Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in VermontEast Coast TravelerBurlington, VT
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Related
REMINDER: It’s Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in Massachusetts
With temperatures dropping into the twenties, teens, and even zero this weekend, it's no surprise we're all going to want to go outside and start our vehicles before we head to our destination. However, if you're caught idling your vehicle for an extended period of time, you may have to deal with the law.
Dangerously Cold Temps are Coming to Massachusetts, Break Out the Dry Gas
In the grand scheme of things, Massachusetts has had a pretty mild winter so far. Sure, we have had a couple of snowstorms here and there but it's been few and far between and below average for this time of year. On the temperature front, Massachusetts has been pretty decent as we haven't really experienced bitterly cold temperatures...yet. I say "yet" because that is about to change very soon.
LOOK: The Most Expensive Airbnb in Massachusetts Has All the Luxury
As the winter months continue, the New England region is about to be overcome with colder temps in the forecast. That being said, we're starting to look forward to our getaway spots during the warmer months to follow. Massachusetts happens to have a getaway spot at an Airbnb that looks like the most luxurious place you could ask for. That Airbnb also happens to be the most expensive throughout the entire state.
Some Info On Massachusetts Houses Featuring 2 Front Doors
Massachusetts homeowners: this may sound strange, but throughout The Bay State, single family residential dwellings have not one but TWO front doors as this feature is quite common in many American homes that were built in the 18th and 19th centuries! Here’s why:. The ultimate scenario proves that two...
When is Six Flags New England Opening to the Public This Year? (videos)
Though I haven't been in quite a while, one of my favorite Massachusetts attractions during my youth was Six Flags New England. Located in Agawam, I was a big fan of going to Six Flags during my younger days especially when the park was still known as Riverside. Riverside Park is where I experienced my first concert in 1992. The lineup of bands included "Cracker," "Gin Blossoms" and "Spin Doctors." It was a fun first concert especially since I was able to see three bands.
Massachusetts Folks, Did You Know This is Walmart’s Best Selling Item?
Here in Berkshire County and throughout Massachusetts for that matter, many residents are all about community and that means doing their best to shop local. Not that there is anything wrong with going to the bigger-name stores but quite a few people want to try to support their local neighbors and community members as much as possible. You know the saying "shop local."
Floods Of Suds! New Pittsfield Brewery Officially Opens This Thursday
Yes, Berkshire County beer lovers, the rumors are true! A new brewery will be opening its doors this Thursday in Downtown Pittsfield. And...HALLELUJAH!! If you're a fan of craft beer or beer in general, you have reason to celebrate. Welcome to the Beautiful Berkshires... Hot Plate Brewing Co.! Co-founded by...
Poll: Sports Betting Is Now Live In Massachusetts, Will You Participate?
Since the legalization of cannabis in Massachusetts, the state saw about $27M in tax revenue in 2021. Now, sports betting is here, and that's projected to produce even more revenue for the commonwealth. Lawmakers estimated sports betting will generate $60 million in annual tax revenue for the state. On top...
5 Reasons Pineapple Should NEVER Belong on Pizza in Massachusetts Ever!
There's no disputing that pretty much EVERYONE loves pizza! That much, we can agree on. Unfortunately, there are certain toppings that really just do NOT belong on pizza. And the one topping that does not and should never go on pizza is pineapple! Some will agree with me, but those who don't will be outraged that I had the nerve to type that. That is well within their right as this is a vastly polarizing topic. So, let's discuss why this is...
Massachusetts Ranks Among Top States for Haunted Homes in the U.S.
With the long and rich history of the state of Massachusetts, it shouldn't be all that surprising that the Bay State would have a reputation for having some rumored haunted spots throughout the state. But what about haunted 'homes'? It turns out that in Massachusetts, there is a really good probably that if you are in the market for buying in a home, that house you're looking to buy might just be haunted.
Have You Seen the Luxurious Massachusetts Hotel That Was Once a Days Inn?
Sometimes, renovations can really do wonders for things that could previously be considered 'an eye sore'. It seems that's exactly what has happened for this new hotel in the region that is now unrecognizable...in the BEST way possible. There is a good chance that you have driven past this new...
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
WNAW 94.7
Open THIS Facebook Message & You’ll Get Scammed, Berkshire County
Heads up, Berkshire County friends and neighbors! There's a malicious LARGE-SCALE phishing attack making the rounds on Facebook and Tik Tok right now and it's doing a fair amount of damage. According to Malware Tips, this scam started showing up late last year but really skyrocketed in January. This phishing...
Massachusetts is One of a Handful of States With Its Own State Dinosaur
There are plenty of things that Massachusetts can claim for its own as a state. We have our own state bird, the chickadee. The Bay State has its own state flower, which is the Mayflower (duh). Massachusetts even has its own state drink, which is cranberry juice. But did you know that the Bay State also has its own dinosaur? How many states can say that?
Latest Scam in Massachusetts Uses Scare Tactics to Obtain Money From Individuals
Scams continue to circulate throughout Massachusetts. You may remember in a previous article, we wrote about the "Grandparent Scam" that was going around the Bay State. That particular scam involved con artists calling elderly individuals, pretending to be grandchildren. The scenario looks like this, the scammer tells the grandparent that he or she has been in some type of trouble and needs the grandparent to send money right away in order to resolve the issue. Of course, this is fake, and low and behold the grandparent has been scammed out of large sums of money. You can read more about the "Grandparent Scam" by going here.
Pittsfield Mother & 3-Year-Old Hit By Car On West Street Monday Morning
Pittsfield Police had to close a section of West Street for approximately 3 hours Monday morning, January 30th, to investigate a serious traffic accident in which a Pittsfield woman and her daughter were injured. According to a media statement from Sgt. Marc Maddalena of the Pittsfield Police Department, the police...
Police Looking For Information Regarding Pittsfield Restaurant Shooting
Yes, things are continuing to get more dangerous in Pittsfield, it would seem. According to a media statement from the Pittsfield Police Department, a shooting took place this past Friday night at a Tyler Street establishment. According to the PPD, just after 10:30 p.m. this past Friday night, January 27th,...
Massachusetts’ Wealthiest Person Is Worth A Cool $20 Billion; No, It’s Not Robert Kraft
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard some chatter regarding the big Mega Millions winning ticket being sold in Belchertown, MA on Tuesday at a local Stop & Shop there. Massachusetts has sold merely winning tickets (jackpot) since Mega Millions' inception. This time the winning ticket...
Eligible MA Homeowners & Renters Could Receive Something Extra!
Massachusetts residents: Did you know that you can pick up some extra "MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH! How you ask? Here's the scoop on this optimistic piece of good news: Up to $50,000 per household is available to qualified applicants courtesy of the Homeowner Assistance Fund which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States as this benefit prevents COVID-related housing instability. The federally funded program provides much needed relief given the criteria through state administrators.
MA Mourns The Loss Of A Well Known Child Star
The 1960's truly brought us some fantastic shows on the small screen. Two shows in particular had a so-called rivalry as "The Addams Family" and "The Munsters" aired on prime time for 2 seasons on different networks from 1964 to 1966. Both comedies had a similar theme as The Addams household aired on ABC-TV. They were quirky, but eccentric in nature and the Munster clan gave us a dose of slapstick humor. Viewers were asked which show they preferred as adults became fond of Morticia, Gomez and company while younger audiences (present company included) enjoyed the antics that took place at 1313 Mockingbird Lane that was a hit on the Tiffany Network, CBS. Massachusetts residents: What was your preference as this pair of shows were equally good in nature. They truly DON'T make TV shows like this anymore. Both series featuring every episode, uncut and uninterrupted are in my DVD collection as well.
WNAW 94.7
Pittsfield, MA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wnaw.com
Comments / 0