Fisherman caught with illegally harvested oysters: Alabama Marine Resources Division

GULF SHORES, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Alabama Marine Resources Division said they “issued several citations” to a fisherman after they were caught with “enough oysters to make three full sacks of illegally harvested oysters” Friday, according to a Facebook post by the AMRD .

Officers said they “intercepted a vessel” which was coming from an area closed to the harvest of oysters.

According to the post, the fisherman told officers he was not fishing, but “testing his motor due to fuel pump issues.”

A piece of plywood was drilled into the top of the vessel. The officers asked the fisherman to remove it for inspection.

Courtesy of Alabama Marine Resources Division

Courtesy of Alabama Marine Resources Division

Courtesy of Alabama Marine Resources Division

Courtesy of Alabama Marine Resources Division

After the plywood was removed, officers discovered the oysters. The fisherman was issued several citations and the oysters were confiscated then taken back out the reef where they were taken.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.