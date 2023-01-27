ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

wpde.com

Thief snatches 'irreplaceable' jewelry from Conway store

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man is wanted for stealing jewelry from a Downtown Conway business. Conway police say a man wearing a navy jacket and white face mask asked an employee of Grady's Jewelers for assistance; while the employee was helping the man, he reached over the counter and took a small bag.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 10 years for drug charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday without any recommendation or negotiation to second-offense tracking of methamphetamines and second-offense distribution of methamphetamines, according to assistant solicitor Kaitlin L. Cook. The 15th Circuit Solicitor, Jimmy Richardson, announced that Termario McGee, 34 was...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Vehicle fire in Marion Co. causing delays

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A vehicle fire is causing traffic to back up Tuesday evening on Highway 501 at S.C. 41 in Marion County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website says troopers are currently on the scene. NEW: Harris set to attend Tyre Nichols' funeral, White House...
MARION COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

3 injured, lanes blocked after crash on Hwy 544 in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three people have been injured and taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Conway Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:01 a.m. to the area of Highway 544 and W. Cox Ferry Road. Lanes of traffic are blocked...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Horry County Animal Care Center temporarily closed to help with investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Animal Care Center is temporarily closed to the public as staff work on an animal investigation, according to a release. During the closure, staff said the shelter will not be able to conduct adoptions or accept owner surrenders and stray intakes.
wpde.com

Crews control fire at Florence hotel

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Florence firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday at 7:38 a.m. at a Comfort Inn and Suites on Woody Jones Boulevard. Florence Fire Dept. arrived and found the fire coming from the right side of the hotel on the second floor. Fighters made entry from...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Marion County bridge closure could last until May

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A highway in Marion County will see a road closure that could last well into the spring. The South Carolina Dept. of Transportation started work on the SC-41 bridge over Reedy Creek this week. The Marion County Sheriff's Office says the bridge requires extensive...
MARION COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Tractor-trailer crash blocks busy Florence intersection

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A tractor-trailer crash Monday morning is blocking a portion of Highway 76 where it meets Williston Road in Florence. Community members said the 18-wheeler is overturned. South Carolina Highway Patrol's website says there are "no details" at this time. ABC15 will update you when the...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Missing 12-year-old from Little River considered endangered

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police need help finding a missing 12-year-old in Little River. Madalyn Anjore Griffin was last seen on Friday, Jan. 27 at her home on Carolina Pointe Way, according to the Horry County Police Dept. Police added she is around 5'4" and 150 pounds with...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
wpde.com

Traffic blocked in Nichols after vehicle hits utility pole

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Traffic is blocked after a single-vehicle crash in Horry County Sunday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 5:57 a.m. to the area of Highway 917 near MW Stroud Road in Nichols to a crash involving a utility pole. Officials added no...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

101-year-old Myrtle Beach woman publishing new book

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — 101-year-old Louise David has multiple books published including a seven-book series called “She Heard a Whippoorwill” which follows characters Eliza and Luke and their life during the Civil War. “These characters that I deal with, they’re as real to me as you...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

