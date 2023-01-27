ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

roselawgroupreporter.com

Here’s what Valley economists say about possible Phoenix housing market plunge

PHOENIX – Local economists are saying a recent report projecting a 2008-like plunge in the Phoenix housing market is no reason to panic. The New York Post reported Tuesday that Goldman Sachs warned clients that the Phoenix; Austin, Texas; San Jose, California; and San Diego markets “will likely grapple with peak-to-trough declines of over 25%” in 2023.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Testimony to Arizona Senate Election Committee Reveals Thousands of Misdemeanors Allegedly Committed by Maricopa County in 2022 Election

The Arizona Senate’s Election Committee continued the second part of a hearing on Monday that began last week, featuring testimony from election integrity proponents. Shelby Busch, the co-founder of We the People AZ, and Heather Honey of Verify Vote, went over five areas where their team found apparent law violations by Maricopa County in the 2022 election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Kitchen appliance manufacturer expands with another Valley facility

A Wisconsin kitchen appliance maker is set to expand with a second facility in Goodyear. Phoenix-based ViaWest Group and Scottsdale Investment Management broke ground Thursday on a new Sub-Zero Group Inc. facility in Goodyear. The real estate and investment firms are building a new 599,351-square-foot building for the high-end kitchen...
GOODYEAR, AZ
edglentoday.com

Arizona Methamphetamine Distributor Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison

EAST ST. LOUIS – A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Kristin P. Prince, 41, of Mesa, Arizona, to 168 months in prison for the distribution of methamphetamine. He was fined $300 and $200 in special assessments. Following his release from federal prison, Prince must complete five years of supervised...
MESA, AZ
azbex.com

Phoenix May be Growing Up

Partly because of its proximity to the airport, partly because there has always been land to build out horizontally, and partly for any number of other reasons, the Phoenix skyline has never boasted the soaring height and volume of towers that other large cities can claim. That has evolved, somewhat,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

AZFamily

Tucson and Phoenix make list of top 40 locations to get married in the U.S.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tucson and Phoenix are two Arizona cities that made WalletHub’s top 40 list of places out of 182 spots to get married in the U.S. The average couple spends around $28,000, and given recent inflation, the cost is rising. Overall in the U.S., the wedding industry pumps around $62 billion into the national economy, which is low considering the original of $78 billion pre-COVID-19 pandemic. Across 180 cities, Tucson made #12 on the list and Phoenix landed at #37.
PHOENIX, AZ
Aviation International News

Honeywell Receives First SAF Shipment at Phoenix Campus

Honeywell Aerospace will begin the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at its Phoenix campus after receiving its first delivery of the renewable fuel over the past week. The company will use the SAF in the development and production testing of its auxiliary power units (APUs) and aircraft engines, as well as the testing of units from its repair and overhaul facility.
PHOENIX, AZ
newsnationnow.com

Water bills triple for Rio Verde residents

(NewsNation) — The tap is running dry for residents in the Rio Verde Foothills outside of Scottsdale, Arizona after having their water supply cut off. An average family’s water bill has spiked to $660 a month from $220, according to The New York Times. It is unclear how long water trucks will be able to keep drawing thousands of gallons from backup sources.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

True Crime Arizona Podcast: THE LAST HITMAN Episode 1: The New Year’s Eve murders

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On New Year’s Eve heading into 1981, the Redmond family was getting ready for their holiday party at their Phoenix, Arizona home. When three unknown men showed up, including a police officer, the family let them in. That’s when everything took a horrific turn. With multiple people dead from an execution-style hit, the investigation began to figure out who these men were and why the Redmond family was targeted.
PHOENIX, AZ

