Wrestling: Complete results from the 2023 Morris County Tournament

It's time to crown county champions in Morris County.

The two-day championships are being held on Friday and Saturday at Mount Olive High School with a 4 p.m. start time on Friday with the preliminary rounds and continuing on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. with the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals and finals.

Delbarton has won the last 13 team titles and returns seven champions.

Follow along all weekend with live results from the championship rounds.

Finals

106 pounds

Nick DiFrancescantonio (Hanover Park) dec James McGinty (Parsippany Hills), 7-0

113 pounds

Anthony Piemonte (Mount Olive) dec Jason Chrostowski (Butler), 5-2

120 pounds

Daniel Jones (Delbarton) tf Jaydin Barreto (Morris Hills), 18-2

126 pounds

Luke Stanich (Roxbury) dec Michael Campanaro (West Morris Central), 8-2

132 pounds

Jack Bastarrika (Mount Olive) dec Jack Myers (Morristown), SV 3-1

138 pounds

Tyler Vazquez (Delbarton) fall Lucas Wells (Pequannock), 1:05

144 pounds

Brandon John Dean (West Morris Central) fall Christian Gould (Jefferson), 2:34

150 pounds

Massimo Mancini (Hanover Park) dec Dominic DelleMonache (Morris Knolls), 4-2

157 pounds

Alessio Perentin (Delbarton) tf Chris Piazza (Morris Hills), 23-8

165 pounds

Louis Cerchio (Delbarton) tf Matt Leslie (Morris Hills), 22-7

175 pounds

Simon Ruiz (Delbarton) fall Jason Petroski (Randolph), 2:54

190 pounds

Vincenzo LaValle (Hanover Park) dec Vincent Lee (Delbarton ), 3-1

215 pounds

Henry Forte (Delbarton) dec Anthony Moscatello (Mount Olive), 7-4

285 pounds

Connor Martin (Delbarton) fall Charles Young (Morris Knolls), 1:39

Semifinals

106 pounds

Nick DiFrancescantonio (Hanover Park) dec Dylan Palentchar (Delbarton), 7-1

James McGinty (Parsippany Hills) dec Mark Montuore (West Morris Central), 15-8

113 pounds

Anthony Piemonte (Mount Olive) fall Rafe Fonte (Mendham), 1:42

Jason Chrostowski (Butler) dec Frank Demary (Parsippany), 10-8

120 pounds

Daniel Jones (Delbarton) fall Max Alonso (Jefferson), 0:55

Jaydin Barreto (Morris Hills) fall Michael Hare (West Morris Central), 3:35

126 pounds

Luke Stanich (Roxbury) md John Hager (Delbarton ), 13-4

Michael Campanaro (West Morris Central) fall Santino Danise (Hanover Park), 1:01

132 pounds

Jack Myers (Morristown) md Trevor Jones (Delbarton), 13-3

Jack Bastarrika (Mount Olive) fall Joey Tantawi (Hanover Park), 2:58

138 pounds

Tyler Vazquez (Delbarton) fall Logan Sykes (Butler), 0:44

Lucas Wells (Pequannock) dec Mario Fornini (Parsippany Hills), 3-1

144 pounds

Christian Gould (Jefferson) medical forfeit over Joseph Davi (Delbarton)

Brandon John Dean (West Morris Central) fall Jason Candelario (Madison), 2:41

150 pounds

Massimo Mancini (Hanover Park) dec Weston Edelman (Roxbury), 10-5

Dominic DelleMonache (Morris Knolls) dec Wyatt Frawley (Butler), 9-3

157 pounds

Alessio Perentin (Delbarton) tf Billy Templeton (Montville), 21-5

Chris Piazza (Morris Hills) dec Ryan Flammer (Jefferson), 10-8

165 pounds

Louis Cerchio (Delbarton) tf Gavin Gomes (Morris Knolls), 20-5

Matt Leslie (Morris Hills) dec Tyler Cumming (Mount Olive), 9-2

175 pounds

Simon Ruiz (Delbarton) tf Tyler Bienus (Mount Olive), 18-2

Jason Petroski (Randolph) fall Jimmy Dolan (Pequannock), 5:01

190 pounds

Vincenzo LaValle (Hanover Park) fall Freddie Saxon (Morristown), :19

Vincent Lee (Delbarton) fall William Knapp (Roxbury), :24

215 pounds

Anthony Moscatello (Mount Olive) fall Cole Newton (Morris Knolls), 1:56

Henry Forte (Delbarton) dec Tommy Borgia (West Morris Central), 5-4

285 pounds

Connor Martin (Delbarton) fall Dean Mangiocavallo (Randolph), 1:30

Charles Young (Morris Knolls) dec Henry Frayne (West Morris Central), 9-5

Quarterfinals

106 pounds

Nick DiFrancescantonio (Hanover Park) fall Christopher Frank (Jefferson), 1:00

Dylan Palentchar (Delbarton ) md Jack Doty (Kinnelon), 10-2

Mark Montuore (West Morris Central) fall Isa Kupa (Boonton), 3:23

James McGinty (Parsippany Hills) md Daniel Visha (Roxbury), 10-2

113 pounds

Anthony Piemonte (Mount Olive) fall Jacob Fahmi (West Morris Central), 3:06

Rafe Fonte (Mendham) md Frank Brody (Morris Hills), 10-2

Frank Demary (Parsippany) fall Sean Callan (Jefferson), 1:04

Jason Chrostowski (Butler) fall Cristian Cesaro (Hanover Park), 1:40

120 pounds

Daniel Jones (Delbarton ) fall Pravith Siriwardhana (Mendham), 1:49

Max Alonso (Jefferson) md Elijah Frix (Morris Knolls), 8-0

Jaydin Barreto (Morris Hills) md Alex LoCascio (Randolph), 12-2

Michael Hare (West Morris Central) dec Collin Altieri (Kinnelon), 7-6

126 pounds

Luke Stanich (Roxbury) fall Thomas Longo (Montville), 0:58

John Hager (Delbarton ) fall Gage Lata (Mount Olive), 1:03

Santino Danise (Hanover Park) fall Ryan Jack (Jefferson), 3:35

Michael Campanaro (West Morris Central) fall Leo Lorenzo (Dover), 1:59

132 pounds

Jack Bastarrika (Mount Olive) fall Eamon Kinney (Morris Knolls), 3:00

Joey Tantawi (Hanover Park) fall Tyler Costello (Parsippany Hills), 1:22

Trevor Jones (Delbarton ) dec Michael VanderMeulen (Jefferson), 10-2

Jack Myers (Morristown) forfeit Brandon Carro (Morris Hills)

138 pounds

Tyler Vazquez (Delbarton ) tf Anthony Collins (Madison), 24-7

Logan Sykes (Butler) dec Joey Borrello (Hanover Park), 11-9

Lucas Wells (Pequannock) dec Joseph Connolly (Jefferson), 2-0

Mario Fornini (Parsippany Hills) dec Dean Muttart (West Morris Central), 7-5

144 pounds

Joseph Davi (Delbarton ) fall Luke Baitzel (Kinnelon), 1:57

Christian Gould (Jefferson) fall Jordan Hernando (Mountain Lakes), 3:50

Jason Candelario (Madison) dec Kristian Dobbek (Mount Olive), 10-8

Brandon John Dean (West Morris Central) fall Luke Shivas (Morris Knolls), 4:21

150 pounds

Massimo Mancini (Hanover Park) dec JuanDavid Argueta (Morristown), 1-0

Weston Edelman (Roxbury) fall Samuel Rizzuto (West Morris Central), 1:10

Wyatt Frawley (Butler) dec Cody Joskowitz (Kinnelon), 8-2

Dominic DelleMonache (Morris Knolls) fall Nick Fayo (Mountain Lakes), 3:00

157 pounds

Alessio Perentin (Delbarton ) tf Oliver Aung (Morristown), 19-4

Billy Templeton (Montville) dec Jonathan Ehrhardt (Whippany Park), 8-3

Ryan Flammer (Jefferson) fall Thomas Castello (Morris Knolls), 1:32

Chris Piazza (Morris Hills) fall Nando Ott (Hanover Park), 1:52

165 pounds

Louis Cerchio (Delbarton ) fall Henry Saxon (Morristown), 2:26

Gavin Gomes (Morris Knolls) fall Isaam Gaber (Montville), 4:09

Tyler Cumming (Mount Olive) fall Joseph DiBiase (Jefferson), 2:34

Matt Leslie (Morris Hills) dec Jake Donnelly (Roxbury), 7-1

175 pounds

Simon Ruiz (Delbarton ) fall Malik Alzubi (Parsippany), 0:11

Tyler Bienus (Mount Olive) forfeit Anthony Forte (Morris Knolls)

Jimmy Dolan (Pequannock) forfeit Nick Davino (Hanover Park)

Jason Petroski (Randolph) fall Michael Mucci (Mountain Lakes), 1:06

190 pounds

Vincenzo LaValle (Hanover Park) fall Diego Hernandez (Mendham), 4:00

Freddie Saxon (Morristown) dec Nicholas Forgione (Morris Knolls), 7-2

William Knapp (Roxbury) fall Max Schmalz (Kinnelon), 1:18

Vincent Lee (Delbarton ) fall Nicolas Gonzalez (Mount Olive), 0:27

215 pounds

Anthony Moscatello (Mount Olive) fall Skyler Pastro (Madison), 0:41

Cole Newton (Morris Knolls) dec Robert Murphy (Morristown), 14-13

Tommy Borgia (West Morris Central) fall Luca Toriello (Butler), 1:47

Henry Forte (Delbarton ) fall Rosario Montana (Mendham), 1:29

285 pounds

Connor Martin (Delbarton ) fall Luke Abilio (Montville), 0:21

Dean Mangiocavallo (Randolph) dec Jackson Youtz (Mount Olive), 9-8

Charles Young (Morris Knolls) dec Anthony Rios (Hanover Park), 5-2

Henry Frayne (West Morris Central) dec Shane Davison (Morris Hills), 3-2

Second round

106 pounds

Nick DiFrancescantonio (Hanover Park) tf Jack Bacigalupo (Mount Olive), 16-0

Christopher Frank (Jefferson) dec Jayden Mendez (Dover), 12-6

Jack Doty (Kinnelon) fall Karl Maurer (Madison), 1:57

Dylan Palentchar (Delbarton ) md Rylan Jones (Montville), 9-1

Mark Montuore (West Morris Central) fall Julian Rua (Randolph), 2:59

Isa Kupa (Boonton) dec Nate Gomes (Morris Knolls), 12-5

Daniel Visha (Roxbury) dec Aidan Reilly (Mendham), 5-1

James McGinty (Parsippany Hills) fall Rohan Sheth (Mountain Lakes), 2:17

113 pounds

Anthony Piemonte (Mount Olive) bye

Jacob Fahmi (West Morris Central) fall Lucino Gonzalez (Dover), 2:20

Frank Brody (Morris Hills) fall Shawn Haynes (Whippany Park), :50

Rafe Fonte (Mendham) fall Niccolas D`Asti (Morris Knolls), 1:28

Frank Demary (Parsippany) fall Luke Manieri (Montville), 2:18

Sean Callan (Jefferson) md Ozzie Saldarini (Parsippany Hills), 11-3

Cristian Cesaro (Hanover Park) tf Aaron Sammy (Randolph), 15-0

Jason Chrostowski (Butler) bye

120 pounds

Daniel Jones (Delbarton ) tf Eddie Jordan (Morristown), 21-4

Pravith Siriwardhana (Mendham) dec Liam Gillen (Dover), 5-2

Elijah Frix (Morris Knolls) fall Marty Zoet (Hanover Park), 0:53

Max Alonso (Jefferson) md Richard Murek (Pequannock), 9-1

Jaydin Barreto (Morris Hills) fall Benjamin Ucab (Parsippany Hills), 1:04

Alex LoCascio (Randolph) fall Dan Wilson (Butler), 1:31

Collin Altieri (Kinnelon) fall John Aristizabel (Madison), 2:49

Michael Hare (West Morris Central) dec Matteo Eagleson (Mount Olive), 6-3

126 pounds

Luke Stanich (Roxbury) fall Brody Koy (Mountain Lakes) :08

Thomas Longo (Montville) dec Gavin Denise (Parsippany Hills), 4-3

Gage Lata (Mount Olive) fall Devin Ferrante (Whippany Park), 0:26

John Hager (Delbarton ) fall over Nelith Siriwardhana (Mendham), 1:18

Santino Danise (Hanover Park) fall Andre Abdalla (Parsippany), 0:51

Ryan Jack (Jefferson) dec John Shadwell (Randolph), 5-0

Leo Lorenzo (Dover) fall Tanish Patel (Kinnelon), 0:37

Michael Campanaro (West Morris Central) fall Kalan Acevedo (Morris Hills), 1:46

132 pounds

Jack Bastarrika (Mount Olive) fall Anthony DeSimoni (Pequannock), 1:04

Kinney (Morris Knolls) md Carlos Dominguez (Madison), 13-5

Tyler Costello (Parsippany Hills) fall Matt Barile (Butler), 5:20

Joey Tantawi (Hanover Park) fall Jason Castaneda (Dover), 0:45

Michael VanderMeulen (Jefferson) fall Alex Birecki (Whippany Park), 0:33

Trevor Jones (Delbarton ) md Kareem Jones (Roxbury), 15-5

Brandon Carro (Morris Hills) dec Nicholas Gregory (Randolph), 3-2

Jack Myers (Morristown) fall Vincent Caruso (West Morris Central), 1:09

138 pounds

Tyler Vazquez (Delbarton ) fall Jeffrey Cadavid (Morris Hills), 1:50

Anthony Collins (Madison) dec Charlie Bacinsky (Roxbury), 7-1

Logan Sykes (Butler) dec Sean Curnow (Morristown), 7-1

Joey Borrello (Hanover Park) dec Cole Geary (Mendham), 6-2

Lucas Wells (Pequannock) tf Stephen Hayek (Mount Olive), 15-0

Joseph Connolly (Jefferson) dec Osiris Harris (Dover), 2-0

Dean Muttart (West Morris Central) dec Connor Wysocki (Randolph), 9-2

Mario Fornini (Parsippany Hills) fall Nolan Youngstein (Montville), 1:18

144 pounds

Joseph Davi (Delbarton ) fall over Matthew King (Mendham), 1:11

Luke Baitzel (Kinnelon) fall Ricardo Nulman (Morristown), 5:42

Christian Gould (Jefferson) fall Brett Salitsky (Roxbury), 1:27

Jordan Hernando (Mountain Lakes) forfeit Jacob Birecki (Whippany Park)

Jason Candelario (Madison) fall Julian Evanchik (Pequannock), 2:40

Kristian Dobbek (Mount Olive) dec Gavin Huber (Butler), 4-3

Luke Shivas (Morris Knolls) tf Erick Reyes (Dover), 18-1

Brandon John Dean (West Morris Central) fall Jack Kovacs (Hanover Park), 3:14

150 pounds

Massimo Mancini (Hanover Park) fall Jarel Hernandez (Boonton), 0:35

Juan David Argueta (Morristown) dec Bryan Tilney (Jefferson), 9-3

Samuel Rizzuto (West Morris Central) fall Dylan Roemmele (Pequannock), 0:48

Weston Edelman (Roxbury) fall Trevor Ridzyowski (Parsippany Hills), 0:50

Wyatt Frawley (Butler) fall Peter Bode (Morris Hills), 3:46

Cody Joskowitz (Kinnelon) fall Tanner Perez (Mount Olive), 3:41

Nick Fayo (Mountain Lakes) dec Colin Mulcahy (Madison), 8-6

Dominic DelleMonache (Morris Knolls) fall Leron Hadar (Mendham), 2:14

157 pounds

Alessio Perentin (Delbarton ) fall William Kisatsky (Roxbury), 1:23

Oliver Aung (Morristown) dec Kevin Baran (Pequannock), 3-2

Jonathan Ehrhardt (Whippany Park) dec Emir Yilmaz (Butler), 6-2

Billy Templeton (Montville) fall Anthony Moreno (Dover), 0:58

Ryan Flammer (Jefferson) md Lincoln Youtz (Mount Olive), 14-0

Thomas Castello (Morris Knolls) md Nicholas Buckley (Parsippany Hills), 10-0

Nando Ott (Hanover Park) fall Rinaldo DiGiacopo (Mountain Lakes), 4:33

Piazza (Morris Hills) fall Patrick Rooney (Mendham), 1:38

165 pounds

Louis Cerchio (Delbarton ) fall Brendan McBride (West Morris Central), 0:10

Henry Saxon (Morristown) fall Michael Fahmie (Whippany Park), 3:41

Gavin Gomes (Morris Knolls) fall Sebastian Borie (Mountain Lakes), 1:42

Isaam Gaber (Montville) tf Tyrus Friscoe (Butler), 22-7

Tyler Cumming (Mount Olive) fall Frank Spinelli (Hanover Park), 1:49

Joseph DiBiase (Jefferson) tf Aiden Hukowski (Pequannock), 17-2

Jake Donnelly (Roxbury) dec Kyle Star (Mendham), 5-3

Matt Leslie (Morris Hills) fall Hamza Shehbaz (Boonton), 1:25

175 pounds

Simon Ruiz (Delbarton ) fall Michael Borgia (West Morris Central), 0:45

Malik Alzubi (Parsippany) dec Wyatt Sisco (Kinnelon), 10-3

Anthony Forte (Morris Knolls) dec Jack Suchanek (Mendham), 3-1

Tyler Bienus (Mount Olive) fall Jack McCaffrey (Madison), 0:38

Jimmy Dolan (Pequannock) md Roger Barrezueta (Morris Hills), 10-1

Nick Davino (Hanover Park) dec Dominick Kraemer (Montville), 1-0

Michael Mucci (Mountain Lakes) injury default Liam Bostrom (Boonton)

Jason Petroski (Randolph) fall Joseph Flamio (Parsippany Hills), 1:46

190 pounds

Vincenzo LaValle (Hanover Park) bye

Diego Hernandez (Mendham) dec Zachary Maqsudi (Randolph), 3-1

Freddie Saxon (Morristown) dec Lucas Barisonek (West Morris Central), 7-1

Nicholas Forgione (Morris Knolls) fall Marchello Fiorentino (Jefferson), 1:35

William Knapp (Roxbury) fall Muhammad Sari (Montville), 4:59

Max Schmalz (Kinnelon) fall Umer Khan (Boonton), 1:04

Nicolas Gonzalez (Mount Olive) fall Mehki Crump (Madison), 0:49

Vincent Lee (Delbarton ) bye

215 pounds

Anthony Moscatello (Mount Olive) fall Ryan Roddy (Roxbury), 0:35

Skyler Pastro (Madison) dec Andrew Baumann (Parsippany Hills), 3-1

Robert Murphy (Morristown) fall Art Longo (Hanover Park), 3:46

Cole Newton (Morris Knolls) md Louis Gentile (Randolph), 11-2

Tommy Borgia (West Morris Central) fall Brady Gaeb (Morris Hills), 0:19

Luca Toriello (Butler) fall Ezra Bardo (Kinnelon), 0:42

Rosario Montana (Mendham) fall Keval Mehta (Mountain Lakes), 1:57

Henry Forte (Delbarton ) tf Alexander DaSilva (Jefferson), 22-7

285 pounds

Connor Martin (Delbarton ) fall Hunter Brecher (Parsippany), 0:21

Luke Abilio (Montville) fall Harold Dominguez (Dover), 3:06

Jackson Youtz (Mount Olive) fall Austin Buczynski (Roxbury), 1:24

Dean Mangiocavallo (Randolph) fall Jayson Castro (Morristown), 1:28

Anthony Rios (Hanover Park) fall Mikey Adams (Parsippany Hills), 1:32

Charles Young (Morris Knolls) won in the UTB Timothy Connolly (Jefferson), 3-2

Shane Davison (Morris Hills) dec Zaac Nelson (Kinnelon), 2-1

Henry Frayne (West Morris Central) fall Jason Murray (Butler), 1:05

First round

106 pounds

Bye to the second round

113 pounds

Bye to the second round

120 pounds

Eddie Jordan (Morristown) fall over Owen Mahan (Mountain Lakes), 1:02

Benjamin Ucab (Parsippany Hills) fall over Mason Vandunk (Parsippany), 4:24

Matteo Eagleson (Mount Olive) fall over Alex Rodriguez (Montville), 1:21

126 pounds

Byes to the second round

132 pounds

Anthony DeSimoni (Pequannock) fall over Aiden Dembowski (Montville), 4:42

Matt Barile (Butler) fall over Yaury Matos (Parsippany), 5:44

Jason Castaneda (Dover) fall over Abuawad Suhaib (Boonton), 1:52

Alex Birecki (Whippany Park) fall over Cameron Parrinello (Mendham), 4:44

Vincent Caruso (West Morris Central) dec over Dylan Dancsecs (Mountain Lakes), 6-3

138 pounds

Jeffrey Cadavid (Morris Hills) fall over Leo Kaplan (Mountain Lakes), 1:56

Cole Geary (Mendham) fall over John Reed (Parsippany), 3:59

Stephen Hayek (Mount Olive) dec Nicholas `Cole` Montano (Whippany Park), 3-1

Nolan Youngstein (Montville) fall over Brian Crossan (Morris Knolls), 1:13

144 pounds

Matthew King (Mendham) fall over Nathan Petzinger (Parsippany), 5:48

Julian Evanchik (Pequannock) dec Billy Elsmore (Montville), 10-4

Jack Kovacs (Hanover Park) fall over Jie Zheng (Parsippany Hills), 1:07

150 pounds

Jarel Hernandez (Boonton) dec Santino Donohue-Tapia (Montville), 6-5

157 pounds

William Kisatsky (Roxbury) fall over Henry DeFrance (West Morris Central), 1:54

165 pounds

Byes to the second round

175 pounds

Michael Borgia (West Morris Central) fall Gray Ryan (Jefferson), 1:55

Roger Barrezueta (Morris Hills) fall Brendan Gibbons (Whippany Park), 1:11

Joseph Flamio (Parsippany Hills) fall William Friscoe (Butler), 3:04

190 pounds

Byes to the second round

215 pounds

Ryan Roddy (Roxbury) fall Mohanad Elzain (Parsippany), 0:24

Alexander DaSilva (Jefferson) fall Jeffrey Almendarez (Dover), 1:27

285 pounds

Hunter Brecher (Parsippany) dec Ian Artavia (Madison), 2-1

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Wrestling: Complete results from the 2023 Morris County Tournament