ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMBD/WYZZ

Chef Mark shares roasted beet recipe with Mustard-Cider Vinaigrette

By Rebecca Brumfield
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UTpeP_0kTsCw6Y00

Roasted Beets with Wild greens and Mustard-Cider Vinaigrette

By A.C.F Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE

Makes 4 salads

Salad Ingredients

  • 2 cups Wild mixed mesclun greens
  • 1 cup Baby spinach leaves
  • 1 cup Arugula
  • 2 Large Golden beets, roasted recipe follow
  • 2 Large Golden beets, roasted recipe follow
  • ½ cup Pistachio nuts, finely chopped
  • ¼ cup Red onion, finely diced
  • ½ cup Stilton cheese crumbles can substitute your favorite blue or Feta cheese

Mustard – Cider Vinaigrette Dressing Ingredients

  • ¾ cup Extra virgin olive oil
  • ¼ cup Apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 each Garlic clove, minced or mashed
  • ½ teaspoon Thyme leaves, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon Sugar
  • 1 tablespoon FRESH lemon juice
  • 3 tablespoons Honey, can substitute agave
  • ½ teaspoon Kosher or sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Prepare the Mustard-Cider Vinaigrette Dressing

Place all ingredients in a mason jar and shake vigorously to combine. Adjust seasoning with extra salt and pepper and chill for 30 minutes and shake well before serving.

To roast beets, cut off the tops and the bottom root. Clean and pat them dry, drizzle with olive oil and generously salt them with kosher salt and coarse ground black pepper. Wrap the beets individually in foil pouches and bake for 30 minutes for small beets and up to an hour for large ones, in a 375* oven until tender. You can check the doneness by piercing with a fork. Unwrap the beets and place them on a cutting board. Let them cool for a minute and carefully peel away the skin and keep warm for service. Right before service, slice them into 1/8-inch slices.

Presentation

On a chilled salad plate, artfully arrange the beets, alternating colors to make a circle around the perimeter of the plate. Lightly top the beets with some red onion and pistachio nuts. In a mixing bowl, toss the greens in the chilled dressing using just enough dressing to lightly coat the greens. Lovingly place the mixed greens in the center of the plates and sprinkle with the blue cheese crumbles. Finish by drizzling some of the chilled dressing and top of the roasted beets and serve immediately.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Jan. 25, 2023

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Junior Isabella Hutchinson hit a pair of free throws to break a tie with 0:20 left in the fourth quarter to help Morton win at Notre Dame, 49-46, in girls basketball on Wednesday. Other girls basketball winners on Wednesday: Washington, Canton, Pekin and Dunlap. Enjoy the highlights.
MORTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

IHSA Competitive Dance State Finals in Bloomington draws thousands

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 9,000 family members and friends cheered on their favorite team in the Illinois High School Association Competitive Dance State Finals at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington Friday. Ninety teams in three divisions from across Illinois competed in the preliminary round on Friday for 12 slots in the finals […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Giangi's Kitchen

Zucchini Pancakes, Tzatziki Sauce

This beautiful vegetarian recipe lets us bring Mediterranean flavors into our kitchen. I have been enjoying making zucchini pancakes for a long time and last night decided to change up the recipe a bit just for fun. I decided to add mint.
News 8 KFMB

One Hour Chicken Noodle Soup | Cooking with Styles

SAN DIEGO — My twist on my mom's recipe is using the roasted Chicken to save time and adding the tortellini, olive oil and parmesan cheese - something I picked up from a ski trip to Italy and having minestrone soup at the resort. 1 Hour Chicken Soup. ½...
SAN DIEGO, CA
12tomatoes.com

Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole

Not your grandma’s chicken casserole. At 12 Tomatoes, we’ve made a lot of chicken casseroles. Oftentimes, they’re ones that are a little bit retro in style and feature a can of soup and a crushed cracker, chip, or breadcrumb topping. You know the type — they’re creamy, they’re crunchy, they’re comforting. Well, this Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole is not that type of casserole. It is creamy and comforting — that’s true — but it’s a little more elevated than your basic casserole. With a creamy spinach and sundried tomato kissed sauce, it’s perfect for company but easy enough for any given weeknight too.
Ridley's Wreckage

Shrimp Scampi 🦐

Delicious and Easy Shrimp ScampiPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I love seafood, any type, clams, shrimp, scallops, lobster, any type of fish, it's all divine to me. If it was up to me I would eat seafood at every meal, however my family ... not so much a fan. So I make an effort to order seafood whenever were out. One dish that everyone will eat is Shrimp Scampi. Scampi is a dish that my mom use to make, I can remember her "sharing" her wine with the shrimp in this dish when deglazing the pan. The smell from the wine hitting the hot pan with lemon juice was like heaven to me. I too share my wine with this dish, however a bit begrudgingly at times lol.
skinnytaste.com

Skillet French Onion Chicken

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. If you love caramelized onions and melted cheese, you will love this Skillet French Onion Chicken, a great way to jazz up chicken breasts!. Skillet French Onion Chicken. I’m more of a dark-meat girl, so my chicken breast recipes really...
WMBD/WYZZ

Zobrist Heads Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Two-time World Series champion Ben Zobrist heads up the Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame class of 2022, announced Saturday night. Zobrist, a Eureka native, played 14 seasons in the big leagues and won World Series titles with the Cubs and Royals. He is joined in the class by two-time Metamora […]
PEORIA, IL
Food & Wine

Braised Chicken and Poblano Chiles

Comforting dinners inspired by the peak of summer are one way Paola Briseño-González likes to bring paradise to the dead of winter, as with this traditional Mexican meal reimagined to bring a taste of sunshine and cheer to dark, cold nights. In the summer, tostadas topped with chicken, poblanos, and diced potatoes are a popular snack in the beach town of Yelapa, Jalisco, just south of her hometown of Puerto Vallarta. In her wintery version of the dish, it is transformed into a spicy braise of chicken thighs, tomatoes, onions, and charred poblano peppers. Briseño-González swaps the diced potatoes in the original for a creamy bed of mustard-laced mashed potatoes that helps make this a more substantial meal — and goes deliciously with the spicy stew.
WMBD/WYZZ

Bradley Outlasts ISU in OT, 79-75

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Connor Hickman hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 0:55 seconds remaining in overtime as Bradley rallied to beat Illinois State, 79-75, in a Missouri Valley Conference rivalry game at Carver Arena on Wednesday. ISU (8-14, 3-8 in MVC) had a ten-point lead in the second half and scored the first four points […]
PEORIA, IL
Dicle Belul

Baba Ghanoush

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Middle Eastern cuisine: baba ghanoush.
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy