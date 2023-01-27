ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheshire, MA

Dangerously Cold Temps are Coming to Massachusetts, Break Out the Dry Gas

In the grand scheme of things, Massachusetts has had a pretty mild winter so far. Sure, we have had a couple of snowstorms here and there but it's been few and far between and below average for this time of year. On the temperature front, Massachusetts has been pretty decent as we haven't really experienced bitterly cold temperatures...yet. I say "yet" because that is about to change very soon.
LOOK: The Most Expensive Airbnb in Massachusetts Has All the Luxury

As the winter months continue, the New England region is about to be overcome with colder temps in the forecast. That being said, we're starting to look forward to our getaway spots during the warmer months to follow. Massachusetts happens to have a getaway spot at an Airbnb that looks like the most luxurious place you could ask for. That Airbnb also happens to be the most expensive throughout the entire state.
When is Six Flags New England Opening to the Public This Year? (videos)

Though I haven't been in quite a while, one of my favorite Massachusetts attractions during my youth was Six Flags New England. Located in Agawam, I was a big fan of going to Six Flags during my younger days especially when the park was still known as Riverside. Riverside Park is where I experienced my first concert in 1992. The lineup of bands included "Cracker," "Gin Blossoms" and "Spin Doctors." It was a fun first concert especially since I was able to see three bands.
5 Reasons Pineapple Should NEVER Belong on Pizza in Massachusetts Ever!

There's no disputing that pretty much EVERYONE loves pizza! That much, we can agree on. Unfortunately, there are certain toppings that really just do NOT belong on pizza. And the one topping that does not and should never go on pizza is pineapple! Some will agree with me, but those who don't will be outraged that I had the nerve to type that. That is well within their right as this is a vastly polarizing topic. So, let's discuss why this is...
Massachusetts Ranks Among Top States for Haunted Homes in the U.S.

With the long and rich history of the state of Massachusetts, it shouldn't be all that surprising that the Bay State would have a reputation for having some rumored haunted spots throughout the state. But what about haunted 'homes'? It turns out that in Massachusetts, there is a really good probably that if you are in the market for buying in a home, that house you're looking to buy might just be haunted.
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Open THIS Facebook Message & You’ll Get Scammed, Berkshire County

Heads up, Berkshire County friends and neighbors! There's a malicious LARGE-SCALE phishing attack making the rounds on Facebook and Tik Tok right now and it's doing a fair amount of damage. According to Malware Tips, this scam started showing up late last year but really skyrocketed in January. This phishing...
Latest Scam in Massachusetts Uses Scare Tactics to Obtain Money From Individuals

Scams continue to circulate throughout Massachusetts. You may remember in a previous article, we wrote about the "Grandparent Scam" that was going around the Bay State. That particular scam involved con artists calling elderly individuals, pretending to be grandchildren. The scenario looks like this, the scammer tells the grandparent that he or she has been in some type of trouble and needs the grandparent to send money right away in order to resolve the issue. Of course, this is fake, and low and behold the grandparent has been scammed out of large sums of money. You can read more about the "Grandparent Scam" by going here.
Eligible MA Homeowners & Renters Could Receive Something Extra!

Massachusetts residents: Did you know that you can pick up some extra "MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH! How you ask? Here's the scoop on this optimistic piece of good news: Up to $50,000 per household is available to qualified applicants courtesy of the Homeowner Assistance Fund which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States as this benefit prevents COVID-related housing instability. The federally funded program provides much needed relief given the criteria through state administrators.
MA Mourns The Loss Of A Well Known Child Star

The 1960's truly brought us some fantastic shows on the small screen. Two shows in particular had a so-called rivalry as "The Addams Family" and "The Munsters" aired on prime time for 2 seasons on different networks from 1964 to 1966. Both comedies had a similar theme as The Addams household aired on ABC-TV. They were quirky, but eccentric in nature and the Munster clan gave us a dose of slapstick humor. Viewers were asked which show they preferred as adults became fond of Morticia, Gomez and company while younger audiences (present company included) enjoyed the antics that took place at 1313 Mockingbird Lane that was a hit on the Tiffany Network, CBS. Massachusetts residents: What was your preference as this pair of shows were equally good in nature. They truly DON'T make TV shows like this anymore. Both series featuring every episode, uncut and uninterrupted are in my DVD collection as well.
