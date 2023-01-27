Over 50 of the best arts and entertainment events coming to Tampa Bay this spring
There’s never enough newsprint for all the arts events happening in Tampa over the spring, but Creative Loafing Tampa Bay contributors and staffers, plus select community members actively submitting to CL’s events calenda r have rounded up some of the best happening in between now and through April.
See some of the list below, and catch more by following the links below.
January
See some of the list below, and catch more by following the links below.
January
- Art+Design Faculty Showcase Through Feb. 25. Free. The University of Tampa’s R.K. Bailey Arts Studios, 310 N Blvd., Tampa
- Poor People’s Art: A (Short) Visual History of Poverty in the United States Through March 4. Times vary. Free. USF Contemporary Art Museum, 3821 USF Holly Dr., Tampa
- Time For Change: Art and Social Unrest in the Jorge M. Pérez Collection Through March 12. Included with admission. 120 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa
- Tom Kramer: Forever Changed Through March 23. Free. Morean Arts Center, 719 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
- ‘Out Of Eden’ exhibition Through April 16. Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Rd., Largo
- The Shape of Dreams Through April 27, included with museum admission. The Dalí Museum, 1 Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg
- WTR Cooler: Edit & Chill Thursday, Jan. 26, 6 p.m. Free, registration required. 715 N Franklin St., Tampa
- Tempus Projects: Grand Reopening Thursday, Feb. 26, 7 p.m.-9 p.m. No cover. Kress Collective, 1624 E 7th Ave., Ybor City
- Clearly Collaborative Jan. 27-Mar. 11. Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
- Cory Robinon: Surprise, Surprise Friday, Jan. 27. Free. 1544 N Franklin St., Tampa
- ‘Tina’: The Tina Turner Musical Select nights, Jan. 31-Feb. 5, $49.50 & up. Morsani Hall at David A. Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N W C Macinnes Pl, Tampa
- Vinyl Fever Nite at Daddy Kool Friday, Feb. 3. Free. Daddy Kool Records, 2606 Fairfield Ave. S, St. Petersburg
- Central Avenue West Walking Tour Saturday, Feb. 4, meet at 10 a.m. Sold-out
- Telephone Saturday, Feb. 4, 8 p.m. $10-$15. Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Rd., Tampa. carrollwoodcenter.org
- Black Love Classic Movie Series Kickoff: The Wiz Sunday, Feb. 5, 3 p.m. $7-$10. 711 N Franklin St., Tampa
- Florida Entertainer of the Year Drag Pageant Sunday, Feb. 5, 7 p.m. $12. The Ritz, 1503 E 7th Ave., Ybor City. floridaeoy.com
- St. Pete Indie Flea 14 18th St. S, St. Pete. Free. theindieflea.com
- Melody Artisans of the Crooked Thumb Tuesday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m. every other Tuesday. No cover. Crooked Thumb Brewery, 555 10th Ave. S, Safety Harbor
- 9th Annual St. Petersburg Fine Art Festival Saturday, Feb 11. Free. South Straub Park, St. Petersburg
- Hope Spot Festival Saturday, Feb. 11, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Edgewater Park, 51 Main St., Dunedin
- La Gaceta The Documentary: 100 years and 3 Generations Behind America’s Only Trilingual Newspaper Saturday, Feb. 11 $10.50-$13.50. Tampa Theatre, 711 N Franklin St, Tampa
- A Night to Remember: The Stuart Society 60th Anniversary Gala
- Second Saturday Art Walk 2955 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg. Feb. 11
- Unholy Comedy Show: A Night of Stand-Up Comedy, Audience Tarot Readings, Oddities, and more Saturday, Feb. 11, $25-$30. Ashbriar Abbey event venue
- Florida Conversations: Voices Of Carver City / Lincoln Gardens Wednesday, Feb. 15, 6 p.m. Free, registration required
- ReadOut Festival 2023 Friday-Sunday, Feb. 17-19. Free. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S, Gulfport
- Localtopia 2023 Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free, bring money to buy shit. Williams Park, 350 2nd Ave. N, St. Petersburg
- St. Petersburg Science Festival Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. USF St. Petersburg. 140 7th Ave. S, St. Petersburg
- National Geographic Live: Ami Vitale ‘Wild Hope’ Tuesday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. $33.50 & up. Ferguson Hall at David A. Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N WC MacInnes Pl., Tampa
- ‘The Last Laugh’ screening . Wednesday, Feb. 22. 6:30 p.m. Free, RSVP required. Harbor Hall at University of South Florida, St. Petersburg
- McArthur Freeman: ‘Finding Form’ (closing reception) Thursday, Feb. 23, 5 p.m. Free. Gallery114 @ HCC Ybor City Campus. Ybor City Performing Arts Building, 1411 E 11th Ave., Ybor City
- 76th annual Fiesta Day Once a year, the heart of Ybor City shuts down as Tampeños celebrate the immigrant history and culture of the historic district. Seventh Avenue will shut down to host a variety of local vendors, businesses and restaurants, historical exhibits and live entertainment when this hyper-local celebration returns for its 76th year. 7th Ave., Ybor City
- Iconic: Portrait Edition Saturday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m.-10 p.m. $150-$175. Morean Arts Center, 719 Central Ave, St. Petersburg
- Living History Saturday: The History of Rogers Park Saturday, Feb. 25. $12.95-$16.95.Tampa Bay History Center, 801 Water St., Tampa
- Music School: The Art of Music Thursday, March 2, 6:30 p.m. $10. Tempus Projects at Kress Collective, 1624 E 7th Ave., Ybor City
- A Night of Classic Burlesque Vol. 3 March 4. $25-50. Palladium Theater, 253 5th Ave. N, St. Petersburg
- Tampa Zine Fes t Saturday, March 4. Southern Brewing & Winery, 4500 N Nebraska Ave., Tampa
- Gasparilla Festival of the Arts Saturday-Sunday, March 4-5. Free. Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, 1001 N Blvd, Tampa
- Etched Feathers: A History of the Printed Bird March 4-Oct. 15. Wayne Thomas Gallery at the Tampa Bay History Center, 801 Water St., Tampa
- 6th Annual Pride Music and Art Festival Sunday, March 5. $20-$25. HCC Mainstage Theatre, 1411 E 11th Ave, Ybor City
- MythCon Saturday, March 11, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Dunedin Museum, intersection of Railroad Road and Main Street
- Green Book of Tampa Bay 4th anniversary brunch Sunday, March 12. $50 - $250. Studio@620, 620 1st Ave. S, St. Petersburg
- HEP Fashion Show Fundraiser: Renewing Hope on the Runway Sunday, March 12. $60. Homeless Empowerment Program (HEP), 1120 N Betty Ln., Clearwater
- Iliza: the Florida Only Tour Thursday, March 16. $55-$100. Seminole Hard Rock Event Center, 5223 Orient Rd., Tampa. seminolehardrocktampa.com
- Historic Kenwood Artist Studio Tour 2023 Saturday-Sunday, March 18-19. Free. Historic Kenwood, St. Petersburg
- Trashy Treasures Best of Trashies party, Saturday, March 18, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Dunedin Fine Arts Center, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin
- Gasparilla International Film Festival Thursday-Sunday, March 23-26
- Ink the Bay Tattoo Convention Friday-Sunday, March 24-26. $50. 4800 N U.S.-Hwy 301, Tampa
- Taste at the Straz 2023 Saturday, April 1. $95 & up. Straz Center, 1010 N Macinnes Pl., Tampa
- The London Séance Society: An Evening with Sarah Penner Wednesday, April 5, 7 p.m. $28.99-$36. Tombolo Books, 2153 1st Ave S., St. Petersburg
- Steve Martin & Martin Short Friday, April 28. $103.25 & up. Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Rd., Clearwater
- Savannah Bananas Banana Ball World Tour Saturday, April 29. George Steinbrenner Field, 3802 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Tampa
Comments / 0