ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
963thebuzzer.com

Ithaca man convicted of assault, burglary in Lansing home invasion

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is convicted for a home invasion attempted robbery. Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced 39-year-old Clifton Bibbins was found guilty by a jury in Tompkins County Court Tuesday. The trial began January 20th on a five-count indictment stemming from an incident that occurred in Lansing on October 14, 2021. Bibbins pistol whipped and shot a victim in the foot while invading their residence in an attempt to rob them.
ITHACA, NY
963thebuzzer.com

Homeless Ithaca man charged with assault in Cortland

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges stemming from a fight in Cortland. Cortland City Police Patrols responded to a residence at Church Street at 5:22 p.m. Sunday for a disturbance involving two men fighting. Authorities say 30-year-old Frank Tchezama, a homeless Ithaca man being housed in Cortland, used a knife during the fight, cutting another other man in the chest and hand. Authorities say the fight was allegedly over a female.
CORTLAND, NY
963thebuzzer.com

Crews put out house fire in Owego

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — A house caught fire in Owego over the weekend. Crews responded to a home on George Street on Saturday. Authorities say fire was found in the ceiling. The flames were quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported. Owego Police assisted on the scene.
OWEGO, NY
963thebuzzer.com

Homer might regulate bright signs

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland County village is considering a new law. Homer might regulate the use of illuminated signs. A public hearing happens tonight at Homer Town Hall. It starts at 5:30 PM. Elsewhere in the county, a new Christmas tree farm could be coming to Cortlandville.
HOMER, NY
963thebuzzer.com

Anna Kelles to host virtual town hall on crime and safety

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An elected official will lead a public discussion about public safety. In response to rising crime over the last three years due to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, Assemblymember Anna Kelles will host a virtual town hall with the Vera Institute of Justice to discuss the root causes of crime and how to collectively improve public safety. The panel will also include community justice members, community-based service providers, and faith leaders for a “fact-based, solution-oriented conversation.”
ITHACA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy