After the weirdest offseason in franchise history, the Giants are almost at the point where they can fully turn the page. When the calendar flips on Wednesday, the Giants will be two weeks from the start of camp and at the beginning of a stretch of nine straight months with at least one game. The focus soon can shift to live bullpen sessions, spring training standouts and "best shape of his life" stories, but as the Giants prepare for camp, they're in a bit of a different spot than past springs.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO