Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craft
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadway
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?
Unconventional food chain opens new location in Oklahoma
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a Punishment
‘It’s troubling’: Edmond Public Schools sees 150 resignations in six months resulting in some classes not receiving grades
Since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, Edmond Public Schools has confirmed 150 employees have resigned.
KFOR
Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations in six months
Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations in six months. Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations …. Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations in six months. Cherokee Nation helping bring Native stories to the …. Cherokee Nation helping bring Native stories to the big screen. Brother doesn’t believe brother’s death in...
‘Never’: Man disputes brother’s death at Oklahoma County jail
The first jail death of the year brings new scrutiny to the dangers of short stints at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
okcfox.com
Pauls Valley man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for killing 2 kids in car wreck
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man from Pauls Valley was sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years in federal prison for the involuntary manslaughter of two children. William Aaron David Patchell, 26, was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter after he was driving in July 2019 at speeds twice the posted speed limit and hit a family's car.
KFOR
Child injured after gunfight in Oklahoma City
A child was injured after two people were involved in a shootout. A child was injured after two people were involved in a shootout. Two families say their mobile home purchases are full of issues. Moore officer helps school band. Moore officer honored with Proud to Serve. Collapsed building causing...
KOCO
Oklahoma County Detention Center announces first inmate death of 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY — A 26-year-old Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate has died, marking the jail's first death of 2023. Shortly after midnight Monday, authorities said in a news release that staff found inmate Isiah Mitchell attempting suicide in his jail. The news release states that a detention officer called for medical staff and started lifesaving measures.
KOCO
4 in custody after carjacking, police chase in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took four people into custody early Tuesday morning after a carjacking led to a high-speed chase in south Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the suspects were armed with a gun when they reportedly stole a car near Southeast 62nd Street. Police spotted the suspects and started a chase, eventually terminating the pursuit before picking it back up on southbound Interstate 35.
New information, footage released from Edmond standoff
New body cam footage from Edmond PD reveals the final moments before a man was arrested for murder.
YAHOO!
26-year-old is Oklahoma County jail's first inmate death of 2023
Isiah Mitchell ended up in the Oklahoma County jail Friday afternoon after an Oklahoma City police officer spotted him riding a bicycle the wrong way on a street. The jail's interim administrator told jail trustees Monday that the detainee was pronounced deceased at a hospital at 1:21 a.m. Mitchell, 26,...
kswo.com
1 killed in Caddo Co. crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after a crash in Caddo County. The crash happened on north 2nd street and Towakonie Avenue just before 6 a.m. Monday morning in Fort Cobb.. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers said the driver of an SUV was traveling south on Highway 9 when...
news9.com
‘Justice For Ronnie’: Video Of Inmate Death Released Four Years Later
A lawsuit forces the release of a disturbing video taken the night a Pottawatomie County inmate lost consciousness while restrained by jailers. Ronnie Given’s death was ruled a homicide, according to the Medical Examiner. He was suffering mental instability when jailers restrained him, causing his organs to shut down. But despite those findings, charges were never filed. Given's friends and family want to know why.
oklahomawatch.org
Previously Withheld Video Shows Man’s Fatal Struggle With Pottawattamie County Jailers
Family members have been seeking answers about what happened to Ronald Gene Given in the Pottawatomie County jail since his 2019 death, which a medical examiner ruled a homicide. Newly released video shows county detention officers twice slamming Givens — arrested days earlier in the midst of a mental health...
One dead in Southside shooting, family member booked for murder
A 20-year-old died from gunshot wounds when a family argument escalated into violence Sunday in Southside OKC. The post One dead in Southside shooting, family member booked for murder appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Police: Family argument leads to deadly shooting in SW Oklahoma City
Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating a deadly shooting.
Man arrested for deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City
Authorities say one man has been arrested after a deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.
readfrontier.org
Video shows an Oklahoma man’s fatal struggle with jailers
Newly released video shows detention officers at the Pottawatomie County jail tackling and pinning down a man in the throes of a mental health crisis who later died. The Frontier sued jail officials in 2021 after they denied access to video and other records pertaining to the 2019 death of Ronald Gene Given after a struggle with Pottawatomie County detention officers.
One injured in shooting at Oklahoma City apartment
Investigators have been busy as they investigate another shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, transition to remote learning Tuesday amid winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced their plans for Tuesday after Monday's winter weather brought ice and sleet to the Sooner State. All Oklahoma City Public School in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday due to the weather conditions. OKCPS students will work asynchronously by logging in to Canvas or by completing work sent home from school.
'Argument Turned Deadly': Stepfather Arrested In Connection To Deadly Shooting
A fight between family members over the weekend led to a deadly shooting at a Southwest Oklahoma City home. Miguel Hernandez- Garcia was arrested on a first-degree murder complaint for shooting his 20-year-old stepson Carlos Quijano. Sgt. Dillon Quirk with Oklahoma City Police says officers were called to a home...
KOCO
Oklahoma schools close, move to virtual learning Monday due to winter weather conditions
Oklahoma school districts are closing, moving to virtual learning or have announced delays Monday because of winter weather conditions. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said below-freezing temperatures could cause bus routes to experience significant delays. They are asking people who can to drop students off at school instead of having them ride the bus to prevent them from being outside for an extended period of time.
