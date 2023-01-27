ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

It's finally time for Bruce Springsteen to kick off his US tour in Tampa

By Ray Roa
 4 days ago
Bruce Springsteen plays Super Bowl XLIII at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on February 1, 2009.
Elitists rejoice, because Bruce Springsteen—the longtime musical posterboy for the working class—and the mighty E Street Band are finally kicking off their first U.S. tour since Barack Obama was president.

Tickets to see Bruce Springsteen on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Tampa's Amalie Arena are still available for $59-$399.

Fans who spent up to thousands of dollars on tickets will fill the room. The Boss, 73, just celebrated the 50th anniversary of his debut album
Greetings From Asbury Park, NJ , and a reunion between surviving E Street OGs Vini Lopez, David Sancious, and current bassist Garry Tallent recently took place at Monmouth University in New Jersey.

It would be interesting to hear the band open the Tampa gig—its first here since 2014—with the first track “Blinded By The Light,” but after indulging myself in Letter To You at least 50 times since its 2020 release, my money is on “Ghosts.” [event-1]

