Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Fake Florida Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington, NJ
6 of Our Favorite South Philly CheesesteaksEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
5 of Our Favorite Chinese Restaurant in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Sidewalk counselor Mark Houck acquitted of all charges in federal courtLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Related
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
CBS Sports
49ers' emergency quarterback, who's not a QB, could be forced to play in NFC Championship against Eagles
Going into Sunday's NFC Championship game, the 49ers were already down to their third-string quarterback (Brock Purdy), but after an injury to the rookie, San Francisco is now just one big hit away from being forced to play a quarterback who has never actually played quarterback. With Purdy on the...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
CBS Sports
NFC Championship: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'wishes he had a helmet' as Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson suffer injuries
After Brock Purdy's miracle run from being the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to starting in a conference championship game was derailed on the San Francisco 49ers' opening drive with an injury to his elbow, and fourth-string journeyman Josh Johnson was knocked of the game with a concussion, all Jimmy Garoppolo, could do was shake his head on the sideline and think about what might have been. Garoppolo, the quarterback who helped lead the team to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV, could only watch the season-ending 31-7 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, with his 49ers falling one game short of the Super Bowl.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
CBS Sports
Former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says Trevor Lawrence 'might be a Hall of Famer someday'
Urban Meyer's short-lived tenure as Jaguars head coach did not go well. But the former Florida and Ohio State national champion still holds Jacksonville in high regard. Joining Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden on CBS Sports' "All Things Covered" Tuesday, Meyer praised the Jaguars' improved personnel and had even loftier remarks about quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Micah Parsons throws shade at Eagles defense during NFC Championship Game
Micah Parsons isn't playing, but the Cowboys linebacker was locked into Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the Eagles and 49ers. Not one to hide his opinions, Parsons offered a critical assessment of the Eagles defense during the first half of Sunday's game. Based on his tweet, Parsons wasn't impressed with Philadelphia's defensive effort.
CBS Sports
NFL picks, Eagles vs. Chiefs odds, 2023 bets from top model: This 4-way Super Bowl 57 parlay pays 14-1
The Kansas City Chiefs avoided losing another close game to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 AFC Championship, using a late field goal from Harrison Butker to pick up the win. They will now face the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium. Philadelphia has cruised to a pair of blowout wins this postseason, including a 31-7 rout of the 49ers in the NFC title game. The Eagles are 2-point favorites in the latest NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook for Super Bowl 57. Which side and total should you include in your NFL bets and NFL picks? Before you make any Super Bowl picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Draft: How Eagles, Seahawks and other teams with two first-round picks should approach draft night
The 2023 NFL Draft is less than three months away. CBSSports.com explores how teams with two first-round selections could approach Thursday night, with the intention of exploring the same topic closer to draft night to see how the thought process may have changed. Detroit Lions: Nos. 6 and 18 overall.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Four QBs go in top 10, Jets look elsewhere for franchise passer
It's Senior Bowl Week. And while there won't be a Justin Herbert, Jordan Love or Kenny Pickett on the roster, first-round talents are in Mobile, Alabama, looking to solidify, or even improve, their draft stock. There could be a Jalen Hurts; a quarterback who folks had somehow forgotten about, but who quietly continues to solidify their draft stock in the eyes of evaluators, and a few years from now we're all acting surprised when that player is balling out.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Germaine Pratt explains postgame outburst toward Joseph Ossai after late hit on Patrick Mahomes
The emotions were raw on the part of the Cincinnati Bengals in the aftermath of losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. Not only did they fall just short of reaching another Super Bowl, but how it occurred seemed to frustrate some on the roster.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Facing Bruins
Andersen will patrol the home crease Sunday against Boston, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports. Andersen will play for the first time since leaving Wednesday's game against Dallas after the first period with an upper-body injury, though he was able to serve as Antti Raanta's backup Friday versus San Jose. Andersen has a 9-3-0 record this season with a 2.49 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 13 appearances. Boston is tied for first in the league with 3.76 goals per game.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Josh Harrison: Heading to Philadelphia
Harrison agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with the Phillies on Sunday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. The veteran infielder spent the 2022 campaign with the White Sox, and the team declined his $5.5 million club option after he posted a .256/.317/.370 slash line with seven home runs and 27 RBI in 119 games. Harrison should have a chance to earn the starting job at second base, though he's more likely to fill the weak side of a platoon with Bryson Stott while also working as a utility man.
CBS Sports
Eagles vs. Chiefs prediction, spread, line, odds, start time: Super Bowl 57 picks by NFL model on 17-6 run
The top-seeded teams will play for the championship for the eighth time since 1990 when the NFC's Philadelphia Eagles take on the AFC's Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12. Philadelphia (16-3) and Kansas City (16-3) are the first No. 1 seeds to meet in the Super Bowl since 2017, when the Eagles defeated New England. Philadelphia cruised to a 31-7 victory against San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game, while the Chiefs edged Cincinnati, 23-20, for the AFC title. Kansas City is 5-4 all-time against the Eagles and has won the last three meetings, including a 42-30 triumph at Philadelphia in Week 4 of the 2021 season.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially available Sunday
Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Sunday's game against New Orleans. Antetokounmpo dealt with knee soreness ahead of Sunday's matchup but was listed as probable and will be able to suit up for a fourth consecutive game. Over his last three appearances, he's averaged 34.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.7 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Struggles in season-ending loss
Mixon rushed eight times for 19 yards and caught all three of his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 23-20 AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs. With Cincinnati's offensive line needing all the blocking help it could get against Kansas City's pass rush, Mixon ceded significant playing time to superior blocker Samaje Perine, who had 26 yards from scrimmage on eight touches, including a two-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter. It was a disappointing ending to an up-and-down season for Mixon, who had five total touchdowns in Week 9 against the Panthers but only five TDs in 16 other appearances between the regular season and playoffs. Mixon has two years remaining on his deal with the Bengals, while Perine is set to be an unrestricted free agent.
Comments / 0