Marvin Harrison Jr.’s creating a new blueprint for recruiting Ohio State’s loaded wide receiver room: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — While Ohio State football’s cornerbacks were limited by injuries last season, depth was not the group’s biggest problem. Those cornerbacks who were healthy enough to play — including veterans with starting experience — often struggled with consistency. Having only six scholarship cornerbacks — including two true freshmen — was clearly not a sufficient reserve. The on-field letdowns of those always expected to be at the top of the depth chart, though, showed up more.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO