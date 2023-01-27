ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvin Harrison Jr.’s creating a new blueprint for recruiting Ohio State’s loaded wide receiver room: Buckeyes Recruiting

By Stephen Means, cleveland.com
 4 days ago
What Davison Igbinosun’s commitment means for Ohio State football’s cornerbacks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — While Ohio State football’s cornerbacks were limited by injuries last season, depth was not the group’s biggest problem. Those cornerbacks who were healthy enough to play — including veterans with starting experience — often struggled with consistency. Having only six scholarship cornerbacks — including two true freshmen — was clearly not a sufficient reserve. The on-field letdowns of those always expected to be at the top of the depth chart, though, showed up more.
Freshman All-America cornerback Davison Igbinosun announces transfer to Ohio State football

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football finally found the cornerback help from the transfer portal it has needed for two seasons. Davison Igbinosun, a freshman starter at Ole Miss last season, committed to Ohio State on Tuesday, as first reported by On3′s Hayes Fawcett. The freshman All-American per College Football News recently visited Columbus, as well as Michigan, Tennessee and UCLA.
What’s wrong with Ohio State’s basketball team? Hey, Stephen

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Do you have a recruiting question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Stephen? Become an Ohio State text subscriber here or by texting 614-350-3315 for a two-week free trial. Stephen Means will answer an OSU football question every day for text subscribers and then share the best of those answers every Wednesday and Saturday.
James Laurinaitis’ return can help Ohio State football’s staff with one element it has lacked

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football continued an offseason of popular coaching moves with James Laurinaitis’ addition to the staff as a graduate assistant. For the moment, hiring Laurinaitis away from Notre Dame — where he served as a graduate assistant last season — does not have the same impact as elevating Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator. Yet it was an easy call to summon the Buckeye legend off to a promising start to his coaching career back to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
State of the State: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tuesday two different Ohio ‘State of the State’ proceedings took place. At noon in Columbus, Governor Mike DeWine gave his annual ‘State of the State’ address. Down in Cincinnati, the second ‘State of the State’ gathering resumed with the racketeering trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.
