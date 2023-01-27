ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

KTAR.com

Maricopa County allocates over $7.5M for career education programs

PHOENIX — Maricopa County recently allocated more than $7.5 million in federal funding for two career development educational programs. About $6.4 million will go toward training and employment opportunities through the county’s community college system. The funds will help provide students in approved programs with career training, education...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

WM Phoenix Open gives back to local charities annually

PHOENIX — KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on the WM Phoenix Open and the work done to give back to charities. WM Phoenix Open has raised more than $175 million since its inception and gives back to local groups. Last year, more than $10 million was raised for charities, tournament chairman Pat Williams told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix developer plans to build commerce park in Casa Grande

PHOENIX — A Phoenix-based developer recently purchased a 24-acre parcel in Casa Grande with plans to build a commerce park. The park will feature a series of speculative buildings to accommodate industrial needs in the area, according to a press release. Developer Dale Cavan paid more than $2 million...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
KTAR.com

Cirque du Soleil returning to Phoenix in September with ‘Corteo’

PHOENIX – The popular hybrid theatrics of Cirque du Soleil will return to Phoenix later this year with the colorful production “Corteo.”. Part dance, part aerial acrobatics, part circus, part story, the Canadian company’s show will stop at Footprint Center for a run Sept. 13-17. General tickets...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Glendale firefighter honored for life-saving effort by city of Surprise

PHOENIX — A Glendale firefighter was honored Monday for life-saving actions he made last August, the city of Surprise announced. Firefighter Timothy Webb aided a man with a life-threatening injury on Aug. 6 shortly after an altercation broke out near a home in Surprise, according to a press release.
SURPRISE, AZ
KTAR.com

Dinosaurs roar into Mesa with Jurassic Quest exhibit at Bell Bank Park

PHOENIX — Interactive dinosaur experience Jurassic Quest is set to make a limited run in Mesa this month. “The nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs” will be at Bell Bank Park on Feb. 24-26, according to a press release. In addition to life-like dinosaurs, Jurassic Quest features...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Developer plans new luxury home community in Paradise Valley

PHOENIX — A local luxury home developer is planning to build a new community in Paradise Valley at the base of Mummy Mountain. The 17-acre Silver Sky community will feature 12 estate homes that offer views of the McDowells and Four Peaks, according to a press release. The project,...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

3 arrested after house tied to human smuggling in El Mirage was targeted

PHOENIX — Three people were arrested and a man is dead after a home tied to a human smuggling operation in El Mirage was targeted on Saturday, authorities said. The man, who has not yet been identified, arrived at the residence around 5 p.m. near Thunderbird and El Mirage roads with three others carrying rudimentary weapons, the El Mirage Police Department said in a press release.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
KTAR.com

Southbound Interstate 17 closed in Phoenix after crash

PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 in Phoenix closed Monday night following a serious crash, transportation officials said. The lanes were closed at Cactus Road around 8:40 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers were advised to expect heavy delays near the area. There was...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Two Valley men killed in separate shootings on Saturday

PHOENIX — Police are investigating two separate shootings that left two Valley men dead on Saturday. Phoenix police responded to a call of a shooting near 44th and Whitton avenues just after 8 p.m., according to a press release. They found a victim there and he was transported to...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Goodyear police fatally shoot armed suspect in morning confrontation

PHOENIX – Police in Goodyear said an officer fatally shot an armed suspect during a confrontation early Monday. The Goodyear Police Department said James Dopson, 29, was shot around 1:46 a.m. near Estrella Parkway and Van Buren Street. Another man, found with gunshot wounds at an apartment complex, was...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

1 dead after confrontation with Phoenix homeowner leads to gunfire

PHOENIX — A homeowner allegedly shot and killed a man after being confronted by multiple people at his north Phoenix house Sunday morning, authorities said. The homeowner cooperated with investigators and wasn’t arrested, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Officers responded to a call about...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

2 Phoenix officers accused of excessive force won’t face criminal charges

PHOENIX — No criminal charges will be filed against two Phoenix officers accused of using excessive force during an arrest captured on video at a convenience store last year, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced Monday. The Phoenix Police Department previously recommended criminal charges against Officers Eddie Becerra...
PHOENIX, AZ

