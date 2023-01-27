Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida witness observes green object moving in sharp angles at municipal airportRoger MarshFlorida State
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
North Port Fire Tower Moves Training Opportunity to Next Level, Offers Unprecedented Firefighter PreparationKiki AlbaNorth Port, FL
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Three Top Pizza Places: Discover the Delicious Delights of North Port PizzaKiki AlbaNorth Port, FL
Related
snntv.com
Two fatal hit-and-runs within 30 minutes of each other
SARASOTA- The Sarasota Police Department’s traffic unit is investigating two separate fatal hit-and-run crashes that happened on Friday night within about a half an hour of each other. At about 11:30 on Friday night SPD responded to a possible hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Fruitville and Orange. While...
snntv.com
Should you know CPR?
Should you know CPR? The answer is yes. By now, most of us have seen the scary video of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin going down after a hard hit, so hard it stopped his heart. CPR played a key role in his survival and could mean the difference between life and death for others. CPR is used to manually keep someone’s heart pumping when they go into cardiac arrest, giving EMT’s valuable time to get the patient to the ER.
snntv.com
Suncoast Credit Union awards $75K for student and teacher initiatives
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Jan. 31, 2023 - Suncoast Credit Union has awarded $75,000 to the Education Foundation of Sarasota County to support its work in helping students make purposeful plans that prepare them to succeed in life after high school. This grant, which is for the 2022-23 academic year,...
snntv.com
North Port is one of fastest growing cities in country
NORTH PORT (SNN TV) Jan. 30, 2023 - North Port, even in the wake of a devastating hurricane and subsequent flood, is the 2nd-fastest growing city in the country. According to Quicken Loans and the Sarasota Herald Tribune, North Port has a population of 80,000, putting it second behind Cape Coral/Fort Myers. North Port grew by 5.5% over the prior year while Cape Coral/Fort Myers increased by 6.8%, and now has a population of 92,24. It makes it even more amazing when you consider that both North Port and the Fort Myers area were the hardest hit by Hurricane Ian on September 28th of last year.
snntv.com
Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation funding nearly $8 Million in grants
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Jan. 30, 2023 - The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation recently approved grants for mental health, early childhood education, emergency assistance, environmental sustainability, and more. Much of the funding addresses critical needs for nonprofit partners to elevate staff wages, expand programs, and stabilize organizational infrastructure. Projects include:
snntv.com
Valenti appointed Elections Supervisor in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY(SNN TV) Jan. 30, 2023 - Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Leah Valenti as Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections. Valenti, of Port Charlotte, is the External Affairs Manager for TECO Peoples Gas. She previously served as the Southwest Florida District Director to Senator Rick Scott and District Director to Congressman Thomas Rooney. She is currently a board member of the Naples Chamber of Commerce and the YMCA of Southwest Florida.
snntv.com
Diabetes Support Group Cups of Hopes Spreads Awareness
Cups of hope is a group that provides support for people whose lives are affected by diabetes. The group shares experiences and resources to improve the lives of those dealing with diabetes. Mike Joyce, the guest speaker for the group first joined cups of hopes after moving to Sarasota. "Meetings...
snntv.com
Delay in plans to re-erect confederate monument causes debate in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY - Manatee County Commissioner’s postponed their planned talks for the return of a confederate statue which was initially on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. “Do not erect a monument that glorifies hate," said Tina Chock, during public comment. The monument, bearing the names of Robert E....
snntv.com
New board ousts New College president in 1st meeting
SARASOTA (SNN TV) Jan. 31, 2023 - A monumental meeting at New College of Florida Tuesday as the new board of trustee members, a majority of whom were appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this month, made a big splash in their first official business. They decided to terminate New...
snntv.com
Musicians' sound soars past their limitations
SARASOTA- One was born without a right hand, the other without an elbow and two fingers, leaving her with three fingers on her left hand. Yet the music they create soars past these supposed limitations. The Sarasota Performing Arts Center Foundation hosted 2 musicians who never let their disabilities stop...
snntv.com
Cocktail party raises big money for Venice Challenger baseball
VENICE (SNN TV) Jan. 28, 2023 - Thousands of dollars were raised this weekend to help give all kids the opportunity to play baseball. The inaugural Venice Challenger charity "Cocktail Party on the Diamond" raised $23,000 Saturday as nearly 300 people came out to support Rich and Nancy Carroll's labor of love. That labor was to build a specially-made field so that kids with disabilities would have the ability to play.
snntv.com
Trenton Kintigh flips to ODU, Brooks Bentley commits to Wingate
VENICE (SNN-TV) - Trenton Kintigh, who had previously committed to Wofford, will sign with Old Dominion, and Brooks Bentley has committed to Division-II power, Wingate University. Kintigh played in only 9 games for the Indians last season, accruing 73 total tackles and 5 tackles for a loss. Bentley completed 147...
snntv.com
Venice's Quay Washington, Keyon Sears commit to Ferris State
VENICE (SNN-TV) - Two more members of Venice's football roster announced their collegiate commitments in recent days, where they'll continue being teammates at the next level. Jaquavious Washington and Keyon Sears are Big Rapids, Michigan bound as both have committed to play at the next level at Ferris State University. Both announced their commitments on their respective Twitters, joining the Division-II powerhouse.
Comments / 0