S&P 500 Went Up By Over 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 7.38% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Monday, 30 January, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,062.48. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 325293299, 85.78% below its average volume of 2288768971.19. Concerning S&P 500’s yearly highs...
USD/EUR Bearish By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.93% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:08 EST on Monday, 30 January, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.92. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.736% up from its 52-week low and 12.24% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
CBOE Rises By 7% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 7.89% for the last session’s close. At 16:09 EST on Monday, 30 January, CBOE (VIX) is $19.97. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 11.13% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $17.97 and 5.11% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.00.
HANG SENG INDEX Is 14% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 14.74% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Sunday, 29 January, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $22,580.05. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 54.69% up from its 52-week low and 9.86% down from its 52-week high.
Platinum Futures Drops By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.61% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Sunday, 29 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,016.80. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 18148, 99.99% below its average volume of 11970852384.94. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Nikkei 225 Bullish By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 6% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Sunday, 29 January, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,370.79. Regarding Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 10.89% up from its 52-week low and 6.34% down from its 52-week high.
GoPro Stock Is 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) rose by a staggering 29.41% in 21 sessions from $4.76 at 2022-12-28, to $6.16 at 19:41 EST on Friday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 0.95% to $11,621.71, following the last session’s upward trend. GoPro’s...
Agree Realty Corporation And 6 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Agree Realty Corporation (ADC), NAPCO Security Technologies (NSSC), Kimball Electronics (KE) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity....
Palladium Futures Over 3% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.62% for the last 10 sessions. At 01:52 EST on Monday, 30 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,639.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 231, 99.99% below its average volume of 5510143176.21. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Inter Parfums And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – STORE Capital Corporation (STOR), American States Water Company (AWR), Inter Parfums (IPAR) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Jumps By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose by a staggering 31% in 21 sessions from $0.77 at 2022-12-28, to $1.01 at 19:42 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.95% to $11,621.71, following the last session’s upward trend. Sorrento Therapeutics’s...
Newtek Business Services Corp., Oxford Square Capital Corp., Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT), Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ), MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) 15.32% 2023-01-20 23:49:07. Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) 12.32% 2023-01-27 15:15:09.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund, Principal Real Estate Income Fund, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF), Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ), Eaton Vance Corporation Eaton Vance Tax (ETV) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) 15.35% 2023-01-13 04:17:07. Principal...
Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP), San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT), Cohen & Steers Select (PSF) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) 17.7% 2023-01-11 19:13:07. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust...
Rio Tinto, First Trust Specialty Finance And Financial Opportunities Fund, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Rio Tinto (RIO), First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB), Brighthouse Financial (BHFAP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Rio Tinto (RIO) 12.49% 2023-01-27 15:56:30. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) 10.19%...
Crude Oil Futures Is 9% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Crude Oil (CL) has been up by 9.6% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:50 EST on Sunday, 29 January, Crude Oil (CL) is $80.38. Crude oil futures provide a convenient way to participate in the world’s largest commodity market. Oil prices fluctuate rapidly based on news and market conditions. They are also very unpredictable. But if you know how to time your investments, you can make money from the volatility.
Bilibili Already 8% Down, Almost Six Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and Bilibili‘s pre-market value is already 8.03% down. Bilibili’s last close was $27.78, 28.95% below its 52-week high of $39.10. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Bilibili (BILI) falling 0.86% to $27.78. NASDAQ jumped 0.95% to $11,621.71,...
Less Than Six Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Sypris Solutions Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and Sypris Solutions‘s pre-market value is already 4.89% up. Sypris Solutions’s last close was $1.84, 48.31% under its 52-week high of $3.56. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Sypris Solutions (SYPR) falling 5.64% to $1.84. NASDAQ jumped...
Natural Gas Futures Slides By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 30.35% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:50 EST on Sunday, 29 January, Natural Gas (NG) is $2.85. A natural gas future is a contract that requires the buyer to buy or sell a quantity of natural gas at a certain price on a specified date. This makes it a great way for investors to bet on the price of natural gas rising or falling. However, natural gas is volatile, so you need to make sure you’re prepared for a potential loss.
