Aspirin thromboprophylaxis noninferior to low-molecular-weight heparin in patients with fractures

CDC warns that a brand of eyedrops may be linked to drug-resistant bacterial infections
One person has died and at least three others are left with permanent vision loss because of a bacterial infection possibly linked to a brand of over-the-counter eyedrops, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A majority of those affected reported using preservative-free EzriCare Artificial Tears before becoming...
2minutemedicine.com
Gender-affirming hormones improve psychosocial functioning in transgender youth
1. In this prospective cohort study, gender-affirming hormone (GAH) treatment was associated with improved positive affect and life satisfaction in transgender youth. 2. GAH treatment was also associated with decreased depression and anxiety symptoms. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: GAH are used to alleviate gender dysphoria for transgender...
2minutemedicine.com
Rocatinlimab may be effective in the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis
1. At week 16, all rocatinlimab groups reported significant improvements in eczema severity. 2. Most treatment-related adverse events were mild-to-moderate, with no fatalities reported. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Despite advances in biologic therapy, there remains a lack of safe and effective treatment for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. OX40...
2minutemedicine.com
Habitual social media use may alter neurodevelopment in adolescents
1. In a prospective cohort study, frequent adolescent social media use was associated with changes in the brain’s sensitivity to social rewards and punishments, as measured by functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI). 2. Habitual social media users had hypoactive responses to social rewards in early adolescence but increased sensitivity...
2minutemedicine.com
Online cooking education may improve perceived cooking and motor competencies in children
1. In this prospective cohort study, participation in an online cooking camp was associated with increased perception of cooking competence, movement competence, and well-being in children aged 9-12 years old. 2. The predictors of post-intervention perceived cooking competence included age, well-being, and perceived cooking and movement competence prior to the...
2minutemedicine.com
High-protein supplementation improves linear growth in infants
1. In this randomized controlled trial, infants who received milk-cereal mix with a high-protein supplementation from 6 to 12 months of age had better length-for-age scores compared to those who received no supplementation. 2. Protein supplementation did not modify risk for comorbid diseases such as pneumonia, diarrhea, or fever. Evidence...
2minutemedicine.com
Bisphosphonates, denosumab, abaloparatide, teriparatide, and romosozumab reduce postmenopausal fracture risk
1. Bisphosphonates, denosumab, abaloparatide, teriparatide, and romosozumab use are associated with reduced clinical fractures in postmenopausal patients with osteoporosis. 2. Abaloparatide and teriparatide may increase the risk of withdrawal-associated adverse events. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Osteoporosis results in bone weakness and increased susceptibility to fractures. By the...
2minutemedicine.com
2 Minute Medicine Rewind January 23, 2023
1. Children with asthma with private insurance disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of indoor asthma triggers, reduced income and housing insecurity. 2. Families with public insurance also more likely to test positive for SARS-CoV-2 Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on...
2minutemedicine.com
Left atrial reservoir strain improves ischemic stroke risk prediction in low-risk patients
1. In this prospective cohort study, left atrial reservoir and conduit strain were linearly associated with risk of first ischemic stroke in patients without atrial fibrillation. 2. Stroke prediction using CHA2DS2-VASc variables and left atrial reservoir had lower error compared to models that included left atrial conduit strain, contractile strain,...
2minutemedicine.com
Higher rate of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) amongst siblings of prior SIDS victims
1. In a nationwide cohort study in Denmark, a higher rate of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) observed among siblings of children who died of SIDS. 2. Genetic and environmental factors should be investigated in those who have siblings that died of SIDS. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Sudden infant...
2minutemedicine.com
Epstein-Barr viral load monitoring reduces risk of post-liver transplant lymphoproliferative disease
1. Epstein-Barr viral load monitoring was associated with reduced post-liver transplant lymphoproliferative disease in adults. 2. Epstein-Barr viral load monitoring was associated with fewer post-liver transplant lymphoproliferative disease events for up to 15 years after surgery. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Primary infection or reactivation of Epstein-Barr virus...
2minutemedicine.com
BNT162b2 booster is safe and reduces COVID-19 transmission in older adults
1. The omicron BA.1-adapted BNT162b2 vaccine candidates elicited significant neutralizing antibodies against the omicron strains as well as the ancestral strains while maintaining similar safety to the original vaccine. 2. The BA.1-adapted vaccine also induced neutralizing responses against the novel BA.4, BA.5, and BA.2.75 strains. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent)
