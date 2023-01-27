Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
PSG signing of Ziyech left hanging, Terem Moffi joins Nice
Paris Saint-Germain’s attempt to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech apparently hit a late snag Wednesday as the January transfer window came to a close without an official announcement from the clubs. Soon after the midnight deadline, PSG said it loaned goalkeeper Keylor Navas to Nottingham Forest until the end...
WTOP
MATCHDAY: United aims to reach cup final; PSG without Neymar
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester United’s place in the League Cup final looks to be assured ahead of the second leg against Nottingham Forest in the semifinals. United won 3-0 away in the first leg last week. In its first season under manager Erik ten Hag, the team is looking to end a trophy drought stretching back to 2017. United won the League Cup that year, as well as the Europa League. United will be without midfielder Christian Eriksen, who could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury sustained against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.
WTOP
Conte to undergo surgery, have time away from Tottenham
LONDON (AP) — Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will undergo surgery to remove his gallbladder on Wednesday and spend some time away from the team. Conte recently experienced “severe abdominal pain,” Tottenham said in a short statement, and was diagnosed as having cholecystitis. “(Conte) will return following a...
WTOP
Slow transfer day in Spain; Barcelona gets to register Gavi
MADRID (AP) — Forget about signing new players. Barcelona had to work just to register the ones it already had. As part of a slow day for Spanish clubs at the end of the winter transfer window, Barcelona was unable to significantly boost its squad and instead had to work to rearrange its finances and make sure it could fit some of its current players under the salary cap.
WTOP
Jorginho joins Premier League leader Arsenal from Chelsea
LONDON (AP) — Italy international Jorginho joined Arsenal from Chelsea for a reported 12 million pounds ($14.75 million) on Tuesday, a deadline-day move that gives the Premier League leaders an extra option in midfield in their bid to win a first top-flight title since 2004. Arsenal made a late...
WTOP
Man United signs Sabitzer to cover for injured Eriksen
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United completed the loan signing of midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich as cover for the injured Christian Eriksen on Tuesday. Eriksen could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury, sustained during United’s 3-1 win against Reading in...
