Marvin Harrison Jr.’s creating a new blueprint for recruiting Ohio State’s loaded wide receiver room: Buckeyes Recruiting

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Free Psychotherapy For Depression Offered By Ohio State UniversityTed RiversColumbus, OH
One Of Kidnapped 6-Month-Old Ohio Twins Returned To Parents Suddenly DiesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
City Council Proposes New Speed Limit for Downtown ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
Related
What Davison Igbinosun’s commitment means for Ohio State football’s cornerbacks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — While Ohio State football’s cornerbacks were limited by injuries last season, depth was not the group’s biggest problem. Those cornerbacks who were healthy enough to play — including veterans with starting experience — often struggled with consistency. Having only six scholarship cornerbacks — including two true freshmen — was clearly not a sufficient reserve. The on-field letdowns of those always expected to be at the top of the depth chart, though, showed up more.
‘Unstoppable’ Davison Igbinosun’s rise to Ohio State football from two-way New Jersey standout
COLUMBUS, Ohio — New Ohio State football cornerback Davison Igbinosun made two important moves during his senior season at Union (N.J.) High School. Union coach Lou Grosso said his staff quickly realized opposing offenses avoided Igbinosun altogether. So they moved the two-year starting cornerback to free safety. The coaches...
Freshman All-America cornerback Davison Igbinosun announces transfer to Ohio State football
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football finally found the cornerback help from the transfer portal it has needed for two seasons. Davison Igbinosun, a freshman starter at Ole Miss last season, committed to Ohio State on Tuesday, as first reported by On3′s Hayes Fawcett. The freshman All-American per College Football News recently visited Columbus, as well as Michigan, Tennessee and UCLA.
What’s wrong with Ohio State’s basketball team? Hey, Stephen
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Do you have a recruiting question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Stephen? Become an Ohio State text subscriber here or by texting 614-350-3315 for a two-week free trial. Stephen Means will answer an OSU football question every day for text subscribers and then share the best of those answers every Wednesday and Saturday.
A major Heisman Trophy fix -- and should Ezekiel Elliott have a Heisman?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On the latest episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah get into maybe their most heated debate in the history of the show. Doug wants to make a major change to the Heisman Trophy, and Shehan is against it. How might changing...
James Laurinaitis’ return can help Ohio State football’s staff with one element it has lacked
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football continued an offseason of popular coaching moves with James Laurinaitis’ addition to the staff as a graduate assistant. For the moment, hiring Laurinaitis away from Notre Dame — where he served as a graduate assistant last season — does not have the same impact as elevating Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator. Yet it was an easy call to summon the Buckeye legend off to a promising start to his coaching career back to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
Will an SEC cornerback help Ohio State football or Michigan decide The Game in November?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — To help solidify a secondary torched too often in its biggest games last season, Ohio State football is recruiting a transfer cornerback out of the Southeastern Conference. So is the Buckeyes’ biggest rival, though, and a handful of other programs. Davison Igbinosun has emerged as one...
State of the State: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tuesday two different Ohio ‘State of the State’ proceedings took place. At noon in Columbus, Governor Mike DeWine gave his annual ‘State of the State’ address. Down in Cincinnati, the second ‘State of the State’ gathering resumed with the racketeering trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.
Ohio man sentenced for threatening to crash plane into Anheuser-Busch plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former member of the Ohio National Guard was sentenced Tuesday to three years of community control after authorities say he threatened to fly a plane into an Anheuser-Busch beer plant in Columbus. James Meade II, 26, of Chesterhill, Ohio, in Morgan County, was sentenced after...
Columbus twin involved in December kidnapping has died, according to police
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ky’air Thomas, one of the two twin Columbus boys at the center of a national AMBER Alert after they were abducted in December, has died, according to police. Columbus police said officers responded late Saturday to a call of a baby not breathing at an...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0