Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police: Vermonter drove impaired by drugs with child
An East Calais, Vermont man was arrested in Moreau on Saturday for allegedly driving while impaired by drugs with a child under the age of 15 in the car.
Vermont pair accused of stealing from Halfmoon Walmart
State police arrested Damon T. Garrison, 28 of Shelburne, Vermont and Melissa J. Slingerland, 35 of Essex Junction, Vermont on January 28. The pair allegedly stole merchandise from a Walmart in Halfmoon.
newportdispatch.com
2 charged with stealing purse from elderly woman in Waterbury
WATERBURY — Two people were cited for a theft that took place in Waterbury. On January 25, authorities say they were notified that Nancy Potter, 83, of Waterbury, had her purse stolen from a shopping cart immediately following her loading groceries into her vehicle at around 9:00 a.m. Surveillance...
newportdispatch.com
2 arrested in Barre City drug raid
BARRE — Two people were arrested following an incident in Barre on Saturday. Police say they executed a search warrant on a home along the unit block of Short Street at around 7:00 p.m. Among the items seized were approximately 63 grams of crack cocaine, 12 bags of fentanyl,...
Burlington Police Chief in Spotlight After Revelation of Private Patrols
Burlington city councilors of all political leanings are questioning the leadership of acting Police Chief Jon Murad after he allowed off-duty officers to moonlight as private security at the River Watch condo complex amid a department staffing crisis. Murad didn’t sign the contract — a lieutenant did — but Mayor...
newportdispatch.com
Vehicle stolen in Irasburg
IRASBURG — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Irasburg on Monday. Authorities say a white 2021 GMC Sierra 2500 AT4 Duramax was stolen. The location of the theft is listed as 32 Stagecoach Lane. Anyone with information regarding the vehicle is asked to contact the Vermont State...
WCAX
Winooski fire damages three buildings
A former Vermont police chief has been arrested for child sexual assault. Some Vermonters receive free education with 802 Opportunity Grant. For the second year in a row, some Vermonters are able to get their degrees for free. Renewed calls for commuter rail from N.H. representative. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Bristol woman accused of stealing $700K from family business
A grand jury has indicted Jodi Lathrop, 53, during a secret meeting at U.S. District Court in Burlington.
WCAX
Northern New York woman sentenced in 2021 murder
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A woman who pleaded guilty last year to a murder in the North Country has been sentenced. Nicole Cayea pleaded guilty last April to the 2021 murder of Crisie Luebbers in Lyon Mountain. The Clinton County district attorney announced Friday that Cayea was sentenced to 45...
newportdispatch.com
Man charged with domestic assault in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY — A 39-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Montgomery early Thursday morning. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic assault that occurred at a home on Mountain Road at around 5:50 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Nicholas Lorio, of Montgomery, assaulted a family...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — A 43-year-old man from Middlebury was arrested for DUI following a crash in New Haven yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place near the intersection of US Route 7 and Campground Road at around 10:25 p.m. According to the report, Cavan Drake was traveling south on US...
WCAX
Gov. appoints Westfield woman to serve as Orleans County state’s attorney
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Orleans County has a new state’s attorney. Governor Phil Scott Monday appointed Orleans County Deputy State’s Attorney Farzana Leyva to fill the vacancy created after he appointed Jennifer Barrett last September to the Vermont Superior Court. According to the governor’s office, Leyva graduated from...
WCAX
Rhode Island shelter finds home for wolf-hybrid in Vermont
SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A wolf-hybrid dog is settling into his new home in Vermont -- which isn’t out of the ordinary. What makes Zeus special is how he wound up in the Green Mountain State. “You’re a good boy,” said Ron Monroe, Zeus’ new owner. It’s only been...
WCAX
Essex rollover crash leads to DUI arrest
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A man was arrested following a rollover crash in Essex Saturday afternoon. Officials said the crash happened near the intersection of Colchester Rd. and Pinecrest Dr. Two people were transported to the hospital for evaluation. Police charged Nicholas Abad, 24, of Winooski, for suspicion of driving...
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh man sentenced for cocaine, gun crimes
Keith Henry will now serve three years behind bars in high-level drug case. PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man is now serving three years behind bars, stiff fines and penalties for possessing roughly 20 ounces of cocaine and two illegal guns. Keith A. Henry, 30, was indicted by a Clinton County...
mynbc5.com
Underage teens arrested after allegedly stealing truck in Franklin County, NY
FORT COVINGTON, N.Y. — Two underage teens from Wynantskill were arrested on Thursday after police said they stole a truck and led officers on a pursuit in Fort Covington. New York State Police were informed that the teens, who were not named because of their age, had stolen a Ford F-250.
mynbc5.com
Multiple crews battle morning fire in Winooski
WINOOSKI, Vt. — Multiple fire departments responded to a five-alarm structure fire on Tuesday morning on 246 Main St., near Stevens Street in Winooski. Crews from 12 fire departments responded, including Milton, Williston, South Burlington, Shelburne and Richmond. Fire crews on scene confirmed this fire jumped to at least...
newportdispatch.com
Police trying to identify woman seen in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE — Police are investigating a suspicious incident that took place in Cambridge on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of a suspicious complaint at Aubuchon Hardware at around 1:00 p.m. Police say that an older woman entered the store at that time. The woman is seen on surveillance...
WCAX
Expanding access to safe storage sites
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a renewed emphasis on a firearms storage program in Vermont. “This is a program that keeps people safe, and makes sure that guns are stored safely,” said Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark,. The Firearms Storage Program is used when an individual is ordered...
Facing a mental health crisis head on
Advocates create new programs, services to address gaps for those in need. Earlier this year, the Mental Health Association in Essex County ramped up its “sunshine call” program. These calls, made by trained staff, go out to people struggling with depression and anxiety. Some might receive a call...
Comments / 0