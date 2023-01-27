ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nancy Pelosi refuses to watch video of husband Paul’s hammer attack, says his recovery is ‘coming along’

By Natalie O'Neill
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Nancy Pelosi said Friday she refuses to watch newly released footage of her husband Paul’s brutal hammer attack or listen to his distressed 911 call — as she revealed his recovery from a fractured skull is “coming along.”

The former House speaker said she won’t be tuning in to the evidence in the case against his accused attacker David DePape — including police body camera video and a recording of his call for help — released earlier in the day Friday.

“As you know, today there was a release of some information. I have not heard the 911 call. I have not heard the confession. I have not seen the break-in, and I have absolutely no intention of seeing the deadly assault on my husband’s life,” she told reporters at the Capitol.

“I won’t be making any more statements about this case as it proceeds except to again, thank people and inform them of his progress.”

Pelosi, 82, began her briefing with an update on the health of her husband, Paul, also 82.

Nancy Pelosi said Friday her husband’s recovery from a fractured skull is progressing.
“He is making progress, but it’ll take more time,” she said, adding his recovery is “coming along.”

The California congressman added, “It is with a grateful heart and on behalf of my entire family that we continue to thank people for all of their prayers that they continue to send us asking about the progress my husband is making.”

David DePepe is accused of attempting to murder Paul Pelosi with a hammer.
Footage of the home break-in at the Pelosi residence was released Friday.
Her comments came as the San Francisco District Attorney’s office on Friday released footage of the break-in and an interview with alleged attacker DePape.

Paul Pelosi was pummeled several times in the head with a hammer during the bizarre incident on Oct. 28, 2022, leaving him unconscious with a fractured skull.

DePape, 42, was charged with attempted murder and has pleaded not guilty.

