Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
James MacArthur: Former Teen Idol and Star of TV's Original "Hawaii Five-0" Died Too Young
He was a teen movie idol sensation, a major TV star for decades, and the son of legendary actress Helen Hayes. His name was James MacArthur, and he died too young. As documented by The Associated Press and FoxNews.com, MacArthur enjoyed a career that spanned over forty years. He was best known for his role as Detective Danny "Danno" Williams on the original version of the television crime drama, Hawaii Five-0, which aired on CBS from 1968 to 1980. Episodes often concluded with detective Steve McGarrett, the lead character (as played by Jack Lord), speaking what became the famed pop-culture catchphrase: "Book 'em, Danno."
‘The Last of Us’ Showrunner Reveals Original Idea For Opening Sequence
The latest episode of HBO’s The Last of Us featured a heartbreaking love story between Nick Offerman’s Bill and Murray Bartlett’s Frank, a couple living alone in a small town outside of Boston. While these characters did exist in the original game, their television counterparts differed significantly from what fans might have been expecting. Where players were able to interact and fight alongside Bill on the PlayStation, the series has the noted survivalist dying peacefully beside his love before the show’s protagonists are ever able to reach him. Despite this variation, however, the episode does end with a nod to a classic element from the first game.
The Skinny on The DCU’s ‘Superman: Legacy’
James Gunn and Peter Safran have revealed the first half of the first chapter of the new DCU. In total, 10 projects are expected to be rolled out by the end of 2027, with 5 films and 5 streaming series adding to the interconnected Gods and Monsters story of the DCU. With so much to take in, it can be a bit overwhelming. To make it easier, here’s the skinny on Superman: Legacy.
‘Constantine 2’: How Keanu Reeves Led the Charge for the Sequel
Fans of 2005’s Constantine have eagerly awaited a sequel and now the resurgence of Keanu Reeves as John Constantine is finally underway, with Francis Lawrence back as director. Reeves expressed his love for the character and eagerness to collaborate with Lawrence again. I don’t know if it was unfinished...
The Skinny on The DCU’s ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow‘
James Gunn and Peter Safran have revealed the first half of the first chapter of the new DCU. In total, 10 projects are expected to be rolled out by the end of 2027, with 5 films and 5 streaming series adding to the interconnected Gods and Monsters story of the DCU. With so much to take in, it can be a bit overwhelming. To make it easier, here’s the skinny on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.
The Skinny on The DCU’s ‘Lanterns’
James Gunn and Peter Safran have revealed the first half of the first chapter of the new DCU. In total, 10 projects are expected to be rolled out by the end of 2027, with 5 films and 5 streaming series adding to the interconnected Gods and Monsters story of the DCU. With so much to take in, it can be a bit overwhelming. To make it easier, here’s the skinny on Lanterns.
‘Bad Boys 4’ Officially Announced
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have announced their official return to the Bad Boys franchise for another feature film. The untitled sequel, which is in the early stages of pre-production at Sony Pictures, will see the return of the directing duo of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Chris Bremmer has written the script for the new movie. The announcement was made via an Instagram video post from Will Smith featuring himself and Lawrence.
James Gunn Speaks Out on the Next 4 DC Projects and the Big DC Reset
Peter Safran and James Gunn‘s vision for the new DCU will kick off with the animated series Creature Commandoes, continue in the streaming series Waller and begin in earnest in 2025’s Superman: Legacy. However, there are four projects left over from the old regime that are set to debut before DC Studios projects begin rolling out. At a press event in Los Angeles, Gunn explained how those projects were viewed and what potential futures they might have.
The Skinny on The DCU’s ‘Creature Commandos’
James Gunn and Peter Safran have revealed the first half of the first chapter of the new DCU. In total, 10 projects are expected to be rolled out by the end of 2027, with 5 films and 5 streaming series adding to the interconnected Gods and Monsters story of the DCU. With so much to take in, it can be a bit overwhelming. To make it easier, here’s the skinny on Creature Commandos.
The Skinny on The DCU’s ‘Waller’
James Gunn and Peter Safran have revealed the first half of the first chapter of the new DCU. In total, 10 projects are expected to be rolled out by the end of 2027, with 5 films and 5 streaming series adding to the interconnected Gods and Monsters story of the DCU. With so much to take in, it can be a bit overwhelming. To make it easier, here’s the skinny on Waller.
New DC Studios co-CEO Says ‘Batgirl’ “Would Have Hurt DC”
DC Studios has finally unveiled its plans for the future of the actual DC Cinematic Universe. James Gunn is spearheading various projects alongside his co-CEO Peter Safran. They’re at a crossroads of having to roll out the previous projects that set the bar while also introducing a new era of heroics into the DC Cinematic venture.
George Lucas Nearly Gave General Grievous a Very Different Origin
Over the course of the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, an ongoing feud was established between Obi-Wan Kenobi and the cybernetic Separatist General Grievous. Star Wars fans will remember well how the feud ended but some interesting new comments from series’ writer Henry Gilroy indicate it could have started much differently.
The Skinny on The DCU’s ‘The Brave and The Bold’
James Gunn and Peter Safran have revealed the first half of the first chapter of the new DCU. In total, 10 projects are expected to be rolled out by the end of 2027, with 5 films and 5 streaming series adding to the interconnected Gods and Monsters story of the DCU. With so much to take in, it can be a bit overwhelming. To make it easier, here’s the skinny on The Brave and The Bold.
‘Batman’ Writer Tom King Is Part of DC Studio’s Creative Team
As successful as comic book movies are, there has always been a divide between the writers that create comics and the movies that are based on their comics. Royalties, attribution, and just overall recognition for comic creators have been a sore topic as of late. It makes the reveal that writer Tom King is included in the DC Studios writer’s room somewhat surprising.
The Skinny on The DCU’s ‘Booster Gold’
James Gunn and Peter Safran have revealed the first half of the first chapter of the new DCU. In total, 10 projects are expected to be rolled out by the end of 2027, with 5 films and 5 streaming series adding to the interconnected Gods and Monsters story of the DCU. With so much to take in, it can be a bit overwhelming. To make it easier, here’s the skinny on Booster Gold.
The Skinny on The DCU’s ‘Swamp Thing’
James Gunn and Peter Safran have revealed the first half of the first chapter of the new DCU. In total, 10 projects are expected to be rolled out by the end of 2027, with 5 films and 5 streaming series adding to the interconnected Gods and Monsters story of the DCU. With so much to take in, it can be a bit overwhelming. To make it easier, here’s the skinny on Swamp Thing.
Bill Skarsgård on the Threat He Provides as the Villain of ‘John Wick 4’
John Wick’s war against the High Table is set to explode this Spring in John Wick 4. After swearing fealty to the Elder in Parabllum, Wick reneged on his oath when he refused to kill Winston. Now injured and on the run, Wick will have a menacing new villain, Marquis de Gramont, on his heels.
‘The Last of Us’ Viewership Continues to Grow With Each Episode
Most shows follow a rather similar formula when it comes to how their viewership grows. After a strong debut, most series tend to see a drop in viewership or a strong push once strong word-of-mouth makes the rounds. Though it’s quite common that it starts dropping with the third episode, which we also saw with the monolith release of House of the Dragon last year.
