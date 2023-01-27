Please remember in your prayers Nino Pedrelli, a former adjunct professor in the Opus College of Business. Pedrelli passed away on Jan. 14 at the age of 66. With more than 40 years of expertise in real estate investment and construction finance, Pedrelli taught undergraduate and graduate courses for nearly 10 years at the University of St. Thomas.

