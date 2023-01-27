PHOENIX — Three people were arrested and a man is dead after a home tied to a human smuggling operation in El Mirage was targeted on Saturday, authorities said. The man, who has not yet been identified, arrived at the residence around 5 p.m. near Thunderbird and El Mirage roads with three others carrying rudimentary weapons, the El Mirage Police Department said in a press release.

