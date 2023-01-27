ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Islanders Big Trade for Horvat, Penguins Problem at Top?

The New York Islanders went big and last month’s NYI Hockey Now reports of talks were confirmed when the New York Islanders snagged Bo Horvat on the NHL trade market. Logan Couture might be the next big center on the move. Sportsnet dove into old stories of Jaromir Jagr in Calgary involving holy water and potatoes. The Golden Jet, Bobby Hull, passed away, leaving a debated legacy because of alleged off-ice comments and spousal abuse. And do the Pittsburgh Penguins’ problems start with players tuning out coach Mike Sullivan?
ELMONT, NY
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Need a Goalie? Potential Trade Targets

It probably is not nor should be Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall’s top priority as the team careens toward the March 3 NHL trade deadline, both out of sorts and piling up losses. However, starting goalie Tristan Jarry suffered yet another injury this season and missed the last three starts, while backup Casey DeSmith alternately shined and leaked goals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Here’s What Concerns Burke About Penguins’ Season

Brian Burke knows where the Pittsburgh Penguins are in the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference standings. He readily acknowledges that they have been hamstrung by inconsistency this season, and says Ron Hextall is “looking hard” for a trade to enhance their chances of qualifying for the Stanley Cup playoffs for the 17th consecutive season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Gruden, Tokarski Sent Back to Wilkes-Barre

The Pittsburgh Penguins have returned goalie Dustin Tokarski and forward Jonathan Gruden to their American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre. Tokarski had been recalled after the Penguin learned Tuesday that No. 1 goalie Tristan Jarry had suffered an unspecified injury, but he did not get into either of the two most recent games for which he was on the NHL roster.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Little Names on Trade Block, Penguins Uncertainty

Crazy weekend. The Edmonton Oilers used an emergency backup goalie just for fun. Matt Murray’s injury opened the door for a hotshot young goalie to take his Toronto spot, but Toronto gave the Penguins some help Sunday. There are a couple of little names on the NHL trade block, including an affordable goalie and former Pittsburgh Penguins center. Sources dished the Cancuks’ trade ask to the Boston Bruins for Bo Horvat. We also dove into if the Penguins’ trade needs include goaltending.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

Pittsburgh, PA
