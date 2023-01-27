Overturned semi blocks Hwy 26/63 in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. ( WKRG ) – An overturned semi truck is blocking traffic in George County.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says the truck overturned just before 2 p.m. and is blocking the Highway 26 exit ramp to Highway 63 North.

The north ramp to Highway 63 will be closed until the cleanup process is complete. Drivers will need to take an alternate route. MDOT’s traffic map estimates the road to be cleared around 5:15 p.m.

No injuries are reported.

