ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stthomas.edu

In Our Prayers: Katie Stephens-Spangler ’02

Please remember in your prayers Katie Stephens-Spangler ’02, a former Alumni Relations employee. Katie passed away on Jan. 26 at the age of 43. She is survived by her husband, Jason; her children, Alice and Robbie; parents, Katherine and Terrance; sister, Erin; aunts, Maria Prioletta and Michelle Prioletta; in-laws, Mary and Randy Spangler; sister-in-law, Amanda Ferraro; numerous family and friends including Brian Thomas May; and especially her Rince na Chroi family.
SAINT PAUL, MN
stthomas.edu

In Our Prayers: Nino Pedrelli

Please remember in your prayers Nino Pedrelli, a former adjunct professor in the Opus College of Business. Pedrelli passed away on Jan. 14 at the age of 66. With more than 40 years of expertise in real estate investment and construction finance, Pedrelli taught undergraduate and graduate courses for nearly 10 years at the University of St. Thomas.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
stthomas.edu

Tommie Award Finalist: Nkechukwu Akpati '23

Tommie Award finalist and psychology major Nkechukwu Akpati '23 has stayed busy during his time at St. Thomas, juggling a number of leadership and community building roles. He's president of the Black Empowerment Student Alliance, serves as a resident advisor, produces his own podcast, and received the inaugural Good Trouble Legacy Scholarship.
stthomas.edu

Tommie Award Finalist: Katie McGinnis ’23

From being involved with the Stewardship Garden to Undergraduate Student Government, St. Thomas Tommie Award finalist Katie McGinnis has been active on campus. The Newsroom talked with McGinnis about her interest in environmental science and theology, the school community, and involvement in student clubs. What made you interested in environmental...
SAINT PAUL, MN
stthomas.edu

In the News: St. Thomas Partners With Saint Paul Public Schools to Create Collaborative Learning School at Maxfield Elementary

Amy Smith, PhD, interim dean for the University of St. Thomas School of Education, spoke with 5 Eyewitness News during an event to announce a new collaborative learning partnership at Maxfield Elementary in St. Paul. From the story:. Minnesota’s largest private university is partnering with the state’s second-largest school district...
SAINT PAUL, MN
stthomas.edu

Professor Mahmoud Kabalan Receives NSF CAREER Award for Microgrid Research

Mahmoud Kabalan, an assistant professor at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota and the director of its Center for Microgrid Research, was recently awarded a five-year grant from the National Science Foundation that will help advance microgrid research and expand student opportunities. The $529,000 Faculty Early Career Development (CAREER)...
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy