Related
Prominent NASCAR Couple Announces Surprising Breakup
A prominent NASCAR couple announced a surprising breakup over the weekend. NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. and his girlfriend, Sherry Pollex, have ended their longterm relationship. “To my fans and partners… Sherry and I have made the decision to end our relationship. I will continue supporting ...
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
Kyle Larson Can’t Contain Emotions After Earning First Win of 2023 and Commits Embarrassing Blunder Moments After Taking Checkered Flag
Kyle Larson has regularly been mentioned as one of the best drivers in all racing series these last couple of years with what he’s accomplished inside and outside of NASCAR circles. After a 2022 season that included three wins but an unexpected early exit from the playoffs, the Hendrick Motorsports driver is looking to improve on that performance in 2023 and replicate the success he achieved in 2021 en route to his first Cup Series championship.
Martin Truex Jr. Begins the New Cup Series Season With Unexpected News
The upcoming Cup Series season was already going to be unfamiliar territory for NASCAR veteran Martin Truex Jr. from a racing standpoint, and now it’s been clouded by unexpected personal news. The driver of the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 Toyota, winless last year for the first time since...
Denny Hamlin Doesn’t Hold Back and Shockingly Hates Jimmie Johnson Returning to NASCAR, and Predicts It Won’t End Well and Will Taint His Legacy
Denny Hamlin has had his share of conflicts with Hendrick Motorsports drivers in recent years, including Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, and William Byron. When Jimmie Johnson was still active, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver had a couple of incidents with the seven-time champion, but the pair always worked through their differences and never developed any bad blood.
NASCAR driver killed in auto accident; Brother injured
17-year-old Federico Gutierrez has died; Brother, Max Gutierrez transported following crash in Mexico. Max Gutierrez, 20, competed part-time in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2022. His brother, Federico Gutierrez, 17, made his debut in 2021 via the Truck Mexico Series where he picked up a win and finished 3rd in the season standings.
Denny Hamlin Thinks Jimmie Johnson Will Most Likely “Come In And Struggle” In Return To Cup Series
Denny Hamlin is not one to mince his words. And his new podcast Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin will air on Dirty Mo Media on February 6th, which is owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr., directly following the Clash at the LA Coliseum (a non-points event and first of the 2023 NASCAR season).
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Shocking Breakup
The NASCAR world was surprised to hear about a prominent breakup over the weekend. Martin Truex Jr. and Sherry Pollex announced over the weekend that they've split. "To my fans and partners... Sherry and I have made the decision to end our relationship. I will continue supporting Sherry moving ...
NASCAR World Praying For Driver's Family On Monday
The NASCAR world is praying for a driver and his family on Monday afternoon following a tragic accident. NASCAR Truck Series driver Max Gutierrez, 20, was injured in a car accident near Mexico City over the weekend. His brother, Federico Gutierrez, 17, was tragically killed. “Rette Jones ...
Cadillac roars to podium finish in Rolex 24
Cadillac Racing began the Grand Touring Prototype era with third-, fourth- and fifth-place finishes in the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona. Renger van der Zande earned a podium spot, driving the electrified No. 01 Cadillac V-LMDh for the final stint of the mentally- and physically-taxing race on the 3.56-mile, 12-turn Daytona International Speedway road course. He shared the seat with Sebastien Bourdais and Scott Dixon.
Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud, Michael Shank, Tom Meyer
THE MODERATOR: Ladies and gentlemen, we'll keep our post-race interviews rolling here. We have one of the co-owners of Meyer Shank Racing, the No. 60 Acura ARX 06, Mike Shank, his partner Jim Meyer will be along here momentarily, as well. Team's third Rolex 24 at Daytona overall victory. Of...
How to watch NASCAR in 2023: Dates, times and TV networks for all Cup Series races
The NASCAR Cup Series begins its 2023 season on Feb. 5 and stretches nine months until a new champion is crowned on Nov. 5.
1969 Dodge Hemi Daytona muscle car sold for record $1.43 million
A unique 1969 Dodge Hemi Daytona was auctioned at the Mecum Auctions event in Kissimmee, Florida, for $1.43 million, setting a record for the model.
Frankie Muniz, former child star of Malcolm in the Middle, joins NASCAR as a race car driver
The "Malcolm in the Middle" star has been racing cars on a regular basis since 2007 and now considers himself a driver who acts on the side.
Johnson City Press
Who will make NASCAR's Championship 4 in 2023?
The Next Gen car proved to be a challenge to many of the NASCAR Cup Series teams as well as making predictions for the 2022 season. Chase Elliott was the only driver we picked to make the Championship 4 that actually made it. Joey Logano ultimately won the series title, while few if any would have predicted Christopher Bell or Ross Chastain to be part of the Championship 4.
NASCAR World Reacts To Controversial Penalty Announcement
Earlier Tuesday morning, NASCAR announced a significant rule change heading into the 2023 season. The infamous Ross Chastain move will be made illegal and penalized by issuing a time penalty. "While the move was thrilling and largely lauded for its creativity, it also came with an increased safety ...
One of NASCAR’s few female team owners, Jodi Geschickter embarks on her 29th season
Jodi Geschickter, who co-owns JTG Daugherty Racing, talks about a momentous date at the 1989 Coke 600, her naivete as a young race team owner and the future of women in motorsports.
racer.com
NASCAR outlines rule changes for 2023 season
NASCAR has announced a series of update to policies and procedures for its Cup Series events this season. In addition to the move away from automatic four-race suspensions for wheel nut penalties, the series has made safety changes made to the rear and center clips of the vehicle in response to injuries last season caused by the stiffness of the car in certain types of impacts.
NBC Sports
NASCAR outlaws Ross Chastain Martinsville move
CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR announced Tuesday that it will not permit drivers to run against the wall to gain speed as Ross Chastain did in last year’s Martinsville Cup playoff race. NASCAR made the announcement in a session with reporters Tuesday at the NASCAR R&D Center. Chastain drove...
Autoweek.com
The Secrets to Meyer Shank Racing's Success at this Year's Rolex 24 at Daytona
Meyer Shank’s Acura ARX-06 led 365 laps at this year's Rolex 24 at Daytona, including the first 62 and last 97. The closest competitor was the No. 01 Cadillac of Chip Ganassi Racing, which led 198 laps. As for MSR, Michael Shank’s stock as a team owner has risen...
