(VIANEWS) – Crude Oil (CL) has been up by 9.6% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:50 EST on Sunday, 29 January, Crude Oil (CL) is $80.38. Crude oil futures provide a convenient way to participate in the world’s largest commodity market. Oil prices fluctuate rapidly based on news and market conditions. They are also very unpredictable. But if you know how to time your investments, you can make money from the volatility.

23 HOURS AGO