and earning at Elm Electrical
WESTFIELD — Three Westfield Technical Academy seniors, Hunter Boisseau of Russell, David Hernandez of Springfield and Anthony Pighetti of Westfield, are currently in the cooperative education program at Elm Electrical, earning wages while continuing to learn on the job. Elm Electrical, with headquarters in Westfield and offices in Marlborough...
Weekend of crime has some community members asking for increased public safety
A weekend of violent crime in western Massachusetts has some community members calling for increased public safety. Some are calling for increased security at public places or gun reform, but overall people remain confident in current public safety practices.
Daycare facility asking for donations after massive fire in Springfield
That massive fire in the North End of Springfield on Saturday night forced a childcare facility to relocate.
Westfield behavioral health clinic, part of statewide network, extends hours of service
WESTFIELD — Behavioral Health Network Inc.’s new WellBeing Center in Westfield will fill a gap in health coverage locally, Mayor Michael McCabe said at the clinic’s grand opening last week. One of two Community Behavioral Health Centers opened by BHN on Jan. 27, it also fills a...
westernmassnews.com
Westfield Freemasons organize program to provide medical equipment free of charge
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Westfield, the local Freemason chapter put together the Hospital Equipment Loan Program to help people find the equipment they need, free of charge. “We have transfer chairs, we have shower benches, we just have anything and everything you could possibly need in that category of...
Chicopee’s Faded Barber Lounge, 8 other businesses get grants from Latino Economic Development Corp.
CHICOPEE – Ricardo Diaz-Vargas opened Faded Barber Lounge in 2020. It was not – with COVID-19 protocols in place — an ideal time to open a business requiring customers be physically present to get haircuts. “The first year was not great,” he said. But the business...
Miss Western Massachusetts Scholarship Pageant held in Chicopee
The Miss Western Massachusetts Scholarship Pageant took place this afternoon in Chicopee.
thereminder.com
Hurst throws down the gauntlet and runs for mayor of Springfield
SPRINGFIELD – City Councilor Justin Hurst made his campaign official on Jan. 25 with a kick-off event that drew almost a full house to the Cedars Banquet Facility. Reminder Publishing reported Hurst’s initial announcement through a post on Facebook several weeks ago. For residents who remember the race...
MassLive.com
Co-op Corner: Elm Electrical
From left, Westfield Technical Academy electrical wiring instructor Gary Martineau, co-op senior Evan Pighetti, Elm Electrical Senior Project Manager Paul Asselin, co-op seniors David Hernandez and Hunter Boisseau, and WTA Assistant Principal Kevin Daley. (AMY PORTER / THE WESTFIELD NEWS)
wamc.org
Deadline nears in most Massachusetts communities to apply for a property tax abatement
The average property tax bill for a single-family home in Massachusetts went up by almost $400 this year. If a homeowner believes their property has been overvalued by their local assessors office, an abatement may be the only way to reduce their tax bill. The deadline to apply for a...
Free tax aid program for Mass. residents starts Monday in Worcester
Tax season is here and it’s time to collect and collate the paperwork, dig out receipts from unused purses and figure out how to file state and federal taxes. An onerous task. But for Massachusetts’ lowest-wage earners, help is available. The Massachusetts Association for Community Action, a network...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Massachusetts gun laws
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is digging deeper into gun safety laws in place in the Bay State following the deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday night. We spoke with a criminal justice professor to find out what the gun laws are in Massachusetts and what...
Aftermath of massive fire on Main Street in Springfield
The families impacted are being temporarily placed in hotels nearby until they can provide other housing options.
Schemers pretending to be officers in Berkshire County
The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of two ongoing schemes that involve their office.
MassLive.com
