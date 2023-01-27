Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massachusetts General Nurse Kills Her Children in Attempted Murder-SuicideOlive BarkerDuxbury, MA
The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Mother charged with murdering her two kids, attempted murder of her infant before suicide attemptLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
Former MLB All Star TradedOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Yardbarker
Should Active Red Sox Take Chance On Free Agent Ex-Rays All-Star Pitcher?
The Boston Red Sox certainly aren't leaving any stone unturned. Boston has been connected to seemingly every big-name free agent this offseason with varying success. While many teams have begun to quiet down this offseason, the Red Sox remain active. If Boston still was interested in adding another starting pitcher to the mix, one player it should consider is former Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Archer.
Ex-Red Sox Stud Hurler Looking For Two-Year Deal; Should Boston Consider Reunion?
Could a reunion be brewing in Boston?
Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Group Of High-Leverage Relievers After Latest Trade
The Boston Red Sox do not have a reliable left-handed reliever but there are a few strong candidates to fill the role in free agency.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Trade Former All-Star To Marlins For Intriguing Left-Handed Reliever
The Boston Red Sox swung a trade Monday afternoon. Boston recently designated longtime reliever and former All-Star Matt Barnes for assignment to make room for outfielder Adam Duvall. Rather than going to waivers, the Red Sox reportedly agreed to deal Barnes to the Miami Marlins on Monday in exchange for intriguing left-handed relief pitcher Richard Bleier, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Young Red Sox Prospect Is 'Potential Star,' Could Be Game-Changer For Boston Eventually
Boston's farm system certainly has improved in recent years
Marlins Acquire All-Star Reliever, World Series Champ in Trade with Red Sox
The Miami Marlins have acquired All-Star relief pitcher and World Series champion Matt Barnes in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, in exchange for veteran left-handed pitcher Richard Bleier, Craig Mish reports. Barnes was designated for assignment by the Red Sox last week.
Is Cubs Star Swanson's Ranking Fair Amongst Shortstops?
Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson has been listed among the best in the game in a new ranking. But is his positioning fair?
Yardbarker
Bianca Smith, Katie Krall leave Red Sox organization to pursue other opportunities
Bianca Smith has left the Red Sox organization after spending the last two seasons as a minor-league coach in Fort Myers, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. Smith was originally hired by Boston in January 2021, making her the first Black woman to coach in professional baseball history. She first served in a part-time capacity before being promoted to a full-time role with the rookie-level Florida Complex League last year.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Continue Embarrassing Trend Of Losing Out On Free-Agent Targets
The Boston Red Sox have had a longstanding reputation of being a big-market franchise willing to spend their way into contention if needed. Lately, however, the Red Sox have failed to sign free agents at seemingly every position -- that trend continued to rear its ugly head Sunday. A day in which Boston lost out on two more potential fits it reportedly had some level of interest in.
Red Sox trade former All-Star reliever, MLB world reacts
Earlier last week, the Boston Red Sox made a surprising decision. Boston dumped All-Star reliever and 2018 World Series Champion Matt Barnes. The team designated Barnes for assignment, and on Monday, the Red Sox traded him away. Boston sent Barnes to the Miami Marlins. The Athletic’s ace MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported the news initially. “Matt Read more... The post Red Sox trade former All-Star reliever, MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Agrees To Deal With Japanese Club After Surprisingly Short Stint
Another former Red Sox player will be playing elsewhere in 2023
Red Sox Nation Certainly Will Love Projections For Intriguing New Outfielder Masataka Yoshida
Boston made a major splash this offseason with the signing of Yoshida
Is Swanson the Cubs' Next Jon Lester?
The Chicago Cubs signing of shortstop Dansby Swanson has a lot of parallels to that of the franchise's signing of Jon Lester. Does it send the same message?
Dodgers: Kershaw Might Take The Mound In Two Ballparks for First Time
The pitcher was on MLB.com's list of players who will be making their ballpark debuts in 2023.
Potential Red Sox Fit Reportedly Signs Elsewhere Despite Rumored Talks; Joins NL West Club
Boston still seems to be extremely active in free agency
Red Sox lose both female minor league coaches in organization, announce full staffs
A year ago, the Red Sox made major league history by becoming the first organization to employ two female coaches. Now, both of those coaches have departed the organization. Bianca Smith, a minor league coach since 2020, and Katie Krall, who was a development coach for Double-A Portland last season, have both chosen to leave the organization, according to The Boston Globe. The Red Sox announced their entire player development and minor league coaching staffs Friday.
Comments / 0