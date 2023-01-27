Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Minnesota governor signs broad abortion rights bill into law
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz enshrined the right to abortion and other reproductive health care into Minnesota statutes Tuesday, signing a bill meant to ensure that the state’s existing protections remain in place no matter who sits on future courts. Democratic leaders took advantage of...
WTOP
DeSantis pushes ban on diversity programs in state colleges
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced plans to block state colleges from having programs on diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory. The Republican governor debuted the proposal as part of a larger, higher education legislative package that is expected to be taken...
WTOP
From bad driving to divorce, Maryland lawmakers keep busy in session
The Maryland Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee on Tuesday heard comments for and against two pieces of legislation. The first is about drag racing and other types of dangerous driving that local Maryland governments and their police forces say are becoming bigger problems. The bill, sponsored by Anne Arundel County Democrat...
WTOP
Connecticut may exonerate accused witches centuries later
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Decades before the infamous Salem witch trials in Massachusetts, Alse Young was killed at the gallows in Connecticut, becoming the first person on record to be executed in the American colonies for witchcraft. The Windsor town clerk registered the death on May 26, 1647, in...
WTOP
Prosecutor in New Mexico files criminal charges in fatal shooting of cinematographer by Alec Baldwin
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutor in New Mexico files criminal charges in fatal shooting of cinematographer by Alec Baldwin. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Comments / 0