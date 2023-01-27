PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tucson and Phoenix are two Arizona cities that made WalletHub’s top 40 list of places out of 182 spots to get married in the U.S. The average couple spends around $28,000, and given recent inflation, the cost is rising. Overall in the U.S., the wedding industry pumps around $62 billion into the national economy, which is low considering the original of $78 billion pre-COVID-19 pandemic. Across 180 cities, Tucson made #12 on the list and Phoenix landed at #37.

