Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Vera Bradley Outlet Sale returning to Fort Wayne after 3-year hiatus
The annual Vera Bradley Outlet Sale at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum is returning after a three year hiatus.
WANE-TV
Big hit on broadside of Fort Wayne barn
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Everyone’s commute could use some fun to brighten up the trip to work. And if you drive past Aboite Center Road and Dicke Road on your way to work you may have found some. Toni McDevitt and her husband Bob have been decorating...
WANE-TV
4th Wings Etc. location coming to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fourth location of Wings Etc. Grill & Pub is coming to southwest Fort Wayne, the chain announced Tuesday. The restaurant, which has headquarters in Fort Wayne, plans to open “near the end of 2023,” according to a release. A 4,500-square-foot building is planned for the corner of Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard, the restaurant announced.
WANE-TV
Tasting the menu at Three Rivers Distilling Company
Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams sits down with Three Rivers Distilling Company Executive Chef, Cortney Carpenter, to taste some of the popular items and give her favorite pick. Learn more about what Three Rivers Distilling Company has to offer here or visit their location at 224 E Wallace Street in Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
Chimney Cakes celebrates grand opening of storefront in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A favorite at local farmers markets now has a storefront near downtown Fort Wayne. Saturday is the grand opening of Chimney Cakes Bakery & Caffé, already known around the area for their signature goodies that come from Transylvania. You can get a taste...
Parkview clinic opens at Electric Works
Parkview has opened a clinic at Electric Works intended to improve access to medical care for people living in the area just south of downtown.
WANE-TV
Customers enjoy one last meal at Bandidos
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s the last day to enjoy a meal at Bandidos, the long-standing Mexican restaurant that was once a chain throughout Fort Wayne. The original location on Winchester Road was already filling up with patrons Tuesday morning, and the manager told WANE 15 there was an hour-long wait to be seated before Bandidos even opened at 11 a.m.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control receives $2,500 donation to support the Angel Fund
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control (FWACC) is receiving a $2,500 donation from a foster volunteer. The anonymous donor wants the contribution to go towards the Angel Fund and, along with the shelter, encourages the community to give back to the animals and match the donation this February to bring the total to $5,000.
WANE-TV
Remembering the missing: Ribbons at Headwaters Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — To honor National Day of Remembrance for Missing Persons, ribbons were hung at Headwaters Park Sunday to honor and remember loved ones. The ribbons were tied around trees that line Clinton Street where they’ll remain for one week since National Day of Remembrance for Missing Persons falls on Feb. 3.
WANE-TV
Downtown Wabash, Inc. announces diverse slate of 2023 incoming board members
WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Downtown Wabash, Inc. is announcing a new, diverse slate of members to its 2023 board of directors. Noah Roberts, International Business Development Specialist of Ford Meter Box. Julie Dickey, Owner of 4 Partners in Crime. Shane Waters, CEO of Arc Light Media. Erika White,...
WANE-TV
Downtown Fort Wayne fire sends two to the hospital
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire near downtown Fort Wayne that sent two people to the hospital. Crews responded to the 1300 block of West Main Street just after midnight. When they arrived firefighters found heavy fire throughout the first floor of a home, according to FWFD.
WANE-TV
Firefighters respond to fire in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a fire Monday night in southeast Fort Wayne. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at approximately 8:46 p.m. at 1637 Tamera Garden Ave. near the intersection of Lafayette Street and Tillman Road. When firefighters arrived,...
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
WANE-TV
Full Episode: Jan 30, 2023
On today’s show, we visit Three Rivers Distilling Company and learn about their distilling operation and what spaces they have to offer for events. Then, Elite Medical Staffing joins us in studio to discuss how they place exceptional employees in long-term and assisted living facilities. Plus, Power Swabs has tips for a whiter smile.
WOWO News
Warsaw Man Charged In January Crash That Killed Two In Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The man police say is responsible for killing two people in a drunk driving accident had his initial court hearing Monday, and he is also wanted in three other counties and has a history of charges related to drunk driving. Trevor M. Bradley, age 33 has...
wfft.com
One dead in Southwest Fort Wayne apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is dead after an apartment fire on the 3900 block of Taylor Street Sunday. The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the Southwest fire just before 8 p.m. Crews forced their way into a first-floor apartment where they discovered heavy smoke and flames.
WANE-TV
GM exec: Fort Wayne plant helped company build lead in pickup truck sales
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Amidst the hoopla surrounding General Motors’ announcement that the company reported a 16 percent increase in net income during the fourth quarter last year came news that it solidified itself as the No. 1 producer of pickup trucks. And that’s partly thanks to...
WANE-TV
Electric Works sign lighting a full circle moment for former GE employee
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Flipping the switch for the new Do It Best Electric Works sign became a full-circle moment for Kevin Gilliam. He’s credited with ‘turning out the lights’ for the last time at General Electric. He started working for GE in 1986 and...
WANE-TV
Food truck owner declares mayoral candidacy
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Eddie Ribel, owner of the Street Chef food truck in Fort Wayne, has filed to run for mayor. Ribel joins a crowded field of Republicans vying for candidacy, Councilmembers Jason Arp and Tom Didier. Ribel himself can also be found at City Council meetings,...
Comments / 0