LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Jerami Grant Reveals Why He Rejected A $112 Million Contract Extension From The Trail Blazers
Jerami Grant opened up on why he didn't take up a $112 million contract extension that the Portland Trail Blazers seemingly offered him.
NBC Sports
Ref has straightforward response to LeBron no-call vs. Celtics
Referees have to call games like they see them. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, the officials didn't see Jayson Tatum foul LeBron James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden. Tatum clearly hit James' left arm as James went up for...
Immanuel Quickley Changes The Knicks’ Future
Improved efficiency and better on-ball defense mean Immanuel Quickley has taken another step forward. What does that mean for Quickley’s minutes and the Knicks’ trade deadline aspirations?. One of the undercovered subplots for the 2022-23 season for the New York Knicks is what’s going on with Immanuel Quickley....
Lakers Fans Speculate Why LeBron James And Anthony Davis Will Not Play Against The Brooklyn Nets
Lakers fans were surprised to see LeBron James and Anthony Davis be benched ahead of a must-win clash for LA against the Nets.
Trade Rumors: The New York Knicks Have Inquired About Saddiq Bey
The Knicks want to make a move for Saddiq Bey.
A Blockbuster 4-Team Trade Idea That Sends Chris Paul To The Los Angeles Lakers
This incredible trade idea involving 4 teams would see Chris Paul join the Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook end up on the Charlotte Hornets among other moves.
Jeanie Buss Says The Lakers Are Built Around Anthony Davis, Shares Her Views About Their Play-In Chances
Jeanie Buss opened up on Anthony Davis being the main star for the Los Angeles Lakers and spoke about what they need to do to make the play-in tournament.
NBA Rumors: Serge Ibaka Could Join Warriors
Serge Ibaka and the Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a trade and Golden State is looked at as one of the potential destinations.
Sporting News
Why was Jalen Hurts at Syracuse vs. UVA basketball game? Eagles QB confuses many after showing up courtside
Jalen Hurts is among the most popular figures in American sports and for good reason. The MVP finalist finds himself just one win away from football immortality after leading the Eagles to a 31-7 beatdown over the 49ers in the NFC Championship game on Sunday. Just 24 years old, Hurts...
RUMOR: Lakers’ major Russell Westbrook ‘concern’ reignites fire of potential trade away from LA
You have to give Russell Westbrook a lot of credit for making a complete turnaround with the Los Angeles Lakers. From being a seemingly perpetual trade candidate, Russ established himself as one of the most important players on the team’s second unit. However, with the NBA trade deadline fast approaching, it seems that the Lakers are now going to revisit their plan for the former league MVP.
New York Knicks Reportedly Interested In Toronto Raptors Star
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the New York Knicks are interested in a Toronto Raptors player.
Anthony Davis Sounds Off On Referees After Loss To Celtics
Anthony Davis met with the media after the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Boston Celtics.
Three Unlikely Players Phoenix Could Still Acquire at Trade Deadline
The Feb. 9 trade deadline is approaching quickly and the Phoenix Suns may look to add these three unlikely players to bolster their roster
Trade Rumors: Bulls Don't Want To Move Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, And Nikola Vucevic
The Bulls don't want to move their stars.
Sporting News
How does NFL Pro Bowl work in 2023? Explaining new format with skills competition, flag football game
The NFL Pro Bowl is back with a major facelift this year. Gone is the full-on tackle football game of yesteryear, in steps a week's worth of stupid human tricks and tangentially football-related activities at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Dodgeball, long drive and fancy catches highlight three of the...
Lakers News: Magic Johnson Chides Referees For Missed Foul Call Against Boston
Lakers legend tweets out his thoughts on the missed call that occurred during last night's game.
Sporting News
LeBron James passes Mark Jackson, Steve Nash to enter top-five on NBA's all-time assists list
LeBron James is re-writing the NBA's record books in all categories. It is well-known that the Lakers star is in hot pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA all-time scoring record, only 89 points away from taking the torch after Tuesday's game against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Closing in on...
Sporting News
NFL Pro Bowl schedule 2023: Times, TV channels, lineups for skills competition & flag football game
The 2023 Pro Bowl is getting a facelift in many ways. Gone are the days of a single exhibition game on Sunday for bragging rights, in are the days where the week's events lead to a cumulative score. The week leading up the flag football game on Sunday will feature...
Sporting News
Sean Payton rumors: Fox analyst appears to confirm his return to network, forgo coaching in 2023
The Sean Payton sweepstakes has come to a screeching halt. The Cardinals, Broncos and Panthers were all reportedly interested in bringing the former Saints head coach into the fray, but it looks like Payton has found a home at least for another year. Some recent reports indicated that Payton was...
