KTAR.com
Real estate firm JLL completes move into Phoenix’s The Grove development
PHOENIX — Global real estate services firm JLL announced last week that it has finished moving its Arizona operations into The Grove, a high-profile mixed-use development in the heart of Phoenix’s Arcadia neighborhood. JLL set up shop for more than 120 employees on the first floor of a...
KTAR.com
Maricopa County allocates over $7.5M for career education programs
PHOENIX — Maricopa County recently allocated more than $7.5 million in federal funding for two career development educational programs. About $6.4 million will go toward training and employment opportunities through the county’s community college system. The funds will help provide students in approved programs with career training, education...
KTAR.com
WM Phoenix Open gives back to local charities annually
PHOENIX — KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on the WM Phoenix Open and the work done to give back to charities. WM Phoenix Open has raised more than $175 million since its inception and gives back to local groups. Last year, more than $10 million was raised for charities, tournament chairman Pat Williams told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
KTAR.com
Phoenix developer plans to build commerce park in Casa Grande
PHOENIX — A Phoenix-based developer recently purchased a 24-acre parcel in Casa Grande with plans to build a commerce park. The park will feature a series of speculative buildings to accommodate industrial needs in the area, according to a press release. Developer Dale Cavan paid more than $2 million...
KTAR.com
Cirque du Soleil returning to Phoenix in September with ‘Corteo’
PHOENIX – The popular hybrid theatrics of Cirque du Soleil will return to Phoenix later this year with the colorful production “Corteo.”. Part dance, part aerial acrobatics, part circus, part story, the Canadian company’s show will stop at Footprint Center for a run Sept. 13-17. General tickets...
KTAR.com
Glendale firefighter honored for life-saving effort by city of Surprise
PHOENIX — A Glendale firefighter was honored Monday for life-saving actions he made last August, the city of Surprise announced. Firefighter Timothy Webb aided a man with a life-threatening injury on Aug. 6 shortly after an altercation broke out near a home in Surprise, according to a press release.
KTAR.com
Dinosaurs roar into Mesa with Jurassic Quest exhibit at Bell Bank Park
PHOENIX — Interactive dinosaur experience Jurassic Quest is set to make a limited run in Mesa this month. “The nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs” will be at Bell Bank Park on Feb. 24-26, according to a press release. In addition to life-like dinosaurs, Jurassic Quest features...
KTAR.com
Arizona Humane Society waiving adoption fees for dogs 6 months and older
PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society is temporarily waiving adoption fees through the weekend for dogs 6 months and older. Fees will be waived Wednesday through Monday at two Maricopa County Animal Care and Control locations in the Valley. Adoptions can be made at the west shelter in Phoenix...
KTAR.com
Developer plans new luxury home community in Paradise Valley
PHOENIX — A local luxury home developer is planning to build a new community in Paradise Valley at the base of Mummy Mountain. The 17-acre Silver Sky community will feature 12 estate homes that offer views of the McDowells and Four Peaks, according to a press release. The project,...
KTAR.com
3 arrested after house tied to human smuggling in El Mirage was targeted
PHOENIX — Three people were arrested and a man is dead after a home tied to a human smuggling operation in El Mirage was targeted on Saturday, authorities said. The man, who has not yet been identified, arrived at the residence around 5 p.m. near Thunderbird and El Mirage roads with three others carrying rudimentary weapons, the El Mirage Police Department said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Southbound Interstate 17 closed in Phoenix after crash
PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 in Phoenix closed Monday night following a serious crash, transportation officials said. The lanes were closed at Cactus Road around 8:40 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers were advised to expect heavy delays near the area. There was...
KTAR.com
Two Valley men killed in separate shootings on Saturday
PHOENIX — Police are investigating two separate shootings that left two Valley men dead on Saturday. Phoenix police responded to a call of a shooting near 44th and Whitton avenues just after 8 p.m., according to a press release. They found a victim there and he was transported to...
KTAR.com
Goodyear police fatally shoot armed suspect in morning confrontation
PHOENIX – Police in Goodyear said an officer fatally shot an armed suspect during a confrontation early Monday. The Goodyear Police Department said James Dopson, 29, was shot around 1:46 a.m. near Estrella Parkway and Van Buren Street. Another man, found with gunshot wounds at an apartment complex, was...
KTAR.com
1 dead after confrontation with Phoenix homeowner leads to gunfire
PHOENIX — A homeowner allegedly shot and killed a man after being confronted by multiple people at his north Phoenix house Sunday morning, authorities said. The homeowner cooperated with investigators and wasn’t arrested, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Officers responded to a call about...
KTAR.com
Apache Junction toddler dies of overdose after swallowing fentanyl pill
PHOENIX – Police in Apache Junction are investigating the death of a toddler they said ingested fentanyl. The Apache Junction Police Department said Monday the 3-year-old boy swallowed at least one pill. His family took him to a hospital where he was treated with the drug overdose medication Narcan.
KTAR.com
2 Phoenix officers accused of excessive force won’t face criminal charges
PHOENIX — No criminal charges will be filed against two Phoenix officers accused of using excessive force during an arrest captured on video at a convenience store last year, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced Monday. The Phoenix Police Department previously recommended criminal charges against Officers Eddie Becerra...
KTAR.com
Man dies nearly a month after allegedly being shot by teenager near Phoenix bus stop
PHOENIX — A man has died in a hospital nearly a month after he was shot by a teenager near a bus stop in Phoenix, authorities said. The victim, identified as 51-year-old Shawn Hall, was shot near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road on Dec. 23, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release on Friday.
