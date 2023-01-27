Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock
Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
Cindy Williams’ Husband: All About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Marriage To Goldie Hawn’s Ex, Bill Hudson
Cindy Williams was a successful actress known for her work on Laverne & Shirley. She was only married once, to Bill Hudson. Bill is notably also the ex-husband to actress Goldie Hawn. On Jan. 30, 2023, news broke that Cindy had died just five days prior at the age of...
murphysmultiverse.com
‘The Last of Us’ Showrunner Reveals Original Idea For Opening Sequence
The latest episode of HBO’s The Last of Us featured a heartbreaking love story between Nick Offerman’s Bill and Murray Bartlett’s Frank, a couple living alone in a small town outside of Boston. While these characters did exist in the original game, their television counterparts differed significantly from what fans might have been expecting. Where players were able to interact and fight alongside Bill on the PlayStation, the series has the noted survivalist dying peacefully beside his love before the show’s protagonists are ever able to reach him. Despite this variation, however, the episode does end with a nod to a classic element from the first game.
murphysmultiverse.com
REVIEW: ‘The Last of Us’ Third Episode Gives Us Bill & Frank’s Excellent Adventure
The Last of Us is, first and foremost, a love story. HBO’s adaptation of Naughty Dog’s video game classic is ultimately a tale of finding purpose through devotion, and eventually, dealing with the grief that comes with it. In Long Long Time, the series’ latest episode, this concept is bottled into a mostly self-contained narrative about Nick Offerman‘s gruff doomsday prepper Bill and his music-loving romantic partner Frank, played by The White Lotus‘ Murray Bartlett. It’s an incredibly beautiful, sentimental hour of television, perhaps one of the best in recent memory, that leaves a truly indelible mark on the franchise and everything it stands for.
murphysmultiverse.com
The Skinny on The DCU’s ‘Paradise Lost’
James Gunn and Peter Safran have revealed the first half of the first chapter of the new DCU. In total, 10 projects are expected to be rolled out by the end of 2027, with 5 films and 5 streaming series adding to the interconnected Gods and Monsters story of the DCU. With so much to take in, it can be a bit overwhelming. To make it easier, here’s the skinny on Paradise Lost.
murphysmultiverse.com
The Skinny on The DCU’s ‘Creature Commandos’
James Gunn and Peter Safran have revealed the first half of the first chapter of the new DCU. In total, 10 projects are expected to be rolled out by the end of 2027, with 5 films and 5 streaming series adding to the interconnected Gods and Monsters story of the DCU. With so much to take in, it can be a bit overwhelming. To make it easier, here’s the skinny on Creature Commandos.
murphysmultiverse.com
The Skinny on The DCU’s ‘Lanterns’
James Gunn and Peter Safran have revealed the first half of the first chapter of the new DCU. In total, 10 projects are expected to be rolled out by the end of 2027, with 5 films and 5 streaming series adding to the interconnected Gods and Monsters story of the DCU. With so much to take in, it can be a bit overwhelming. To make it easier, here’s the skinny on Lanterns.
murphysmultiverse.com
The Skinny on The DCU’s ‘Superman: Legacy’
James Gunn and Peter Safran have revealed the first half of the first chapter of the new DCU. In total, 10 projects are expected to be rolled out by the end of 2027, with 5 films and 5 streaming series adding to the interconnected Gods and Monsters story of the DCU. With so much to take in, it can be a bit overwhelming. To make it easier, here’s the skinny on Superman: Legacy.
murphysmultiverse.com
Peter Safran and James Gunn Detail Their New Slate’s Timeline
Peter Safran and James Gunn revealed the first half of the first chapter of the new DCU, titled DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, at a press event in Los Angeles. The new slate is comprised of five movies and five streaming series but as of release, only one project from the new slate, Superman: Legacy, was given a release date. Safran and Gunn took the time to explain just why that is.
murphysmultiverse.com
The Skinny on The DCU’s ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow‘
James Gunn and Peter Safran have revealed the first half of the first chapter of the new DCU. In total, 10 projects are expected to be rolled out by the end of 2027, with 5 films and 5 streaming series adding to the interconnected Gods and Monsters story of the DCU. With so much to take in, it can be a bit overwhelming. To make it easier, here’s the skinny on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.
murphysmultiverse.com
REVIEW: ‘The Bad Batch’ Brings Back The Chosen One
When Star Wars: The Clone Wars was canceled abruptly in 2013, it left numerous planned storylines laying on the drawing board. One of these unused concepts, perhaps the best of the lot, was set to focus on the kindly Wookies and their homeworld of Kashyyyk. The abandoned four-episode arc would have explained Yoda’s vague Episode III – Revenge of the Sith line about having “good relations” with the planet and its people, teaming the famed Jedi Master with both the Bad Batch and the Wookies in a battle against the Separatists and their Trandoshan allies. In this week’s episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, this plot is revived, albeit condensed, and replaces Yoda with a far more important figure from George Lucas‘ lore – Gungi, the legendary Wookie Padawan.
murphysmultiverse.com
Dave Bautista Fancasts Himself in the New DCU
Dave Bautista may not be playing Bane in the new DC Universe, but there’s one character on his list that may make for an intriguing fit. In an interview with Comic Book, the former wrestler revealed that he’s up to portray one of DC’s most iconic villains.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Bad Boys 4’ Officially Announced
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have announced their official return to the Bad Boys franchise for another feature film. The untitled sequel, which is in the early stages of pre-production at Sony Pictures, will see the return of the directing duo of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Chris Bremmer has written the script for the new movie. The announcement was made via an Instagram video post from Will Smith featuring himself and Lawrence.
murphysmultiverse.com
The Skinny on The DCU’s ‘Booster Gold’
James Gunn and Peter Safran have revealed the first half of the first chapter of the new DCU. In total, 10 projects are expected to be rolled out by the end of 2027, with 5 films and 5 streaming series adding to the interconnected Gods and Monsters story of the DCU. With so much to take in, it can be a bit overwhelming. To make it easier, here’s the skinny on Booster Gold.
murphysmultiverse.com
The Skinny on The DCU’s ‘Swamp Thing’
James Gunn and Peter Safran have revealed the first half of the first chapter of the new DCU. In total, 10 projects are expected to be rolled out by the end of 2027, with 5 films and 5 streaming series adding to the interconnected Gods and Monsters story of the DCU. With so much to take in, it can be a bit overwhelming. To make it easier, here’s the skinny on Swamp Thing.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Batman’ Writer Tom King Is Part of DC Studio’s Creative Team
As successful as comic book movies are, there has always been a divide between the writers that create comics and the movies that are based on their comics. Royalties, attribution, and just overall recognition for comic creators have been a sore topic as of late. It makes the reveal that writer Tom King is included in the DC Studios writer’s room somewhat surprising.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Constantine 2’: How Keanu Reeves Led the Charge for the Sequel
Fans of 2005’s Constantine have eagerly awaited a sequel and now the resurgence of Keanu Reeves as John Constantine is finally underway, with Francis Lawrence back as director. Reeves expressed his love for the character and eagerness to collaborate with Lawrence again. I don’t know if it was unfinished...
murphysmultiverse.com
New DC Studios co-CEO Says ‘Batgirl’ “Would Have Hurt DC”
DC Studios has finally unveiled its plans for the future of the actual DC Cinematic Universe. James Gunn is spearheading various projects alongside his co-CEO Peter Safran. They’re at a crossroads of having to roll out the previous projects that set the bar while also introducing a new era of heroics into the DC Cinematic venture.
murphysmultiverse.com
The Skinny on The DCU’s ‘The Brave and The Bold’
James Gunn and Peter Safran have revealed the first half of the first chapter of the new DCU. In total, 10 projects are expected to be rolled out by the end of 2027, with 5 films and 5 streaming series adding to the interconnected Gods and Monsters story of the DCU. With so much to take in, it can be a bit overwhelming. To make it easier, here’s the skinny on The Brave and The Bold.
Comments / 0