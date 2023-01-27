Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
KVAL
Lane County Sheriff: 23-year-old man assaults father with frying pan, replica firearm
MAPLETON, Ore. — Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about a dispute in the 11700 block of Maple Ave. in Mapleton. "One caller mentioned they overheard what sounded like gunshots during the dispute," LCSO said. Deputies arrived and contacted 23-year-old Steen Joseph...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO FUGITIVES JAILED IN SEPARATE INCIDENTS
Two fugitives were jailed by the Roseburg Police Department after being contacted separately on Monday. An RPD report said at 5:00 a.m. officers contacted a 28-year old at his camp in the 400 block of Southeast Spruce Street and knew he had a warrant for his arrest. He was detained and held without bail.
KTVL
Multiple agencies search for attempted murder suspect between Roseburg and Eugene
Lane County, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were looking for attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster in between Roseburg and Eugene Tuesday morning. The search was confirmed by News10's sister station in Eugene. According to Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley, spokesperson for the Grants Pass Police Department, the U.S. Marshalls Service...
kptv.com
Lane County man arrested for hitting his dad in the head with cast-iron pan
LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 23-year-old man is accused of hitting his dad in the head with a frying pan during a fight in Mapleton on Monday, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a fight in the...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED-MISDEMEANOR
A Roseburg man was jailed for driving while suspended-misdemeanor, by Roseburg Police early Tuesday. An RPD report said at 12:15 a.m. the 57-year old was contacted as he was parking his vehicle at Gaddis Park in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street. During his arrest, an officer allegedly located methamphetamine on his person. He was cited for unlawful possession of meth and for driving uninsured.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a traffic stop Saturday night. An RPD report said just after 7:10 p.m. and officer initiated a traffic stop on a pickup with inoperable tail lights and no license plate, near the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Chestnut Avenue. When officers walked up to the vehicle, the 28-year old driver said he was suspended.
kqennewsradio.com
4 DUII INCIDENTS BETWEEN FRIDAY AND EARLY SUNDAY
Roseburg Police cited 4 people on DUII charges between Friday night and early Sunday, in separate incidents. Information from RPD said 1 took place Friday night, 2 happened Saturday night and 1 was early Sunday. 3 of the citations were related to traffic accidents that had taken place. No one was injured in those accidents. 2 of the driver’s were also cited for driving while suspended.
kezi.com
Lane County deputies searching for robbery suspect
SAGINAW, Ore. -- After a woman allegedly robbed a store on Highway 99, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the suspect. According to the LCSO, at about 11:29 a.m. on January 28, deputies responded to a report of a robbery at a business on Highway 99 across from east Saginaw Road. When they arrived, investigators said they learned the suspect had taken an unknown amount of cash and a blue cash drop bag and headed south on foot.
kezi.com
Woman accused of manslaughter in Highway 58 crash out on bail
EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman accused of causing the death of a child in a fatal crash back in November is out on bail as of Monday morning. According to Oregon State Police, in the evening of November 20, Amber Gonzalez-Riddle was headed west on Highway 58 when she crossed into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with another car. Troopers said that car caught fire and, shortly after, was completely engulfed in flames after the occupants were removed. Troopers said Riddle had three passengers in her car, including an adult and two children in the back seat. According to OSP officials, a five-year-old passenger died in the crash, and her two other passengers plus the two occupants of the other vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.
kezi.com
Head-on collision near Lyons leaves one dead, two injured
LYONS, Ore. -- A car crash Monday afternoon hospitalized two people with serious injuries and left another dead, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. According to Linn County deputies, the dispatch center heard a 911 call reporting a loud collision on Lyons-Mill City Drive near the intersection of Mowitch Street outside Lyons at about 3:10 p.m. on January 30. The LCSO said deputies arrived minutes later to find two vehicles had collided head-on, and one of the drivers was unresponsive. According to deputies, the unresponsive driver, later identified as Jesse Guzman, 23, of Stayton, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
kezi.com
Linn County deputies investigating deadly crash outside Albany
ALBANY, Ore. -- The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a car crash that left one person dead Monday morning. According to the LCSO, deputies heard a call reporting a crash on Scravel Hill Road near the intersection of Grenz Lane at about 9:22 a.m. on January 30. The LCSO said the caller told them a vehicle had struck a power pole, and power lines were down throughout the area. Deputies said they responded to find the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Bradley Freeman, 34, of Lebanon, had suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was deceased.
kezi.com
Driver suffers only minor injuries in catastrophic rollover crash outside Albany
ALBANY, Ore. -- A driver who was involved in a catastrophic crash on Highway 20 Saturday evening suffered only minor injuries, according to Oregon State Police troopers. OSP said they responded to a crash on Highway 20 near the intersection with Highway 226 at about 6:14 p.m. on January 28. When they arrived, troopers said they found that a tow truck had situated itself on the shoulder of the road with its emergency lights on and its deck down in a “ramp” position while it worked to retrieve a vehicle from the ditch on the side of the road. According to OSP troopers, a white Ford pick-up truck hit the ramped deck and flipped, sailing through the air and landing on the driver’s side before skidding for several yards.
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER TREATED AT HOSPITAL FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE WRECK
One driver was treated at a hospital following a two-vehicle wreck on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:15 p.m. officers responded to a crash near the 1400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The investigation concluded that a female driver turned out of a parking lot in front of a second vehicle as that driver was turning into the parking lot from Garden Valley.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Lebanon man dies in crash Monday morning
A Lebanon man was pronounced dead Monday morning, Jan. 30, following a single-vehicle crash on Scravel Hill Road outside Albany, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan reported. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 09:22 a.m., reporting the crash on Scravel Hill Road near the intersection of Grenz Lane, outside of Albany. The caller reported a single vehicle struck a power pole and power lines were down throughout the area, Duncan said.
kykn.com
Police Chiefs and Sheriff Issue a Statement to the Residents of Marion County Regarding the Death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee
We, as a law enforcement community in Marion County, find the actions of the police officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols to be unconscionable. Collectively, we commend Memphis Police Chief Davis for acting quickly to hold those involved accountable. We hold a deep respect for the sanctity of...
SWAT team arrests accused dog killer after shed standoff: Marion County Sheriff’s Office
A Jefferson man was arrested on Jan. 26 for allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog to death five months ago.
KVAL
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic light work Thursday at 42nd Street and Hwy 126 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The traffic light system at 42nd Street and Hwy 126 in Springfield will be deactivated and flaggers will be directing traffic the morning of Thursday, February 2, the City of Springfield announced in a Facebook post. The traffic lights at the intersection of 42nd Street and...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING BOTTLE OF LOTION
A Roseburg man was jailed by Roseburg Police Thursday night, for allegedly stealing a bottle of lotion. An RPD report said at 10:00 p.m. officers responded to a business in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway after the 48-year old grabbed the product and allegedly lathered it all over his body, while he was still inside the store. The suspect did not have any money to pay for the lotion.
KVAL
Police: Roseburg man arrested overnight had Statewide Felony Parole Board warrant
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was arrested overnight after a foot chase during a trespassing investigation at a business address on Garden Valley Blvd., according to a Roseburg Police Department report. Just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, officers observed 34-year-old Justin Lee McCall trespassing on two properties. McCall initially...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER FOOT PURSUIT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a foot pursuit early Wednesday. An RPD report said at 4:10 a.m. 34-year old Justin McCall was allegedly seen trespassing on two properties in the 200 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. McCall allegedly initially gave a false name and was non-compliant, but finally admitted to being on parole with an active warrant.
Comments / 0