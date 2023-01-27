Read full article on original website
WTOP
PSG signing of Ziyech left hanging, Terem Moffi joins Nice
Paris Saint-Germain’s attempt to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech apparently hit a late snag Wednesday as the January transfer window came to a close without an official announcement from the clubs. Soon after the midnight deadline, PSG said it loaned goalkeeper Keylor Navas to Nottingham Forest until the end...
WTOP
Holder Inter beats Atalanta 1-0 to reach Italian Cup semis
MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan warmed up for its upcoming Serie A derby with a 1-0 victory over Atalanta in the Italian Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday. Defending champion Inter will face either Juventus or Lazio in a two-legged semifinal in April. Inter, which is second in the league, faces...
WTOP
MATCHDAY: United aims to reach cup final; PSG without Neymar
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester United’s place in the League Cup final looks to be assured ahead of the second leg against Nottingham Forest in the semifinals. United won 3-0 away in the first leg last week. In its first season under manager Erik ten Hag, the team is looking to end a trophy drought stretching back to 2017. United won the League Cup that year, as well as the Europa League. United will be without midfielder Christian Eriksen, who could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury sustained against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.
WTOP
Joao Cancelo leads transfers in Germany, Isco deal off
DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Portugal left back João Cancelo’s switch to Bayern Munich brought excitement to the last day of the winter transfer period in Germany, while a surprise deal for five-time Champions League winner Isco Alarcón to join Union Berlin collapsed. After seeing its...
WTOP
Jorginho joins Premier League leader Arsenal from Chelsea
LONDON (AP) — Italy international Jorginho joined Arsenal from Chelsea for a reported 12 million pounds ($14.75 million) on Tuesday, a deadline-day move that gives the Premier League leaders an extra option in midfield in their bid to win a first top-flight title since 2004. Arsenal made a late...
WTOP
Low-activity transfer window in Italy limps to an end
MILAN (AP) — A quiet deadline day in Italy brought to an end a winter transfer period that saw the lowest spending by Serie A clubs in almost two decades. Serie A clubs spent a total of 28.42 million euros ($30.89 million) on transfers in January, their lowest expenditure since 2006, when they spent 13.56 million euros ($14.7 million).
WTOP
Man United signs Sabitzer to cover for injured Eriksen
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United completed the loan signing of midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich as cover for the injured Christian Eriksen on Tuesday. Eriksen could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury, sustained during United’s 3-1 win against Reading in...
WTOP
Slow transfer day in Spain; Barcelona gets to register Gavi
MADRID (AP) — Forget about signing new players. Barcelona had to work just to register the ones it already had. As part of a slow day for Spanish clubs at the end of the winter transfer window, Barcelona was unable to significantly boost its squad and instead had to work to rearrange its finances and make sure it could fit some of its current players under the salary cap.
