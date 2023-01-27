ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Multiple Triad stores fined for overcharging, NC Department of Ag. says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. In a release shared Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than […]
Remembering Charles Kirtland, pillar of LGBT community in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved pillar of the Hampton Roads LGBTQ community is being remembered for his kindness, empathy and passion for the people and causes he championed. Charles Kirtland, the owner of Gershwin’s in downtown Norfolk and the chair of the LGBT Life Center‘s board of directors,...
Health officials say COVID-19 reaching transition point

PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) – Nearly three years after declaring the pandemic, the World Health Organization said Monday that COVID remains a health emergency, but the pandemic is at a transition point. We may not wear masks or talk about it as much COVID, but it is still out there.
