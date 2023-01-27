Should you know CPR? The answer is yes. By now, most of us have seen the scary video of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin going down after a hard hit, so hard it stopped his heart. CPR played a key role in his survival and could mean the difference between life and death for others. CPR is used to manually keep someone’s heart pumping when they go into cardiac arrest, giving EMT’s valuable time to get the patient to the ER.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO