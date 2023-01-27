Kyle Larson has regularly been mentioned as one of the best drivers in all racing series these last couple of years with what he’s accomplished inside and outside of NASCAR circles. After a 2022 season that included three wins but an unexpected early exit from the playoffs, the Hendrick Motorsports driver is looking to improve on that performance in 2023 and replicate the success he achieved in 2021 en route to his first Cup Series championship.

