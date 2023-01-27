ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Should Active Red Sox Take Chance On Free Agent Ex-Rays All-Star Pitcher?

The Boston Red Sox certainly aren't leaving any stone unturned. Boston has been connected to seemingly every big-name free agent this offseason with varying success. While many teams have begun to quiet down this offseason, the Red Sox remain active. If Boston still was interested in adding another starting pitcher to the mix, one player it should consider is former Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Archer.
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Trade Former All-Star To Marlins For Intriguing Left-Handed Reliever

The Boston Red Sox swung a trade Monday afternoon. Boston recently designated longtime reliever and former All-Star Matt Barnes for assignment to make room for outfielder Adam Duvall. Rather than going to waivers, the Red Sox reportedly agreed to deal Barnes to the Miami Marlins on Monday in exchange for intriguing left-handed relief pitcher Richard Bleier, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Yardbarker

Bianca Smith, Katie Krall leave Red Sox organization to pursue other opportunities

Bianca Smith has left the Red Sox organization after spending the last two seasons as a minor-league coach in Fort Myers, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. Smith was originally hired by Boston in January 2021, making her the first Black woman to coach in professional baseball history. She first served in a part-time capacity before being promoted to a full-time role with the rookie-level Florida Complex League last year.
Yardbarker

Red Sox Continue Embarrassing Trend Of Losing Out On Free-Agent Targets

The Boston Red Sox have had a longstanding reputation of being a big-market franchise willing to spend their way into contention if needed. Lately, however, the Red Sox have failed to sign free agents at seemingly every position -- that trend continued to rear its ugly head Sunday. A day in which Boston lost out on two more potential fits it reportedly had some level of interest in.
The Comeback

Red Sox trade former All-Star reliever, MLB world reacts

Earlier last week, the Boston Red Sox made a surprising decision. Boston dumped All-Star reliever and 2018 World Series Champion Matt Barnes. The team designated Barnes for assignment, and on Monday, the Red Sox traded him away. Boston sent Barnes to the Miami Marlins. The Athletic’s ace MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported the news initially. “Matt Read more... The post Red Sox trade former All-Star reliever, MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MassLive.com

Red Sox lose both female minor league coaches in organization, announce full staffs

A year ago, the Red Sox made major league history by becoming the first organization to employ two female coaches. Now, both of those coaches have departed the organization. Bianca Smith, a minor league coach since 2020, and Katie Krall, who was a development coach for Double-A Portland last season, have both chosen to leave the organization, according to The Boston Globe. The Red Sox announced their entire player development and minor league coaching staffs Friday.
