WIS-TV
Soda City Live: United Way of the Midlands to host fifth annual Driving Down Main Fore the Kids
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - United Way of the Midlands is gearing up for its fifth annual Driving Down Main Fore the Kids fundraising event. Join several teams on the virtual green for three days of fun while helping children stay on course in school. The event will take place at...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Phat Tuesday Mardi Gras Event at the Big Tent
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re wanting to experience the flavors of the Big Easy, you won’t have to go far- just across the river- Broad River Road that is. The Bistreaux by Fleur De Licious is hosting “Phat Tuesday” a New Orleans tradition right here in the Midlands and they are inviting the community to join them to celebrate.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Richland Library accepting submissions for annual “Kids in Print” publication
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland Library is looking for young creatives whose work they can include in the library’s annual literary magazine, “Kids in Print”. Children and teens can submit their works of art to be included in the literary publication with over 60 contributors to be selected.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Comedy House to host first ever comedy school
COLUMBIA S.C. (WIS) - For YEARS The Comedy House has the reputation for bringing in the leading comics in the industry both nationally and locally. With new management and the help of Legendary local comedian Timmy Tim, the Midland’s epicenter for comedy hopes to build up a new generation of comics with a first-ever comedy school.
WIS-TV
City to hold Go Red Columbia community photo op
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The city of Columbia will host a Go Red for Women community photo op to help support women affected by heart disease. According to a press release, the event will be on Friday, Feb. 3, at noon, during National Wear Red Day, on the third floor of City Hall at 1737 Main Street.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Serve and Connect Partnering with State Law Enforcement to Give Back
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nonprofit organization, Serve and Connect has been leading the charge with bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community. Right now they are teaming up with other law enforcement agencies throughout the state in an effort to give back even more through an expansion of the compassionate acts program.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Checkout some “Freshley Picked” Items at Vintage Market Days Upscale Market
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- This weekend at the South Carolina state fairgrounds you can explore “Vintage Market Days.”. It’s a three-day indoor/outdoor upscale vintage-inspired market filled with handmade treasures. Friday, Feb.3rd to Sunday, Feb. 5th, attendees can enjoy everything from antique items, refurbished furniture. This year’s theme is “Freshly...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Orangeburg County School District Offering Open Enrollment for Education Advancement Programs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Parents with children in the Orangeburg County School District looking for ways to help prepare their children for college, will be glad to know that the district is hosting open enrollment for several programs that do just that. Enrollment for Orangeburg Advance College, as well as...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: The USC String Project
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Would you like your student to learn how to play the violin, the cello, or viola? Maybe you also would like to learn how to play. The String Project at the University of South Carolina currently is taking enrollments. Gail Barnes is the director of the USC String Project. And Mac Tollefsen has been part of The String Project. They joined Soda City Live to talk about the many benefits of being part of the instruction.
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
live5news.com
Daniel Island lottery ticket purchase wins couple a 6-digit jackpot
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry couple won big after buying a $10 ticket, South Carolina Education Lottery officials say. The couple, who did not wish to be identified, purchased the ticket at the Refuel on Island Park Drive, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said. The wife picked out the ticket...
columbiabusinessreport.com
New vintage store opens in Forest Acres
A new vintage store has opened in the high-traffic Beltline corridor in Forest Acres. Throwback Outpost opened Jan. 27 at 2005 N. Beltline Blvd, Suite 3, in the same building as Wild Birds Unlimited. The store features a group of vendors who formerly displayed their wares at the NoMa Warehouse...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Here's what's replacing Smashburger on Devine Street in Columbia
People who love their chicken with a spicy kick will be excited about a new restaurant headed to Devine Street in Columbia. Los Angeles-based Dave’s Hot Chicken will be opening its first South Carolina location at 4601-A Devine St. in the next few months, according to a recent announcement. It will be moving into the space recently vacated by a Smashburger. Company officials have said up to 10 other locations could be coming to the state in the near future as well, but no dates have been released.
WIS-TV
Did you know? USC engineering alumna now Miss USA
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Newly crowned Miss USA, Morgan Romano, wants to use beauty pageants and philanthropy to inspire Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) interest in young girls. Romano is a University of South Carolina chemical engineering alumna, she wants to use her influence by helping to develop a...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Popular Columbia Mexican restaurant to add third location
Owners of a popular Mexican restaurant in northeast Columbia recently announced expansion to a third location. Tacos Nayarit, currently located at 1531 Percival Road, will be opening another location at 1100 Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce, according to announcements from the owners. The new location will open later this year.
Soda City Biz WIRE
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation breathes new life into historic West Columbia funeral home location
West Columbia – McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation, a family-owned funeral and cremation service company based in Charleston, announces its expansion into the historic State Street Chapel of West Columbia and is now open for business. Many will remember this location as the original Thompson Funeral Home, located at 200 State Street.
WIS-TV
S.C. Whitmore School awards 33 diplomas to winter graduates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new record was set for winter graduates at South Carolina Whitmore School after announcing the commencement of 33 students. “We are so proud of our graduates and how hard they worked to complete all of their requirements and earn their high school diplomas in December. We are so thankful that they chose SC Whitmore School’s flexible and supportive environment which allowed them to accomplish their goals of graduating early. We can’t wait to see what all they will accomplish in their next steps,” said Kim Dunbar, executive director of the school.
WIS-TV
WIS First Alert Weather, Sunrise, 1/31/23
wach.com
Hundreds of Midlands veterans find permanent homes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Nearly 350 homeless veterans are now off the streets and are living in permanent homes. The program was made possible through a partnership between the Columbia Veteran’s Affairs care system and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Homeless veterans need only to reach...
WIS-TV
RCSD investigating Spring Valley High School threat
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A threat made toward Spring Valley High School on Tuesday morning is under investigation. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said it responded to a report of a threat at the school. After notification of the threat, the school was evacuated. Students at the school were...
