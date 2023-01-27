Read full article on original website
Dre W
4d ago
Joe Biden is destroying our military. After he leave office, Criminal actions to be bought against them. Impeach his whole administrator right now .
Reply(1)
9
Gail Appleton
4d ago
I highly doubt that China is worrying about having a woke military. Of course not, they are building and training to take over the world.
Reply
5
Jose Ramirez Jr
4d ago
this administration is making the military weaker wouldn't be surprised if they hand the country over to the CCP
Reply
4
