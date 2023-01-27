ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations in six months

Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations in six months. Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations …. Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations in six months. Cherokee Nation helping bring Native stories to the …. Cherokee Nation helping bring Native stories to the big screen. Brother doesn’t believe brother’s death in...
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

Pauls Valley man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for killing 2 kids in car wreck

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man from Pauls Valley was sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years in federal prison for the involuntary manslaughter of two children. William Aaron David Patchell, 26, was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter after he was driving in July 2019 at speeds twice the posted speed limit and hit a family's car.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Child injured after gunfight in Oklahoma City

A child was injured after two people were involved in a shootout. A child was injured after two people were involved in a shootout. Two families say their mobile home purchases are full of issues. Moore officer helps school band. Moore officer honored with Proud to Serve. Collapsed building causing...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma County Detention Center announces first inmate death of 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY — A 26-year-old Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate has died, marking the jail's first death of 2023. Shortly after midnight Monday, authorities said in a news release that staff found inmate Isiah Mitchell attempting suicide in his jail. The news release states that a detention officer called for medical staff and started lifesaving measures.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

4 in custody after carjacking, police chase in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took four people into custody early Tuesday morning after a carjacking led to a high-speed chase in south Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the suspects were armed with a gun when they reportedly stole a car near Southeast 62nd Street. Police spotted the suspects and started a chase, eventually terminating the pursuit before picking it back up on southbound Interstate 35.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YAHOO!

26-year-old is Oklahoma County jail's first inmate death of 2023

Isiah Mitchell ended up in the Oklahoma County jail Friday afternoon after an Oklahoma City police officer spotted him riding a bicycle the wrong way on a street. The jail's interim administrator told jail trustees Monday that the detainee was pronounced deceased at a hospital at 1:21 a.m. Mitchell, 26,...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

1 killed in Caddo Co. crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after a crash in Caddo County. The crash happened on north 2nd street and Towakonie Avenue just before 6 a.m. Monday morning in Fort Cobb.. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers said the driver of an SUV was traveling south on Highway 9 when...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
news9.com

‘Justice For Ronnie’: Video Of Inmate Death Released Four Years Later

A lawsuit forces the release of a disturbing video taken the night a Pottawatomie County inmate lost consciousness while restrained by jailers. Ronnie Given’s death was ruled a homicide, according to the Medical Examiner. He was suffering mental instability when jailers restrained him, causing his organs to shut down. But despite those findings, charges were never filed. Given's friends and family want to know why.
readfrontier.org

Video shows an Oklahoma man’s fatal struggle with jailers

Newly released video shows detention officers at the Pottawatomie County jail tackling and pinning down a man in the throes of a mental health crisis who later died. The Frontier sued jail officials in 2021 after they denied access to video and other records pertaining to the 2019 death of Ronald Gene Given after a struggle with Pottawatomie County detention officers.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma schools close, move to virtual learning Monday due to winter weather conditions

Oklahoma school districts are closing, moving to virtual learning or have announced delays Monday because of winter weather conditions. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said below-freezing temperatures could cause bus routes to experience significant delays. They are asking people who can to drop students off at school instead of having them ride the bus to prevent them from being outside for an extended period of time.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy