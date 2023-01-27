Fully-involved residential fire reported in Winfield, West Virginia

WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) — A residential fire in the 4000 block of Rocky Step Road in Winfield is fully involved.

Putnam County dispatchers say the call came in around 4 p.m.

They say no one was believed to be in the building at the time of the fire.

Winfield, Eleanor and Teays Valley Fire Departments are on the scene.

