Prince William County, VA

fox5dc.com

Ex-stripper Monica Gary eyeing Virginia Senate seat

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A former stripper turned pastor turned politician, now serving on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors is launching her bid for state senator this week. FOX 5 has learned that Monica Gary is planning to run to represent the newly created Senate District 27, representing at...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William County school system exploring ‘security lane’ technology

Prince William County Schools could soon be following Manassas by leasing high-tech security scanners to be used in certain schools. Superintendent LaTanya McDade said the school system is “exploring” the “non-invasive” security lanes called Evolv Express. In an announcement to the School Board last week, McDade said the school system would be “engaging families and community members” to discuss the technology ahead of possible implementation for the 2023-24 school year.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WTOP

From bad driving to divorce, Maryland lawmakers keep busy in session

The Maryland Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee on Tuesday heard comments for and against two pieces of legislation. The first is about drag racing and other types of dangerous driving that local Maryland governments and their police forces say are becoming bigger problems. The bill, sponsored by Anne Arundel County Democrat...
MARYLAND STATE
Inside Nova

280-unit housing complex pitched for Dumfries

Main Street Dumfries could soon get a big addition. Audeo Partners, a Washington, D.C-based real estate developer, has proposed a 280-unit housing complex at the town’s north end. “We thought the town deserved something fresh,” said Audeo managing partner Madi Ford. The project, dubbed Aras on Main, would...
DUMFRIES, VA
WTOP

Vienna limits pickleball play because of noise

The town council of Vienna, Virginia, voted 5 to 2 Monday night to limit pickleball from seven to three days a week at the popular courts in Glyndon Park. Effective March 1, pickleball play will be limited to Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on the other four days, courts will be available for tennis. FFXNow first reported the vote.
VIENNA, VA
WTOP

Fairfax Co. teen is newest US figure skating champion

There’s a new U.S. men’s figure skating champion and he calls Vienna, Virginia, home. But you won’t see him out at the Fairfax County bars celebrating. He’s only in high school. Sunday’s champion is 18-year-old Ilia Malinin — a jumping machine who also goes by the...
VIENNA, VA
TheDailyBeast

D.C. Gov’t Worker Charged With Killing 13-Year-Old Boy

A Washington, D.C., government worker surrendered to authorities on Tuesday morning after being accused of fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy, his attorney said. Jason Lewis, who works for the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation, has been charged with second-degree murder while armed over the Jan. 7 shooting of Karon Blake. Authorities previously said the alleged gunman suspected Blake of breaking into cars in D.C. in the early hours. They would not say how many shots were fired or how many struck Blake. The alleged shooter called 911 after Blake was wounded and was administering CPR when police arrived, authorities said. “The public will see, no crime was committed here,” Lewis’ attorney, Lee Smith, told The Washington Post.Read it at TheWashington Post
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Major development slated for Prince George's County, surrounding areas see businesses leaving

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Major development is coming to Prince George’s County after the Maryland board approves $400 million for the Blue Line Corridor Project. “They are meant to be catalysts for economic growth in an area of the county that really hasn’t seen a lot of that," said Angie Rodgers, the Chief Administrative Officer for Economic Development in Prince George's County.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Price of Ellicott City flood prevention project balloons to $130 million

The price of a flood prevention project in Ellicott City, Maryland, which saw two major flooding events in 2016 and 2018, has skyrocketed by nearly $50 million. According to Howard County officials, building the “extended north tunnel” is now expected to cost $130 million, compared to the $82 million price tag that was initially announced along with the project in 2019.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD

