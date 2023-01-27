Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Prince William County seeking federal money for Minnieville interchange
Prince William County is hoping the third time is a charm when it comes to a federal RAISE grant for the Minnieville Road interchange crucial to the Quartz District development planned in Dale City. At its Jan. 12 meeting, the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority endorsed the county’s third application for...
Inside Nova
Former Manassas council member Lovejoy leaves state Senate race, will run for House instead
Former Manassas City Council member Ian Lovejoy has eschewed his run for the state Senate, opting instead to try his luck in the 22nd House of Delegates District, where he’ll run for the Republican nomination. In an announcement on his campaign’s Facebook page last week, Lovejoy said he’d made...
fox5dc.com
Ex-stripper Monica Gary eyeing Virginia Senate seat
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A former stripper turned pastor turned politician, now serving on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors is launching her bid for state senator this week. FOX 5 has learned that Monica Gary is planning to run to represent the newly created Senate District 27, representing at...
Inside Nova
Prince William County school system exploring ‘security lane’ technology
Prince William County Schools could soon be following Manassas by leasing high-tech security scanners to be used in certain schools. Superintendent LaTanya McDade said the school system is “exploring” the “non-invasive” security lanes called Evolv Express. In an announcement to the School Board last week, McDade said the school system would be “engaging families and community members” to discuss the technology ahead of possible implementation for the 2023-24 school year.
WTOP
Prince George’s County Council to tackle rising rents, tobacco stores
The council in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is taking up a list of bills on Tuesday, which include efforts at rent control — or rent stabilization as backers of the plan call it. Under the legislation, which easily passed a committee earlier this month, landlords would be prohibited...
fox5dc.com
Intoxicated Alexandria woman threatened to bomb Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - An Alexandria woman was arrested early Sunday morning after police say she threatened to bomb a local hospital. Prince William County police officers responded to a call regarding a bomb threat just after midnight at the Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge. When officers arrived at...
WTOP
Investigation finds no threat after alleged assault at Fairfax Co. middle school
There is no safety threat to students at a Fairfax County, Virginia, middle school where a girl alleged she was assaulted earlier this month, the school’s principal said in a message to parents Monday. Fairfax County police, which investigated after being notified of the reported sexual assault on Jan....
WTOP
Boy in ‘critical condition’ after apparent overdose inside Arlington high school
Police in Arlington, Virginia, are investigating a drug overdose that happened in a high school bathroom. Police and fire department crews arrived at Wakefield High School on S. Dinwiddie Street on Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive boy. The boy was taken to the hospital, where police said he is in “critical condition.”
WTOP
From bad driving to divorce, Maryland lawmakers keep busy in session
The Maryland Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee on Tuesday heard comments for and against two pieces of legislation. The first is about drag racing and other types of dangerous driving that local Maryland governments and their police forces say are becoming bigger problems. The bill, sponsored by Anne Arundel County Democrat...
Inside Nova
280-unit housing complex pitched for Dumfries
Main Street Dumfries could soon get a big addition. Audeo Partners, a Washington, D.C-based real estate developer, has proposed a 280-unit housing complex at the town’s north end. “We thought the town deserved something fresh,” said Audeo managing partner Madi Ford. The project, dubbed Aras on Main, would...
WTOP
Vienna limits pickleball play because of noise
The town council of Vienna, Virginia, voted 5 to 2 Monday night to limit pickleball from seven to three days a week at the popular courts in Glyndon Park. Effective March 1, pickleball play will be limited to Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on the other four days, courts will be available for tennis. FFXNow first reported the vote.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. teen is newest US figure skating champion
There’s a new U.S. men’s figure skating champion and he calls Vienna, Virginia, home. But you won’t see him out at the Fairfax County bars celebrating. He’s only in high school. Sunday’s champion is 18-year-old Ilia Malinin — a jumping machine who also goes by the...
D.C. Gov’t Worker Charged With Killing 13-Year-Old Boy
A Washington, D.C., government worker surrendered to authorities on Tuesday morning after being accused of fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy, his attorney said. Jason Lewis, who works for the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation, has been charged with second-degree murder while armed over the Jan. 7 shooting of Karon Blake. Authorities previously said the alleged gunman suspected Blake of breaking into cars in D.C. in the early hours. They would not say how many shots were fired or how many struck Blake. The alleged shooter called 911 after Blake was wounded and was administering CPR when police arrived, authorities said. “The public will see, no crime was committed here,” Lewis’ attorney, Lee Smith, told The Washington Post.Read it at TheWashington Post
Major development slated for Prince George's County, surrounding areas see businesses leaving
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Major development is coming to Prince George’s County after the Maryland board approves $400 million for the Blue Line Corridor Project. “They are meant to be catalysts for economic growth in an area of the county that really hasn’t seen a lot of that," said Angie Rodgers, the Chief Administrative Officer for Economic Development in Prince George's County.
Virginia schools superintendent denies effort to 'withhold recognition' amid National Merit Scholarship investigation
The Fairfax County Public Schools superintendent denied any "division-wide effort to withhold recognition," as multiple schools in her district in Virginia are under investigation for allegedly failing to give students their National Merit Scholarship recognition in a timely manner, before…
WTOP
Price of Ellicott City flood prevention project balloons to $130 million
The price of a flood prevention project in Ellicott City, Maryland, which saw two major flooding events in 2016 and 2018, has skyrocketed by nearly $50 million. According to Howard County officials, building the “extended north tunnel” is now expected to cost $130 million, compared to the $82 million price tag that was initially announced along with the project in 2019.
NBC Washington
‘I'm Only a Kid,' Karon Blake Cried After Being Shot. DC Employee Charged With 13-Year-Old's Murder
The D.C. government employee who shot at 13-year-old Karon Blake as he yelled “I’m only a kid” earlier this month turned himself in Tuesday to face a second-degree murder charge, according to court documents and Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee. Blake yelled “I’m sorry" and “I am...
fox5dc.com
Landlord wants DC resident to remove doorbell camera that's helped MPD solve crimes
WASHINGTON - If you rent your home in D.C. and use a doorbell camera for security, can your landlord force you to take it down?. Tom Donohue lives in Anacostia and has an outdoor camera system for his home. He says MPD has used footage captured from his camera to investigate a murder, armed robbery, and shootings.
Life In Prison For DC Shooter Convicted Of Gunning Down 23-Year-Old Man In Maryland
A Washington, DC man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murdering a 23-year-old Maryland man who was gunned down from behind before the shooter broke into an apartment and attempted to hide from police, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney's Offic…
WTOP
Life in prison for Fauquier teen for Valentine’s Day murders of mother and brother
Levi Norwood has been sentenced to life in prison plus 40 years for the 2020 Valentine’s Day murders of his mother and 6-year-old brother in Fauquier County, Virginia. In August, Norwood pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Jennifer, and a reduced charge of second-degree murder in the death of his brother, Wyatt.
