The Spun

Sportscasting

Kyle Larson Can’t Contain Emotions After Earning First Win of 2023 and Commits Embarrassing Blunder Moments After Taking Checkered Flag

Kyle Larson has regularly been mentioned as one of the best drivers in all racing series these last couple of years with what he’s accomplished inside and outside of NASCAR circles. After a 2022 season that included three wins but an unexpected early exit from the playoffs, the Hendrick Motorsports driver is looking to improve on that performance in 2023 and replicate the success he achieved in 2021 en route to his first Cup Series championship.
Sportscasting

Denny Hamlin Doesn’t Hold Back and Shockingly Hates Jimmie Johnson Returning to NASCAR, and Predicts It Won’t End Well and Will Taint His Legacy

Denny Hamlin has had his share of conflicts with Hendrick Motorsports drivers in recent years, including Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, and William Byron. When Jimmie Johnson was still active, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver had a couple of incidents with the seven-time champion, but the pair always worked through their differences and never developed any bad blood.
Racing News

The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Shocking Breakup

The NASCAR world was surprised to hear about a prominent breakup over the weekend. Martin Truex Jr. and Sherry Pollex announced over the weekend that they've split. "To my fans and partners... Sherry and I have made the decision to end our relationship. I will continue supporting Sherry moving ...
The Spun

NASCAR World Praying For Driver's Family On Monday

The NASCAR world is praying for a driver and his family on Monday afternoon following a tragic accident. NASCAR Truck Series driver Max Gutierrez, 20, was injured in a car accident near Mexico City over the weekend. His brother, Federico Gutierrez, 17, was tragically killed. “Rette Jones ...
Speedway Digest

Cadillac roars to podium finish in Rolex 24

Cadillac Racing began the Grand Touring Prototype era with third-, fourth- and fifth-place finishes in the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona. Renger van der Zande earned a podium spot, driving the electrified No. 01 Cadillac V-LMDh for the final stint of the mentally- and physically-taxing race on the 3.56-mile, 12-turn Daytona International Speedway road course. He shared the seat with Sebastien Bourdais and Scott Dixon.
Johnson City Press

Who will make NASCAR's Championship 4 in 2023?

The Next Gen car proved to be a challenge to many of the NASCAR Cup Series teams as well as making predictions for the 2022 season. Chase Elliott was the only driver we picked to make the Championship 4 that actually made it. Joey Logano ultimately won the series title, while few if any would have predicted Christopher Bell or Ross Chastain to be part of the Championship 4.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Controversial Penalty Announcement

Earlier Tuesday morning, NASCAR announced a significant rule change heading into the 2023 season. The infamous Ross Chastain move will be made illegal and penalized by issuing a time penalty. "While the move was thrilling and largely lauded for its creativity, it also came with an increased safety ...
racer.com

NASCAR outlines rule changes for 2023 season

NASCAR has announced a series of update to policies and procedures for its Cup Series events this season. In addition to the move away from automatic four-race suspensions for wheel nut penalties, the series has made safety changes made to the rear and center clips of the vehicle in response to injuries last season caused by the stiffness of the car in certain types of impacts.
NBC Sports

NASCAR outlaws Ross Chastain Martinsville move

CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR announced Tuesday that it will not permit drivers to run against the wall to gain speed as Ross Chastain did in last year’s Martinsville Cup playoff race. NASCAR made the announcement in a session with reporters Tuesday at the NASCAR R&D Center. Chastain drove...

