Andy & the Argonauts and Bishop the Artist headline next week’s Rock the Park gig
Americana scene staple Andy Brey is no stranger to Tampa’s local music scene lurkers, and his 21st century gothic folk sound is going to be in good company when downtown Tampa’s family-friendly outdoor music series taps Bishop The Artist to bring sultry, chill-pop singles like “Parachute” and “Pop Out” to a stacked bill.
Next week's Rock the Park—happening on Thursday, Feb. 2—is free, as always, with music starting at 6:30 p.m. at downtown Tampa's Curtis Hixon Park.
Local singer-songwriter Jenn Marsh joins Brey and Bishop the Artist on stage, while food truck JAM DISH slings its prized Jamaican fare. [event-1]
