65 violent crimes happened on Meadow Street in Georgetown Co. in 1 year; sheriff responds
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — In just five days, two different shootings have taken place on Meadow Street in Georgetown County. Deputies say someone shot into a home Monday night with people inside just after 11 p.m. Witnesses say they saw a man wearing a hoodie running from the...
Homes on Georgetown Co. road hit by bullets twice in 5 days, deputies say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Georgetown deputies are investigating a shooting; they said someone shot into a home on Meadow Street Monday night while people were inside. Deputies were dispatched shortly after 11 p.m. No one was hurt. A witness told deputies a man wearing a hoodie was seen...
Thief snatches 'irreplaceable' jewelry from Conway store
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man is wanted for stealing jewelry from a Downtown Conway business. Conway police say a man wearing a navy jacket and white face mask asked an employee of Grady's Jewelers for assistance; while the employee was helping the man, he reached over the counter and took a small bag.
Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 10 years for drug charges
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday without any recommendation or negotiation to second-offense tracking of methamphetamines and second-offense distribution of methamphetamines, according to assistant solicitor Kaitlin L. Cook. The 15th Circuit Solicitor, Jimmy Richardson, announced that Termario McGee, 34 was...
2 arrested after police chase leads to Horry County crash: Reports
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were arrested after crashing following a police chase, according to the Horry County Police Dept. David Anthony Todd, 32 and Angela Todd, 52 were arrested on Jan. 18 around 5 p.m. When police attempted to pull them over for not stopping at...
Suspect in custody in connection to deadly Andrews shooting and Kingstree double-shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect is in custody in connection to a deadly shooting in Andrews and a double shooting in Kingstree. Lorenzo Cooper, 36, was taken into custody Sunday, according to Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office. He's been charged by Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office with two counts...
Horry County Schools teacher charged after breaking down door, punching roommate: Police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Horry County Schools teacher has been charged after breaking down her roommate's door and punching her, police said. Kimberly Douglas Bone, 59, was charged with kidnapping and assault and battery, according to the Surfside Beach Police Dept. Horry County Schools said they placed...
Vehicle fire in Marion Co. causing delays
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A vehicle fire is causing traffic to back up Tuesday evening on Highway 501 at S.C. 41 in Marion County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website says troopers are currently on the scene. NEW: Harris set to attend Tyre Nichols' funeral, White House...
3 injured, lanes blocked after crash on Hwy 544 in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three people have been injured and taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Conway Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:01 a.m. to the area of Highway 544 and W. Cox Ferry Road. Lanes of traffic are blocked...
Horry County Animal Care Center temporarily closed to help with investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Animal Care Center is temporarily closed to the public as staff work on an animal investigation, according to a release. During the closure, staff said the shelter will not be able to conduct adoptions or accept owner surrenders and stray intakes.
1 injured, lanes blocked after dump truck overturns in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been injured after a dump truck overturned in Horry County Monday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 12:56 p.m. to the area of S. Highway 701 and Lucas Bay Road. Lanes of traffic are blocked and drivers are...
Murrells Inlet woman gives back to Myrtle Beach High School students
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — A Murrells Inlet woman wants to make sure local high school students can get gowns for prom. Christine Nelson is collecting dresses for high school girls who may not be able to afford their own. Her mom Joan originally started the collection drive nine...
Crews control fire at Florence hotel
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Florence firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday at 7:38 a.m. at a Comfort Inn and Suites on Woody Jones Boulevard. Florence Fire Dept. arrived and found the fire coming from the right side of the hotel on the second floor. Fighters made entry from...
Marion County bridge closure could last until May
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A highway in Marion County will see a road closure that could last well into the spring. The South Carolina Dept. of Transportation started work on the SC-41 bridge over Reedy Creek this week. The Marion County Sheriff's Office says the bridge requires extensive...
Tractor-trailer crash blocks busy Florence intersection
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A tractor-trailer crash Monday morning is blocking a portion of Highway 76 where it meets Williston Road in Florence. Community members said the 18-wheeler is overturned. South Carolina Highway Patrol's website says there are "no details" at this time. ABC15 will update you when the...
Injured owl saved by Good Samaritan, North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — An injured owl is recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan and first responders in North Myrtle Beach. Crews with North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said they had a unique patients show up at their Barefoot Resort firehouse Saturday evening in need of care.
Personal belongings of missing duck hunter found near Ocean Isle Beach
(WPDE) — Personal items belongings, including a wallet and waders, belonging to 23-year-old missing duck hunter Tyler Doyle were found on Tuesday off the coast of Ocean Isle Beach, according to a Facebook post from Doyle's wife. Lakelyn Doyle posted to Facebook around 6:30 p.m. saying, "Tyler's items have...
Missing 12-year-old from Little River considered endangered
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police need help finding a missing 12-year-old in Little River. Madalyn Anjore Griffin was last seen on Friday, Jan. 27 at her home on Carolina Pointe Way, according to the Horry County Police Dept. Police added she is around 5'4" and 150 pounds with...
Traffic blocked in Nichols after vehicle hits utility pole
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Traffic is blocked after a single-vehicle crash in Horry County Sunday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 5:57 a.m. to the area of Highway 917 near MW Stroud Road in Nichols to a crash involving a utility pole. Officials added no...
101-year-old Myrtle Beach woman publishing new book
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — 101-year-old Louise David has multiple books published including a seven-book series called “She Heard a Whippoorwill” which follows characters Eliza and Luke and their life during the Civil War. “These characters that I deal with, they’re as real to me as you...
