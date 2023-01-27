Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
ComicBook
Booster Gold: Everybody Thinks Chris Pratt's Going to Be Cult Hero
Booster Gold is about to become a part of the foundation that hoists the DC Universe high. DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran have already confirmed they're in talks with an actor to play the role, one that many think may end up being Guardians of the Galaxy lead Chris Pratt.
ComicBook
New Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Live Action Trailer Revealed
A new live-action trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has appeared online. Near the end of 2022, both PlayStation and Insomniac Games confirmed that the sequel to 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man would be launching on PlayStation 5 in fall 2023. Since that time, no new information on the game has come about, which has left fans feeling quite eager. Luckily, it seems like this silence could soon be coming to an end as Sony looks to be beginning the marketing push for the title.
ComicBook
New Scream VI Synopsis Teases an Even More Twisted Storyline
The upcoming Scream VI will be the first entry into the long-running franchise that will unfold in a major metropolitan area, and if that isn't enough of a shift for the series, a new synopsis from Alamo Drafthouse hints at an even more twisted storyline for the upcoming film. According to the theater chain's plot summary for the film, the upcoming sequel will seemingly feature more killers taking on the Ghostface identity than ever before, and it will also see Melissa Barrera's Sam manipulating her sister Tara (Jenna Ortega) with the emotional fallout of the attacks from last year's Scream. Scream VI is expected to hit theaters on March 10th.
ComicBook
James Gunn Teases Future for Michael Keaton's Batman
On Tuesday, DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Pater Safran introduced the first projects in their rebooted shared cinematic universe, but does Micahel Keaton's Batman have a place in it? Keaton had been expected to reprise his role as the Caped Crusader (which he first played in 1989's Batman and its sequel, Batman Returns) in The Flash, Batgirl, and possibly beyond. But with The Flash expected to relaunch the entire DC cinematic universe, and Batgirl shelved, his future is now unclear. As far as Keaton's possible return, Safran teased to the press, "There's always possibilities." Gunn expanded on that, noting that "We are a multiverse still."
Lisa Loring, Original Wednesday Actress on ‘The Addams Family,’ Dies at 64
Lisa Loring, the actress who played Wednesday Addams in the classic TV adaptation of The Addams Family, has died. She was 64. Loring died Saturday night at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank of complications from a stroke caused by high blood pressure, her daughter Vanessa Foumberg told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterBarrett Strong, "Money" Singer Who Wrote Motown Hits Including "I Heard It Through the Grapevine," Dies at 81Annie Wersching, Actress in 'Bosch,' '24,' 'Runaways,' Dies at 45Tom Verlaine, Influential Guitarist and Songwriter in the Band Television, Dies at 73 “She went peacefully with both her daughters...
James MacArthur: Former Teen Idol and Star of TV's Original "Hawaii Five-0" Died Too Young
He was a teen movie idol sensation, a major TV star for decades, and the son of legendary actress Helen Hayes. His name was James MacArthur, and he died too young. As documented by The Associated Press and FoxNews.com, MacArthur enjoyed a career that spanned over forty years. He was best known for his role as Detective Danny "Danno" Williams on the original version of the television crime drama, Hawaii Five-0, which aired on CBS from 1968 to 1980. Episodes often concluded with detective Steve McGarrett, the lead character (as played by Jack Lord), speaking what became the famed pop-culture catchphrase: "Book 'em, Danno."
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake’s Official Cause of Death Wasn’t What Her Friends Told Everyone
After 'Gunsmoke,' the actor faced health challenges that ultimately killed her. Here's Amanda Blake's cause of death and a possible reason why her friends said she died of throat cancer.
Pamela Anderson Channels Iconic 'Baywatch' Look in Slinky, Red Tank Gown at Her Documentary Premiere
The actress and model hit the red carpet premiere of Pamela, a love story in a red Naeem Khan gown that harkened back to her famous '90s TV character C.J. Parker Pamela Anderson revisited one of her most iconic on-screen looks. On Monday, the actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, wearing a red gown reminiscent of the famous one-piece swimsuit worn by her Baywatch character, lifeguard C.J. Parker. The 55-year-old star sparkled in a red beaded Naeem Khan gown with...
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Shows Out Tengen's Flamboyant Style
If there is one thing we know about the Sound Hashira, it is that the fighter is flamboyant. Tengen Uzui was not shy about his love for all things flashy when he showed up in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, after all. The manga and anime made sure to give the slayer all the limelight he could want after being introduced. And now, one cosplaying is channeling that spirit in a viral Instagram post.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Fox Debuts Blonde Bombshell Hairstyle, Social Media Reacts
She’s best known for her signature jet black hair, but now the mother of three is changing up her look for a forthcoming project. She’s best known for her long, jet-black hair and bright blue eyes. However, one month into 2023, Megan Fox dramatically changed her appearance. On Friday (January 27), the 36-year-old had a revelation for her millions of followers. Via her Instagram Story, she revealed that she’s surprisingly joined the blonde bombshell club.
ComicBook
Viral Gundam Cosplay Brings Witch From Mercury's Aerial to Life
The Mobile Suit Gundam franchise recently caught fire with even more fans than ever before with its newest series, The Witch From Mercury, and one awesome cosplay has gone viral by bringing its main Gundam unit, Aerial, to life and took it out snowboarding! Although Mobile Suit Gundam has been running for a very long time with a number of new TV anime series, feature films, and specials under its belt, it wasn't until last year that the it really took off with fans. This was due to the strength of the anime's newest series, The Witch From Mercury.
Miley Cyrus Wore an LBD With a Navel-Grazing Keyhole Cutout to Celebrate “Flowers”
It's a hit, baby! If you've been hearing “Flowers” everywhere, that's because it is everywhere. The Miley Cyrus pop ode to taking care of yourself without a relationship (slash maybe the other half of that Bruno Mars song) is the singer's first number one hit in a decade, and when we say number one, we mean number one across the board.
ComicBook
John Wick: Chapter 4 Releases New Images
Lionsgate has released new images from John Wick: Chapter 4. The images come via Total Film as part of the magazine's cover story on the upcoming movie. The new images include shots of returning stars Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Ian McShane as the Continental manager Winston, and Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King. There's also a new look at Donnie Yen, playing blind assassin Caine, one of Wick's old allies and a member of the High Table. That likely means that he'll be making trouble for Wick in the sequel after Wick went against the High Table in the previous films.
tvinsider.com
Pamela Anderson: Tim Allen ‘Had No Bad Intentions’ in Alleged Flashing Incident
After claiming in her new memoir that Tim Allen flashed her in 1991 on the set of Home Improvement, Pamela Anderson is speaking out about the alleged incident. “Tim is a comedian; it’s his job to cross the line. I’m sure he had no bad intentions,” the 55-year-old said in a texted statement to Variety. “Times have changed, though. I doubt anyone would try that post #MeToo. It’s a new world.”
ComicBook
Michael Jackson Biopic to Star His Nephew Jaafar Jackson in Lead Role
Emancipation and Training Day director Antoine Fuqua is set to direct a Michael Jackson biopic, which will star Jackson's real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson in the leading role. Jaafar, the son of Michael's brother Jermaine Jackson, also has his own music career, giving him not just the looks, but the skillset needed to hone in on his uncle's story. The film, tentatively titled just Michael, has a script by John Logan.
Paul Burrell shares fears he may not live to Christmas as he announces ‘life-changing’ cancer diagnosis
Paul Burrell has shared that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, opening up about the “life-changing” news on ITV’s Lorraine this morning, 30 January.The former butler to Princess Diana became emotional as he recalled wrapping Christmas presents in December and wondering whether he would be able to do the same this year.“I was really lucky they caught it early,” Mr Burrell told Lorraine Kelly“I don’t think men are particularly good about going to the doctors - they need nudging.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Paul Pelosi attack suspect makes chilling confession in call to TV stationUprooted London bollards reveal hidden wartime secret‘Robot dog’ can tackle sand dunes at three metres per second in tech first
In Style
Katy Perry Wore a Bold Alternative to the Classic Gala Gown on the Red Carpet
Last night, Katy Perry made a statement in more ways than one at the annual G'Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles. Not only was her bold take on the gala gown an unexpected choice, but so was her company on the red carpet. For the formal occasion, Katy made...
ComicBook
Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Reboot After One Season
Reboot won't be getting a second chance at Hulu: the streamer has canceled the meta-comedy series after a single eight-episode season. But the show-within-a-show — about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom who must face their unresolved issues when they reunite for a modern-era reboot on Hulu — could see a second season on another platform. According to Deadline, series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Disney's 20th Television are looking to shop the Hulu original elsewhere. The outlet reports another streamer has already requested to read scripts from the planned season 2.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Jonathan Frakes on the Franchise's Future
Paramount+ released the final trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 on Sunday night but star Jonathan Frakes is hoping this isn't the last time fans will see the Enterprise crew together. Star Trek: Picard's final season reassembles the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast to close out this chapter of Jean-Luc Picard's life. Frakes reprises his role as William Riker, Picard's former first officer who is now a Starfleet captain. While Star Trek: Picard's story may be coming to an end, Frakes tells SFX Magazine that he thinks it leaves the Next Gen crew poised for another adventure.
